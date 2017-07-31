Russia Bans VPNs To Stop Users From Looking at Censored Sites (cnn.com) 18
Russia is cracking down on software that allows users to view internet sites banned by the government. From a report: President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that prohibits services, including virtual private networks (VPNs), that enable users to skirt government censorship efforts. The law will take effect on November 1. Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor maintains a blacklist of thousands of websites. Leonid Levin, chairman of a parliamentary committee on information policy and communications, said the law signed by Putin does not "introduce any new restrictions and especially no censorship." "My colleagues only included the restriction of access to information that is already forbidden by law or a court decision," he told state news agency RIA Novosti earlier this month.
Putin has an estimated net worth of 200 billion with all the money he's squirreled away from bribes and taking money off the top of govt contracts.
His family will not need to be publicly in charge to be in charge.
Call him what he is; the world's most powerful crime lord in history. Who do you think the Russian Mob answers to?
Old Soviet Joke:
Can the son of a general become general himself?
Yes, of course he can.
Can the son of a general even become a marshal?
Not if the marshal has a son, too.
Take a shot every time you see whataboutism (America does it too)
Take two shots for every mention of snowflakes and SJWs.
Take 3 shots for mention's of Hillary's emails.
This apparently coincides with a crackdown in China. The BBC is running a story about Apple pulling VPN's from its app store. [bbc.com]
...to a United States near you!