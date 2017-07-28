An End To Phone Pranking (axios.com) 44
An anonymous reader shares a report: A researcher at Carnegie Mellon University has developed an intelligent system that is helping the U.S. Coast Guard to distinguish and weed out prank mayday calls that cost it up to millions of dollars a year when it flies or motors out on pointless rescue missions, per Govtech.com. The program, created by Carnegie Mellon's Rita Singh, creates a barcode of a person's voice, deciphering whether the caller really is on a boat or actually in a house somewhere. It can unmask repeat pranksters since it can pick up telltale markers and match them up.
Whilst a really cool technology (Score:4, Insightful)
Whilst a really cool technology, I hope it never makes a mistake and says a real-life situation is really a prank.
The cost of mistake with this tech could be one or more people's lives.
Re: (Score:2)
That's my concern too. a false positive rate of even 0.0001% would still be unacceptably high for this particular application.
A much better strategy is simply higher fines and enforcement for prank calls. It won't eliminate them, but it's much lower risk.
When dealing with emergency services, you MUST treat ALL calls as valid until fully investigated. If proven false, enforcement action is warranted, but not investigating it is not.
Re: (Score:2)
From an economic standpoint, wasted millions of dollars equates to a slowed economy and an increase in poverty in the general. Wasted money and waste labor really can lead to life-sustaining services not reaching the poor, resulting in poverty, disease, and death.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a matter of perspective, isn't it?
If we say that the system detects fraud, a false positive would be the system detecting a real result as fraudulent.
Re: (Score:2)
Many newer phone have increasingly better noise canceling technology. Or pick you speech from vibrations in your bones, then a normal over the air microphone.
Sure most calls would be from the boats radio, but increasingly it may be from a cell phone (If in range of a tower)
Re: (Score:2)
Going back to the original article [govtech.com], it sounds less like a black box that produces a Prank/No Prank decision, and more like a complex program that produces a list of characteristics present in the call, which the Coast Guard can then use to make the decision themselves.
For instance, it can match voices and even the sound of one's breath to previous calls, allowing the Coast Guard to recognize repeat pranksters. It can tell from the sound of a voice what sort of room the caller is in (e.g. lots of windows), e
Re: (Score:2)
Whilst a really cool technology, I hope it never makes a mistake and says a real-life situation is really a prank.
The obvious thing to do is that if the computer says that it's a prank, to follow up further to try to determine if it's real or not.
Most of these are presumably coming from kids or really immature adults. Simply telling them that you're on to them and there are serious punishments for falsely claiming that there is an emergency will probably be enough to get most of them to hang up.
So now that this is public info... (Score:3)
...what's to stop said prankster from playing audio of a boat in the background?
Re: (Score:3)
...what's to stop said prankster from playing audio of a boat in the background?
In general, people who are prank calling the Coast Guard probably aren't terribly bright.
Bizarre (Score:2)
It is amazing to me that people do this sort of irresponsible behavior.
Re:Bizarre (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When ever I get up in the morning, there is a chance that something will kill me that day. However I welcome the verity of services and infrastructures that tries to keep me safe, and help rescue me if I am in danger.
I am well aware that these services and infrastructure may not be able to save me, but I still hope they are available. And that is why I don't abuse these services as they will then be able to help someone else, and hope others are not abusing it for the time I may need it.
Re: (Score:2)
When you take your CAR out on the ROADS, you are assuming a certain amount of risk that goes along with it. This is well known to any professional DRIVER. You know that each time you DRIVE off, it could be your last. The risk is small and is generally acceptable to those who enjoy the activity as recreation or rely on it as a career. You cannot rely on the POLICE/AAA to always save your bacon, there may come a day when they simply are unable to get to you in time or at all. This is the bargain you strike wi
Re: (Score:2)
Me too! As an avid boater I don't appreciate the possibility of being put in danger because some prankster caused the development of a system like this. If I am stuck on the water, in danger, I want the coast guard to come to my rescue. I definitely don't want them wasting time trying to determine if I am an actual boater in distress or a prankster. When a boat is sinking or on fire time is of the essence!!
Precisely. "Pranksters" should get long prison sentences. This isn't something that can be solved with spam filters.
Re: (Score:2)
Well it is like many of the computer hackers and virus makers. They fine some stupid justification for it, and not realize the scope of the problems they cause.
For pity's sake (Score:1)
that cost it up to millions of dollars a year
Does it cost millions of dollars a year or not? I'm willing to accept an average over a number of years or the total for the latest year or the highest in the last few years but "up to" is just crap.
It costs millions, yes or no?
Re: (Score:2)
Suppose the Coast Guard is responding to a prank and it delays the response to a real emergency? There are more than monetary costs to consider.
Creates a barcode, step 4 profit? (Score:1)
" creates a barcode of a person's voice, deciphering whether the caller really is on a boat or actually in a house somewhere. " No details necessary?
In the summary nor the article?
Thoughtcrime (Score:2)
Potentially it can help profile people from their voices.
I can see no possible nefarious uses of such a technology...
natch.
Re: (Score:2)
Heh, tell it to Rick Perry (Score:1)
Those pesky Russians are at it again [theguardian.com]
Building a better fool (Score:4, Funny)
An End To Phone Pranking
Challenge accepted.
Why is this even a thing? (Score:5, Insightful)
Trace the damn phones!
The phone companies are mandated to provide emergency services with position information, and if GPS isn't available that's cell tower triangulation... and so far as I am aware that data is added to the stream AFTER the call, so you can't easily spoof it unless you've hacked the phone system itself.
That data comes in a second or two after the initial phone connection is made, it's not like you need a warrant and have to get through to a person at the phone company to process the request.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't say anything about phones. It says 'mayday calls', which would probably be coming from a VHF radio.
Re: (Score:2)
>Nice fantasy world you live in. I wouldn't ever rely on emergency services to know my position from my cellphone.
On land, you absolutely shouldn't.
GPS can take time to get a fix, or get it wrong. Or not get through at all, even though your phone's fine. In an urban setting it can be horribly imprecise simply because there's so much around you and to interfere with GPS. After all, you're probably not in the middle of the street with a clear view of the sky, right?
If you want help, you need to know whe
Fake-Out Misdirection (Score:1)
I wonder if the fake calls to the coast guard are to distract them from an incoming drug shipment. Who would call the coast guard?? It sounds like misdirection or an insider/someone close to the coast guard..
Re: (Score:2)
Probably, there may be cases of normal prank calls, where kids may just want to see the boats and helicopters fly around.
Phone pranking? (Score:4, Interesting)
If it's an emergency phone call to the Coast Guard, they could just use the GPS support like E911 so they get a location from the cell phone. Surely, that's the only type of phone being used on a boat these days.
I think what this is really about is people calling in on VHF (marine) radio, not a phone.
Re: (Score:2)
That must be some dedicated pranking.
Re: (Score:3)
>I think what this is really about is people calling in on VHF (marine) radio, not a phone.
In which case I think they need to invest in some triangulation equipment. We've been doing radio triangulation since WWII, it isn't particularly difficult.
In fact, today there's an organization pushing radio bracelets for people with dementia and a radio triangulation system to go with it that is more affordable and reliable than GPS trackers. (Though admittedly GPS trackers just tell you where they are instead o
Re: (Score:2)
Marine VHF already has a lot of this built in in the newer models.
"Distress" buttons that send your GPS location and your MMSI ID which tells the Coasties who you are, your emergency contacts, and the name of your vessel.
The larger problem is that there's no requirement to have a radio that meets this spec or an MMSI number or have your MMSI and radio paired.
IMHO, the Coast Guard should start mandating this stuff and any vessel undergoing a boarding safety check should have this checked right after the chec
Something Something Crying Wolf (Score:2)
The Coast Guard: Making old greek parables relevant in the digital age.
Hyperbole (Score:2)
If a computer can detect it, a computer can fake it.