Hackers Vandalize Vegas Pool Party Club in 'All Out War' (cnet.com) 44
From a CNET report: Next to DJ Tiesto's loud image on Wet Republic's website sits a photo of a bikini model with a beard and an eye patch, with a simple message: "It's all out war." Not exactly the type of message you'd expect from a spot that advertises itself as a dance club that doubles as a pool party, but when hackers are in town for Defcon, everything seems to be fair game. The hacker convention, which is in its 25th year in Las Vegas, typically has hotels on alert for its three days of Sin City talk, demos and mischief. Guests are encouraged not to pick up any flash drives lying around, and employees are trained to be wary of social engineering -- that is, bad guys pretending to be someone innocent and in need of just a little help. Small acts of vandalism pop up around town. At Caesars Palace, where Defcon is happening, the casino's UPS store told guests it was not accepting any print requests from USB drives or links, and only printing from email attachments. Hackers who saw this laughed, considering that emails are hardly immune from malware. But the message is clear: During these next few days, hackers are going to have their fun, whether it's through a compromised Wi-Fi network or an open-to-mischief website. Wet Republic's site had two images vandalized, both for the "Hot 100" party with DJ Shift. The digital graffiti popped up early Friday morning, less than 24 hours after Defcon kicked off.
all out war against what? (Score:5, Funny)
knowing most security experts, probably all out war against basic hygiene and quality interpersonal communication skills
I think it varies...the scary-smart ones are borderline autistic and have the fresh-from-mom's-basement air about them. You need that in order to have the concentration and mental ability to solve the most complex puzzles to find new vulnerabilities. Even in the brogrammer web startup hustler era, deep below everything there really are a bunch of nerds holding the world up.
Every place I've worked that bothered with a security team worth more than the 2 "experts" the consulting company gave them has a split
Oh please. You all get paid the same because you're all average at best. There's a whole other world, where highly skilled and intelligent professionals without social disorders do very complex work and are paid accordingly.
Oh, Great. Burning Man for Quote Hackers Unquote (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm old enough to remember Comdex, the town's all-IT ultimate nerdfest. Vegas loved Comdex because it filled every single hotel room, but at the same time hated it because it meant a full week when the tables were deserted and the girls went lonely. But it did bring a large contingent of Asian slot players.
Obviously (Score:2)
"During these next few days, hackers are going to have their fun,..."
And the hotels will have much more secure networks.
Afterwards.
getting on the slot network is the big score (Score:2)
getting on the slot network is the big score even more so when you can print your own tickets off.
Last time I went to Vegas ~2 years ago my hotel had the most secure network of all.
One on one could get on. When you could get on it was near dialup speeds. I have no idea how they host tech conferences.
Hooray nerds (Score:1)
when companies like symantec start showing up, it's officially 'uncool'.
Might fuck around and end up in prison then. I was in with a few people that came on vacation.. Ended up with multi year sentences.
Maybe they should have used APK's hosts file (Score:1)
E-mail can have malware, but (Score:2)
If this is a problem, ban them (Score:2)
The hotels can refuse to host the convention
Hacking a website is nothing. One year, I want to say 07 or 08 when the RFID credit cards came out.. Was the highest amount of bank fraud in a one month period or so the local news claimed.
Fuck CNET and their autoplay, notification site (Score:1)
I don't want your notifications so don't ask. That and your autoplay video drove me away. Fuck your site.
Anybody actually read this? (Score:5, Informative)
CNET update: Turns out it wasn't a hack (Score:5, Informative)
It was a a unrelated ad campaing...
Quote:
What the hell did I just read? (Score:4)
Read the original article... (Score:3)
...because the poster apparently didn't.
It wasn't a hack at all.
https://www.cnet.com/news/ever... [cnet.com]
That isn't the original article:
Correction, 11:04 a.m. PT: This article initially misrepresented the nature of the "vandalism" on Wet Republic's website.