Senators Propose Bill Targeting Websites That Facilitate Sex Trafficking (usatoday.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that aims to make it easier to sue and criminally prosecute operators of online classified sites like Backpage.com that have been used to advertise sex workers. The proposed bill would amend the Communications Decency Act to eliminate a provision that shields operators of websites from being liable for content posted by third-party users. In addition to removing liability protections for websites that facilitate "unlawful sex acts with sex trafficking victims," lawmakers are seeking to amend the CDA to allow state prosecutors -- not just federal law enforcement -- to take action against individuals and businesses that use websites to violate federal sex trafficking laws. "For too long, courts around the country have ruled that Backpage can continue to facilitate illegal sex trafficking online with no repercussions," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. "The Communications Decency Act is a well-intentioned law, but it was never intended to help protect sex traffickers who prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us. This bipartisan, narrowly crafted bill will help protect vulnerable women and young girls from these horrific crimes."
There hasn't been talk of 'improving' it since the Democrats left office.
And, the train wreck the Democrats left behind, wasn't an improvement either....
So
... multiple judges and juries have decided that it's nothing wrong with it but and they want to change that ?
So, after this law is passed, if a AC posts an unlawful comment to a story on
/. - will the editors be sent to prison ?
The judges have determined that it's not against the law, not that there's "nothing wrong with it." The proposal is to change the law.
Not that I necessarily agree with this proposal, but it's not really correct to conclude that something is "right" or "wrong" based simply on court decisions. I'm sure we can all come up with cases where we think that the law should be written differently than how it now stands.
Why don't you mind your own goddamn business? Thank goodness the "family values conservatives" are in charge, amirite? Sessions cracking down on marijuana, Trump encouraging police to brutalize suspects and Portman making sure it's illegal for two consenting adults to enter into a personal contract.
If Portman cares about human tra
This makes less and less sense the more I try to read it
It made more sense in the original Russian.
Yes let's protect the women and girls since they are obviously the ONLY victims of sex trafficking. And of course the ONLY people advertising there are victims, none of them are there because they actually make a lot more money doing something they enjoy than trying to find a non-existent job flipping burgers or working in Walmart.
Ok I'm off to my massage, let's hope this all leads to a happy ending.
The laws already exist to protect women and children. It is up to law enforcement to capture and enforce what is already there Senator dumbshit.
unlawful sex acts with sex trafficking victims
The whole article sort of subtly conflates the two-- unlawful sex acts, and sex trafficking victims, as though they are one and the same. i.e. prostitution == victim
Came here to make exactly that point.
Let's also ban kitchen knives because they have been used in horrifying acts of domestic abuse, and will continue to be used unless we act now!
While I'm all for getting rid of sex traffickers, the line "eliminate a provision that shields operators of websites from being liable for content posted by third-party users" could be a bit scary if it leaves the narrow scope specified. I mean, if it's ONLY applied to sex trafficking websites cool, but I could totally see companies jumping on this bandwagon and holding web hosts responsible for content posted by third-party users. Imagine the copyright lawsuits that would happen. Maybe it's just the cynic
Furthermore, as others in this discussion have already pointed out, sex traffickers will just learn to hide their posts better. The net effect will then be infringement on the rights of people who are doing nothing wrong, and sex trafficking will continue unabated.
Really sounds to me like they just need to enforce the laws already on the books wit