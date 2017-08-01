Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy United States Communications Government The Internet

NSA Unlawfully Surveilled Kim Dotcom In New Zealand, Says Report (thehill.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the illegal-activity dept.
According to new documents from New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), the NSA illegally used technology to spy on Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom. "The New Zealand Herald first reported that the GCSB told the nation's high court that it ceased all surveillance of Dotcom in early 2012, but that 'limited' amounts of communications from Dotcom were later intercepted by its technology without the bureau's knowledge," reports The Hill. From the report: Dotcom was surveilled by the NSA and the GCSB in a joint intelligence operation named Operation Debut. According to the Herald, that surveillance was scheduled to end in January 2012, but the United States continued to use New Zealand's technology. According to court documents obtained by the Herald, "Limited interception of some communications continued beyond the detasking date without the knowledge of GCSB staff." The court papers don't explain how the NSA was able to use the GCSB's spying technology without the bureau's knowledge. According to the Herald, "The GCSB documents do contain an admission of NSA involvement, although it was not made outright." Dotcom is facing charges of copyright infringement and money laundering related to Megaupload, a file-sharing website shut down in 2012. He is currently fighting U.S. attempts to extradite him from New Zealand.

NSA Unlawfully Surveilled Kim Dotcom In New Zealand, Says Report More | Reply

NSA Unlawfully Surveilled Kim Dotcom In New Zealand, Says Report

Comments Filter:

  • N$A (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So now they're in the business of copyright enforcement.

    • Never underestimate feature creep. You think it's bad in software? Just check out what it does to government agencies.

  • Who could have possibly seen this coming?
    WHERE DID WE GO WRONG?

  • I doubt the US constitution offers any protection from unreasonable search and seizure to foreign people in a foreign land -- regardless of whether it may have violated NZ law. As such fighting against extradition from NZ is the only thing keeping him from facing the courts.

    I am not surprised that the NSA spied on him, I would just be surprised if any of that information could or would make its way into civilian law enforcement hands. I suspect the NSA was spying because any storage could be used to st
  • The Internet Party NZ [internet.org.nz] will be drafting an Anti-Spy bill live online on Sunday the 6th of August [scoop.co.nz] with the help of international guests who are experts in the field of state and private intelligence gathering practices, violations and mass surveillance.

Slashdot Top Deals

Humanity has the stars in its future, and that future is too important to be lost under the burden of juvenile folly and ignorant superstition. - Isaac Asimov

Close