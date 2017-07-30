Should The Government Fix Slow Internet Access? (fivethirtyeight.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes a story from Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight site about "the worst internet in America": FiveThirtyEight analyzed every county's broadband usage using data from researchers at the University of Iowa and Arizona State University and found that Saguache, Colorado was at the bottom. Only 5.6 percent of adults were estimated to have broadband... It has some of the worst internet in the country. That's in part because of the mountains and the isolation they bring... Its population of 6,300 is spread across 3,169 square miles 7,800 feet above sea level, but on land that is mostly flat, so you can almost see the full scope of two mountain ranges as you drive the county's highway...
But Saguache isn't alone in lacking broadband. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 39 percent of rural Americans -- 23 million people -- don't have access. In Pew surveys, those who live in rural areas were about twice as likely not to use the internet as urban or suburban Americans.
In Saguache County download speeds of 12 Mbps (with an upload speed of 2 Mbps) cost $90 a month, and the article points out that when it comes to providing broadband, "small companies and cooperatives are going it more or less alone, without much help yet from the federal government." But that raises an inevitable question. Should the federal government be subsidizing rural internet access?
I'm from the government and I'm here to help.
Before Clinton converted it in to a "laptops for schools" program, the Universal Service Fund was used to fund telephone lines in rural America where the cost was too high. It worked: telephones became ubiquitous. The Universal Service Fund should be restored to its original purpose with the simple tweak: fund the initial builds for broadband Internet access in rural America.
They should fine the shit out of the telcos who took billions in subsidies to provide broadband to the nation and then reneged on their end of the deal.
Do not only fine them, also cut their tax breaks and everything else that's money-related.
So, those people who decided to live way the heck out in the middle of nowhere to get away from civilization need internet access? Why?
So, those people who decided to live way the heck out in the middle of nowhere to get away from civilization need electricity? Why?
So, those people who decided to live way the heck out in the middle of nowhere to get away from civilization need telephones? Why?
while noticing that the countries they compare us to generally don't have a lot of wide open spaces to cover.
Then why not compare the other countries to sections of the US where the population distribution looks similar?
And where do you live exactly? Infrastructure costs money. There was a time when the entire east coast of the U.S. was way the heck out in the middle of nowhere, and people/goods came via ships that took weeks to cross the atlantic.
