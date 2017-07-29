The US Congress Is Investigating Government Use Of Kaspersky Software (reuters.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: A U.S. congressional panel this week asked 22 government agencies to share documents on Moscow-based cyber firm Kaspersky Lab, saying its products could be used to carry out "nefarious activities against the United States," according to letters seen by Reuters. The requests made on Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology are the latest blow to the antivirus company, which has been countering accusations by U.S. officials that it may be vulnerable to Russian government influence... The committee "is concerned that Kaspersky Lab is susceptible to manipulation by the Russian government, and that its products could be used as a tool for espionage, sabotage, or other nefarious activities against the United States," wrote the panel's Republican chairman, Lamar Smith, in the letters... A committee aide told Reuters the survey was a "first step" designed to canvas the U.S. government and that more action may follow depending on the results.
Agencies contacted include both the Deparatment of Homeland Security and NASA. The committee wants to see internal risk assessments, plus a list of all systems using Kaspersky products and the names of government contractors using the software.
Dupe (Score:2)
Decisions, decisions (Score:3)
Should I get anti-virus software that's pwned by Russia, or anti-virus software that's pwned by the US?
The Committee . . . which will live in infamy as: (Score:2)
House Un-American Software Activities Committee
I am personally aware of 57 "nefarious activities against the United States," . . . most of them being performed by various US government three letter institutions . . .
Do unto others ... (Score:3)
The best part of all this is that it tells the rest of the world how much we should trust software produced by US based companies.
I'm Exceptionally Wary (Score:2)
Given the Russian Government's utter reliance on subversive means, and their absolute control over the activities of every business, I cannot have confidence that Kaspersky has been granted any exception from those totalitarian rules. I would NEVER trust a product from a Russian business, and even abandoned Acronis (backup} for the same reasons some years ago. There IS no integrity in the service of customers in other nations that is safe from corruption in service to malevolant forces at play in the USSR
P.S.: Regarding the "Tophatter" ad, below... (Score:2)
...they are apparently complete scam merchants. The products on offer could be cardboard mockups of the product being sold, not the product itself, for all the backup and support you can get. There is no way to examine the merchandise, ask questions about it, or validate the product at all. See http://www.ripoffreport.com/re... [ripoffreport.com] It will inevitably be a home for scammers to accumulate money from rubes.
I would encourage
/. management to vet advertisers before taking their money for ads in this respected we
Just for show...the gov't doesn't "get" software (Score:2)
You can bet that this is for show. The government simply doesn't "get" software development. The understanding has been shifting over the last 10-20 years, but it is a very slow process which is partly frustrated by the loads of laws and regulations that affect government acquisition.
That said, I can share some anecdotes from my own experience dealing with government projects.
One was a while back (03-05 timeframe) and the place where I was at had was pretty small but was important enough th
But muh red-baiting! (Score:2)
This has got to be the dumbest tempest in a teapot ever conceived. The funny thing is that it's based on projection - it's the sort of short-term idiocy that American politicians and bureaucrats endlessly engage in. Putin may be a cold, ultranationalistic tyrant, but he's an extremely smart cold, ultranationalistic tyrant who is going to be in power for either as long as he wants to be or until somebody assassinates him. This gives him the luxury of taking the long view on issues.
To use Kaspersky's software