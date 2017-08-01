Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Privacy Security News

White House Officials Tricked By Email Prankster (cnn.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the security-is-hard dept.
Jake Tapper, reporting for CNN: A self-described "email prankster" in the UK fooled a number of White House officials into thinking he was other officials, including an episode where he convinced the White House official tasked with cyber security that he was Jared Kushner and received that official's private email address unsolicited. "Tom, we are arranging a bit of a soiree towards the end of August," the fake Jared Kushner on an Outlook account wrote to the official White House email account of Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert. "It would be great if you could make it, I promise food of at least comparible (sic) quality to that which we ate in Iraq. Should be a great evening." Bossert wrote back: "Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can't refuse. Also, if you ever need it, my personal email is" (redacted). Bossert did not respond to CNN's request for comment; the email prankster said he was surprised Bossert responded given his expertise. The emails were shared with CNN by the email prankster. White House officials acknowledged the incidents and said they were taking the matter seriously. "We take all cyber related issues very seriously and are looking into these incidents further," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN.

White House Officials Tricked By Email Prankster More | Reply

White House Officials Tricked By Email Prankster

Comments Filter:

  • It will happen in any administration (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Social engineering is easy and to be honest the "prankster" should be a bit more discreet in sharing the information.

    But it is very en vogue to be anti-trump so I guess putting this up on CNN and acting like this is the first administration that fell for this sort of scheme is the right thing to do. /S

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )
      "En vogue". lol. The guy redacted the email address. What other information came out of this, apart from revealing the incompetence of a Homeland Security adviser?

  • "Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can't refuse. Also, if you ever need it, my personal email is" (redacted).

    A "food" promise will work most of the time.

    Now, just suppose it were something to do with [propositioning] the fairer sex! Now, that would have been a scandal big time.

    My take: Those folks are lucky, for now.

  • Looks like some people need training on how to spot phishing email attempts.

  • A good many Republicans trashed the DNC for their "lax security". Crow soup anyone?

  • Poor kid is going to get swatted in 3... 2... 1...

  • Noted contributor to Russian intelligence agencies - and Hillary! aide - John Podesta says "It can happen to anyone!"

  • Has never been known for being tight-lipped.

    Take that as you will. It literally works both ways. The unspoken way is likely true given her behavior.

  • PGP was introduced in 1991. Now it's 2017 and we still don't know how to make sure we are talking to the person we think we are talking to. *weep*

Slashdot Top Deals

A holding company is a thing where you hand an accomplice the goods while the policeman searches you.

Close