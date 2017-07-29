Do Kill Switches Deter Cellphone Theft? (arstechnica.com) 17
evolutionary shares an article from Ars Technica: San Francisco's district attorney says that a California state law mandating "theft-deterring technological solutions" for smartphones has resulted in a precipitous drop in such robberies. Those measures primarily include a remote kill switch after a phone has been stolen that would allow a phone to be disabled, withstanding even a hard reset. Such a kill switch has become standard in all iPhones ("Activation Lock") and Android phones ("Device Protection") since 2015... When measured from the peak in 2013, "overall robberies involving smartphones have declined an astonishing 50 percent... Because of this hard-fought legislation, stealing a smartphone is no longer worth the trouble, and that means the devices we use every day no longer make us targets for violent crime."
Stolen phones are still valuable for parts (Score:2)
You can use pretty much every component in a stolen iPhone except for the logic board and touchID sensor (which is paired with the logic board).
So stolen phones are still valuable because you can sell the parts, especially the screens which are the most common component to need replacement since there's so many klutzes out there.
On one hand, pairing the screen and other components with the logic board in a way that only the manufacturer can, like the Touch ID sensor, would solve this problem. On the other,
>I thought they patched away error 53 for unpaired Touch ID.
They did, but TouchID still doesn't work afterwards.
stolen phones are still valuable because you can sell the parts
Fair enough. Same as cars.
Still a good idea to make stolen ones harder to register though.
I can't answer (Score:2)
worst data ever (Score:2)
To show a kindergarten bar chart from 2015 to 2016 as the data behind that claim is pretty pathetic. I mean, cmon, the main claim is that crime decreased from 2013 when these tools became available, and they show only 2015 and 2016 data, which by the way, shows crime increasing or at best, variable during this period?

My kill switch (Score:2)
Where can I get one?!
This could be another reason... (Score:2)
When measured from the peak in 2013, "overall robberies involving smartphones have declined an astonishing 50 percent...
In my little world these include cellphone attributes that have made them cheaper and therefore more available: -
1: More powerful but cheaper at the same time
2: More varied especially in the Android world
3: No longer *the gadget* to have, i.e. They aren't a status symbol anymore. Heck, you can finance an iPhone at 0% at WalMart!
Good grief, NO, and let's move on... (Score:2)
No, the "kill switch" idea is as silly as the "smart gun" idea, thieves will not give a shit and hackers will defeat the kill switches anyway.
Yet another idea from someone who doesn't understand the technology.
Law didn't help (Score:2)
The law went into effect summer of 2015. IPhone activation lock was in IOS 7, fall of 2013.
Political jerks should stop taking credit for things they have nothing to do with.
Android finally got the feature in 5.0/5.1, late 2014/early 2015. So maybe the law prevented a few cheap phones from getting older versions that summer.
Bottom line: the feature probably prevents thefts. The law doesn't do much of anything.
Put the fucking thing away (Score:2)
I hate to be "that guy", but for fucks sakes, put the fucking thing away when you're on BART (or any public transit) and pay attention to your surroundings. Why do we have to tell people this? Many of these thefts are grab and dash right when the doors are about to close.