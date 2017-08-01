Amazon Suspends Sales of Blu Android Phones Due To Privacy Concerns (cnet.com) 8
CNET reports: Amazon just put budget phone maker Blu in the penalty box. The online retailing giant told CNET that it was suspending sales of phones from Blu, known for making ultra-cheap Android handsets, due to a "potential security issue." The move comes after security firm Kryptowire demonstrated last week how software in Blu's phones collected data and sent it to servers in China without alerting people. Blu defended the software, created by a Chinese company called Shanghai Adups Technology, and denied any wrongdoing. A company spokeswoman said at the time it "has several policies in place which take customer privacy and security seriously." She added there had been no breaches. Blu said it was in a process of review to reinstate the phones at Amazon.
I use LineageOS (Score:2)
First thing I do with a new phone, I wipe it and install LineageOS. Somebody else builds the ROM and I don't have the time or resources to personally-inspect the source code, so it's mostly a more-trusted quantity; and everybody sees it and sees the build process, so there are at least a dozen primary developers, a couple hundred bored hobbyists, and the occasional security researcher looking at the built ROM and the source code. Between the diff against Android and the massive number of eyes on Android'
BLU, Adups, and MediaTek (Score:2)
I have a BLU Studio 5.0C, an, its rooted, and I removed ADUPS. However the version of Adups it used was not the version that was stealing people's info. I really like the quality of the Phone I have. I don't like that it has a MediaTek Chipset for which there is no Lineage OS Build.
BLU Needs to cough up Specs and Drivers to the Lineage OS Community, and start selling LineageOS on their phones, and don't put ADUPS on their Phones. They need to make amends with the Android Community. Because what they have be