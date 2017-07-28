Hacker Cracks Smart Gun Security To Shoot It Without Approval (cnn.com) 30
An anonymous reader shares a CNN report:Smart guns are supposed to be safer than traditional weapons. They're designed to only fire when paired with a second piece of technology that identifies the shooter, like an electronic chip or a fingerprint. Supporters say they could stop accidental shootings or misfires. And they've been lauded by law enforcement to prevent criminals from using stolen or misplaced guns. However, like any technology, they're not unhackable. A hacker known by the pseudonym Plore doesn't want to put a stop to smart guns, but he wants the firearm industry that's increasingly manufacturing these devices to know that they can be hacked. The model Plore hacked is called the Armatix IPI. It pairs electronically with a smart watch so that only the person wearing the watch can fire it. The devices authenticate users via radio signals, electronically talking to each other within a small range. Plore broke the security features in three different ways, including jamming radio signals in the weapon and watch so the gun couldn't be fired, and shooting the gun with no watch nearby by placing strong magnets next to the weapon.
Stopping it from firing is the issue. (Score:2)
Some elaborate hack or something that requires you to put magnets on the gun isn't really that big of a deal. But being able to wear e.g. a different watch that jams all these guns is of course a much larger issue.
I find the whole idea of smart guns mostly silly. Even plain old guns, brand new designs or designs that have been tweaked and fine tuned for 100+ years, misfire sometimes. Adding another level of failure is pretty absurd.
I can see them making sense in special circumstances, though. One that l
Re: (Score:2)
I can see them making sense in special circumstances, though. One that leaps to mind is prison guards.
I feel like the guard would disagree.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But being able to wear e.g. a different watch that jams all these guns is of course a much larger issue.
Issue? I would love to have a gun jammer in my car. Seems that these days, that would be a prudent safeguard.
Good enough for practical situations (Score:2)
Supporters say they could stop accidental shootings or misfires.
It sounds like they still will.
Smart guns & communism (Score:2, Insightful)
I've long thought the two rather similar.
In theory, both are great ideas... in reality, no one can ever seem to get it right.
Don't worry though... THIS time, THIS time will be different! All of those previous attempts... those weren't real smart guns/communism!
If the gun fired, the secure owner fired the shot (Score:1)
"Mr X, this gun can only fire if you pull the trigger. You're going away for a long time."
"But I wasn't even in the city!"
"The gun says you were. GPS tracking confirms."
Keep the honest, honest. (Score:2)
Most security features on personal items at best would be made to keep the honest, honest.
You lock the door on your car, not because it is not impossible for someone to get in. But for that casual person who sees that you accidentally left your wallet there. will try to see if the door is locked. If so, they will not try further.
The smart gun, can't be unhackable. Because the core technology of the gun is well understood, and designed to be reliable and easy to maintain. However the smart gun can prevent
Re: (Score:2)
However the smart gun can prevent the person from taking someones gun and then shooting the owner with his own weapon.
Seems like it's something the police should have. So if someone looks like they're grabbing for an officer's gun, they no longer have an excuse to pump him or her full of bullets.
Re: (Score:2)
If I see a wallet on the seat of a car with an unlocked door, or even an open car window, I am not going to steal it.
If I found a wallet, say on the sidewalk, I would make an effort to try to locate the owner.
Surely I am not the only one. There must be others.
The real question is: what if the wallet had, say, $100,000 in it. I think I might just leave it where I found it. But the real test comes if I ever find myself in that situ
Re: (Score:2)
Also chances are getting caught with a Hacked Smart Gun, will probably get you much more trouble.
This statement exposes the deeper motivation that is the fear in the hearts of many gun activists: "Wait - So, you'll want to punish owners of hacked smart guns? Why? How is that any different than owning guns without safety features? Should it be illegal to even own a gun without smart features? How far will the government go to keep us safe? It'll always be pushing for taking freedom away! Freedom! FREEDOM!"
Not unexpected. . . (Score:2)
. . . . nor was the remote Denial of Service attack against the weapon. In fact, many cops would call that a win.
Or they would if anyone had actually BOUGHT an Armatix, a hugely-overpriced
.22 semi-auto pistol with integrated electronics. . .
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, many cops would call that a win.
Until that cop tries to fire his own gun and is denied.
Re: (Score:2)
Or a smart mother for that matter.
Smart Guns are just the first step (Score:3)
The government could keep track of how much ammunition is used. This would provide valuable statistics for the department of the census bureaucracy.
Instead of requiring a fingerprint or gadget to authorize your gun to fire, you could authorize it to fire using an app on your smartphone. "hold on, just a sec, Mr. burglar, while I authorize my gun to activate . . . where did I put my phone . .
The government could revoke the firing of weapons that have been stolen. The government could also revoke the ability to fire any weapon to certain individuals. Especially crazy people. And crazy could have a technical definition, such as "the desire to own or use a firearm".
It's all for your protection.
Think of the children!
Might be time for the Chris Rock solution (Score:2)
Huge problem with "smart" guns (Score:2)
This hacker just demonstrated what gun advocates and critics of smart guns have been saying for years. The use of a gun is to stop a person or animal, often in a life or death situation. Guns are a powerful tool, and have historically relied on training to ensure gun safety and proper use. Smart guns attempt to take away some of that responsibility from the owner and in the process sacrifice key functionality. Guns have been developed over hundreds of years, and the modern gun is both extremely simple (