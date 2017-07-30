Should The Government Fix Slow Internet Access?

An anonymous reader quotes a story from Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight site about "the worst internet in America":In Saguache County download speeds of 12 Mbps (with an upload speed of 2 Mbps) cost $90 a month, and the article points out that when it comes to providing broadband, "small companies and cooperatives are going it more or less alone, without much help yet from the federal government." But that raises an inevitable question. Should the federal government be subsidizing rural internet access?