NSA Unlawfully Surveilled Kim Dotcom In New Zealand, Says Report (thehill.com) 28
According to new documents from New Zealand's Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), the NSA illegally used technology to spy on Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom. "The New Zealand Herald first reported that the GCSB told the nation's high court that it ceased all surveillance of Dotcom in early 2012, but that 'limited' amounts of communications from Dotcom were later intercepted by its technology without the bureau's knowledge," reports The Hill. From the report: Dotcom was surveilled by the NSA and the GCSB in a joint intelligence operation named Operation Debut. According to the Herald, that surveillance was scheduled to end in January 2012, but the United States continued to use New Zealand's technology. According to court documents obtained by the Herald, "Limited interception of some communications continued beyond the detasking date without the knowledge of GCSB staff." The court papers don't explain how the NSA was able to use the GCSB's spying technology without the bureau's knowledge. According to the Herald, "The GCSB documents do contain an admission of NSA involvement, although it was not made outright." Dotcom is facing charges of copyright infringement and money laundering related to Megaupload, a file-sharing website shut down in 2012. He is currently fighting U.S. attempts to extradite him from New Zealand.
It's not illegal in the US for the NSA to spy on other countries. And it's not illegal in Russia to subvert elections in the US.
It is (was now) illegal for NZ to spy on it's own citizens and the US was using NZ to do the dirty work.
Perhaps illegal under NZ law, but that is completely irrelevant if Kim Dotcom is tried in a US court.
So now they're in the business of copyright enforcement.
Never underestimate feature creep. You think it's bad in software? Just check out what it does to government agencies.
I know this isn't really an answer, but the answer is that they play dirty. Makes me think more and more that at some point at my life I'll scream the words "You'll never take me alive!"
He directly profited from the piracy of Hollywood content, that alone is enough to make the US government (after some prodding from their masters in the media industry) interested in the guy.
I am not surprised that the NSA spied on him, I would just be surprised if any of that information could or would make its way into civilian law enforcement hands. I suspect the NSA was spying because any storage could be used to st
