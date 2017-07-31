Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Hackers Break Into HBO's Networks, May Have Leaked 'Game of Thrones' Script

Posted by msmash from the hacked dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Hackers have broken into the networks of HBO and reportedly leaked unreleased episodes of a number of shows, as well as the script for next week's "Game of Thrones" episode. Altogether, they have reportedly obtained a total of 1.5 terabyte of data. HBO confirmed the intrusion in a statement sent to Variety: "HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

  • GOODEVENING HBO
    FROM CAPTAIN MIDNIGHT
    $12.95/MONTH ?
    NO WAY !
      [SHOWTIME/MOVIE CHANNEL BEWARE!]

    • Each episode is already available to torrent hours (minutes?) after airing, so I do not see this having a huge impact. If the cost does not convince some people to pirate, why would the timing?

  • If they took it seriously it wouldn't have been stolen, nor would they have poked the 300lb hacker.

    On the one hand it's their crappy IT department, on the other hand they might wise up to the fact their buddy's son or an Indian outsourcing (slave camp (or even worse: h1b's...shudder) don't know about IT and switch to a release-the-whole-season-at-once model to avoid leaks.

  • TBH (Score:1, Troll)

    by Njorthbiatr ( 3776975 )

    They probably were just trying to get their HBO Now subscription to work.

  • anyone actually care? (Score:3)

    by Nick ( 109 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @12:54PM (#54914017) Journal
    whats the point of spoiling it for yourself? Id much rather wait each week for a complete post-production episode intended for release myself

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by bano ( 410 )

      Perhaps the motive is to spoil it for others.

    • There are all kinds of people out there. I remember when the final Harry Potter book came out (disclaimer: I am not a HP fan), there were people inserting spoilers randomly all over the web (Snape dies) just to ruin it for HP fans who hadn't yet read the book but were continuing with their regular non-HP activities online.

      Anyway, the current and previous GoT seasons are following a common story plot-line trope (break down the hero/heroine until all hope seems to be lost, before they manage to pull out

  • Spoiler (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Snape kills Dumbledore.

  • Everybody dies. Some pretty horribly.
    The End.

  • Is anyone really going to read it who cares? I imagine the biggest use of this will be trying to spoil this for others online.

  • Let's just say this. After watching 4 episodes of GOT I can pretty much tell you what the plot is anyway.

  • HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
    HBO: Say it!!
    HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
    HBO: Say it!!
    HBO: You haven't confessed yet!
    HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
    HBO: Say it!!

    • HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
      HBO: Say it!!
      HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
      HBO: Say it!!
      HBO: You haven't confessed yet!
      HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
      HBO: Say it!!

      That scene doesn't end well for HBO...

  • HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
    HBO: Say it!!
    HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
    HBO: Say it!!
    HBO: You haven't confessed yet!
    HBO: You hacked my system. You downloaded terabytes. You stole my script.
    HBO: Say it!!
    Theif: I hacked your system. I downloaded terabytes. I stole your script.
    Theif: Then I doxxed it like this!

