O'Reilly Media Asks: Is It Time To Build A New Internet?

An anonymous reader shares an article from O'Reilly Media's VP of content strategy: It's high time to build the internet that we wanted all along: a network designed to respect privacy, a network designed to be secure, and a network designed to impose reasonable controls on behavior. And a network with few barriers to entry -- in particular, the certainty of ISP extortion as new services pay to get into the "fast lane." Is it time to start over from scratch, with new protocols that were designed with security, privacy, and maybe even accountability in mind? Is it time to pull the plug on the abusive old internet, with its entrenched monopolistic carriers, its pervasive advertising, and its spam? Could we start over again?
That would be painful, but not impossible... In his deliciously weird novel Someone Comes To Town, Someone Leaves Town, Cory Doctorow writes about an alternative network built from open WiFi access points. It sounds similar to Google's Project Fi, but built and maintained by a hacker underground. Could Doctorow's vision be our future backboneless backbone? A network of completely distributed municipal networks, with long haul segments over some public network, but with low-level protocols designed for security? We'd have to invent some new technology to build that new network, but that's already started.
The article cites the increasing popularity of peer-to-peer functionality everywhere from Bitcoin and Blockchain to the Beaker browser, the Federated Wiki, and even proposals for new file-sharing protocols like IPFS and Upspin. "Can we build a network that can't be monopolized by monopolists? Yes, we can..."
"It's time to build the network we want, and not just curse the network we have."
With blackjack and hookers!
Privacy doesn't mean anonymity. With encrypted protocols it's possible to share pieces of data or perform collective actions without revealing personal information. There is still a worry of data accumulation (logging) but ideally you can identify bad actors and remove them from the system with minimal damage rather than the wild west of identity we have today.
Can't speak for that guy but here is one example - let's say we want to build in defense against DDoS. It seems possible to have some network rules about respecting the destination and refusing to forward packets along a route where the destination has replied saying "stop sending me packets so fast" , the routers in between don't need to know anyone's identity in order to slow down that stream, and if everyone did this then eventually attacker can only get packets across one hop from each zombie , stopping
Reasonable to whom? (Score:4, Insightful)
and a network designed to impose reasonable controls on behavior.
Who gets to decide what controls are "reasonable"? What kind of "behavior" is to be controlled, and how?
Basically IPV6 and end to end encryption. Sorry ISPs you do not get a say anymore.
Needs more than just that.
A new internet needs to be decentralized and anonymous to the point that nobody except participants can tell who had a conversation with whom. If the government decides A is bad and they know you talked to A or did a DNS lookup for A's website, then it doesn't matter if the channel was encrypted - they can beat whatever info they want out of you.
At the same time, a new internet needs to be able to absolutely prove (if and only if you want) that you are you and whoever you are talki
it's probably not worth jumping to paranoid conclusions based on a bad summary of an idea which is barely even embryonic.
despite the shitty orwellian wording, this could be something as benign as ad-hoc peering protocols which incentivize people to not ddos, without monitoring content or mandatory registration which everyone is abstractly afraid of but really has been in place for decades.
ISP's will want to change per device like cable bo (Score:2)
ISP's will want to change per device like cable boxes
I hope it's someone super judgmental. Can it be someone who sees annoyances and imperfect adherence to very specific ideals as fatal, disqualifying flaws?
It's definately time (Score:2)
The current internet has almost become worthless.
Festering with ads and malware.
Tracking everything you search for and selling that data to the highest bidder.
Because as we all know a new internet will have none of those things. You're a fucking stupid dumbass moron.
What the fuck? No, obviously. Of course not. (Score:2)
What sort of semi-educated drivel is this shit? Isn't Slashdot supposed to have smart people on it?
Sure we can, but will it be different? (Score:2)
Sure we can build a new Internet. Where are the long-haul links that connect cities going to come from, though? Let alone the intercontinental links. Or local distribution when you want aggregate bandwidth greater than WiFi provides? The logistical problems with those things are what the current control issues stem from.
And do we really need a new Internet? IPv6 itself seems pretty sane, and it's possible to build new protocols on top of it (in fact if you look for a file named "protocols" (even Windows mac
Every swinging internet user has a vote on how things work. How you browse the internet, which sites attract the volume of your time, where you shop... you're either the customer or the product, so depending on how you vote with your time & wallet, some of this shit is your fault.
Don't like Facebook or twitter? Me neither, but the voters have spoken and we're in the minority.
^^ informed criticism. i wish i could revoke my dumbass comment to just mod this up.
DECnet should be considered (Score:2)
First World Problems (Score:5, Insightful)
I have instant access to the world's people and knowledge. But there are ads and Netflix might have to write a check to Comcast (or something equally dire).
So yeah, let's scrap it in favor of a bunch of stuff that's barely more than an idea.
Govt will give bailout... (Score:1)
Internet is too big to fail...
ATT, Comcast, etc. will all say they won't be able to deliver excellent customer service when they lose the ability to bully people
NSA will say real Internet privacy is a threat to national security
Haters will say this hurts their ability to loudly and obnoxiously express their first amendment rights to people who want to be left alone
Religious fanatics will say God created the Internet the way it was supposed to be and we are sinners for messing with it
Ok let's do this. Whose
The current Internet is not the problem... (Score:2)
Unless the on-ramp problem is solved, everything else is little more than mental masturbation.
This problem gets solved for most people in 2022 or so when 5G fixed wireless gives everyone in populated areas 2 or 3 more choices of ISPs.
You can bet ... (Score:2)
... that if we do the MPAA, telecoms, ISPs, and media companies will be sending out their lobbyists to make sure they own 100% of before the bill is even finished. Also the NSA and CIA will want backdoors and own all the private keys.
Russia and China will make their own internet where they will be owned by their own special dirty interest groups and government agency.
Yeah great job. As crappy as what we have now at least DNS with ICAAN and much of what we have is somewhat decentralized even if the it reaks
Never going to Happen! (Score:2)
Over time more very basic protocols and capabilities and academic users were added.
And then it was let loose, to the creativity, innovation of many and the chaotic growth happened which led to today's Internet and the Web.
There is no chance the powers that be and the corporations could ever design a replacement. The complexity and
Re: (Score:2)
You can't have privacy & accountability (Score:3)
Sorry O'Reilly, but there are no simple answers to the complex problems caused by global telecom network open to all commers. It's either going to be a hodge podge of solutions tailored to solve specific problems, a broken chaotic mess or locked down by the ruling class. I'm for the first option.
As dumb as this sounds... (Score:2)
There are definitely smart people out there who are thinking about it. I know about some efforts to do it within some very limited but highly critical domains. (Think critical infrastructure, like electric power transmission and similar.)
Of course you'll never replace the incumbent commercial Internet. You won't boil the ocean either. But in the limited domains I'm talking about, the total number of really essential endpoints can be like 1e4 or even less. Compare to the Internet at whatever it is, probably