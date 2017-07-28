Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Intelligence Chairman Accuses Obama Aids of Hundreds of Unmasking Requests

Posted by BeauHD
mi writes: When American spies capture our communications with foreigners, the identities of Americans on the other side of the conversation are generally protected -- if not by bona-fide laws, then certainly by rules and regulations. A transcript of the conversation should have their name replaced with labels like "U.S. person 1". The citizen involved can only be "unmasked" with a good reason. In 2011, Obama relaxed these rules, making it much simpler even for officials without any intelligence role to obtain the identities. Predictably, certain top officials of the Obama Administration abused their access to get this information: "The [House Intelligence] committee has learned that one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama administration," [Intelligence Chairman Devin] Nunes wrote. "Of those requests, only one offered a justification that was not boilerplate."

  *aides

    by richy freeway ( 623503 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @09:07AM (#54897683)

    See subject

  Campaign promises

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @09:09AM (#54897693)
    Well, Obama did promise more transparency in government. He never specified what kind of transparency.

  Pay attention to comrade Nunes

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is the story you should follow, Americans. Not any of that other fake news.

  the foreign service

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @09:13AM (#54897711) Journal

    Unmasking private citizens who have not been accused of a crime should be a crime.

    Unmasking a public or political official who is trying to sell out the country should earn you a $3 fine and a gift certificate to Chili's.

    By the way, did the members of the Trump administration and his campaign team speak to anyone who wasn't Russian? And why do they seem to have such awful memories when it comes to these meetings when they're filling out (or amending) their security clearance forms? I mean, the Russians I know tend to be pretty memorable people.

    • Re:the foreign service (Score:5, Interesting)

      by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @09:33AM (#54897825)

      Unmasking a public or political official who is trying to sell out the country should earn you a $3 fine and a gift certificate to Chili's.

      Be very careful what you wish for. The US ability to collect technical intelligence is extraordinarily powerful. It should have very strong restrictions to protect the citizenry it is in place to serve, the violation of which should carry swift and harsh penalties as a deterrent to abuse. The officials in question had no business accessing the identities of any US person caught up in incidental collection, regardless of how bad the appearance of the alleged activity.

      Before Obama relaxed the rules the responsibility and authority to deal with collecting intelligence on US persons (whether as part of incidental or targeted collection) was the Attorney General and I am relatively certain that the authority could not be delegated. A proper procedure would be after discovering potential evidence of a serious crime (you don't want to use this sort of thing for minor offenses) the matter should be referred to the intelligence folks at the Department of Justice who have special training and oversight to guard against abuse. They then make the determination on how to proceed and make a recommendation to the AG on whether the individual should be unmasked or not. An exception for something like an imminent terrorist attack or other crime which could result in loss of life should allow for quick action but still require review and adjudication by the Attorney General after the fact.

      The kind of "bounty" program you suggest would do nothing more than invite abuse and promote a cavalier attitude among low level intelligence personnel. It is most definitely not in the best interests of the US government, the people in general, and potential victims of that abuse. Does that mean that some people will get away with crimes? Probably. But then our justice system is specifically designed to give the benefit of the doubt to the accused, as it should be.

  Political purposes

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @09:16AM (#54897727)
    This unmasking was for political purposes which makes it far worse. The sitting administration was running an intelligence op against the candidate of the opposition party. All the The Russians! bullshit is just a continuation of that op against the electorate.

  • It's also worth noting that the "Intelligence Chairman" in question is Devin Nunes. He was part of the Trump campaign, and had to recuse himself from the Russia probe because he was providing more information to the White House about the investigation than he was providing to the investigation.

    I'm not saying that these accusations couldn't possibly be true. I'm saying the accuser isn't remotely credible. This is clearly yet another attempted smoke screen to help Trump cover his crimes.

    I think it's fair to disregard the accusation until someone credible steps forward with real information.

    • What crimes? The entire The Russians! hacked the elections bullshit was completely made up to undermine the process.
      • Right. It's a "vast left-wing conspiracy" that includes every major news organization and every one of the US intelligence organizations. Trump's campaign didn't collude with the Russians any more than Bill Clinton got a blow job from an intern.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by halivar ( 535827 )

          It's not a stretch. Our intelligence services are staffed by life-long civil servants (who are predominantly liberal), and journalists are overwhelmingly liberal, also. After the JournoList revelation, there is no doubt in my mind that the press was an extension of Obama's executive branch.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Lolwhat? Out intelligence services are overwhelmingly staffed by liberals?! I want a piece of what you're smoking man. Our intelligence services have a well known and documented conservative bias, just like our armed forces and policing communities. But that doesn't fit your narrative, so we've got to have some 'alternative facts' I guess.

        • There you go lying again with the "every one of the US intelligence organizations" bullshit.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            ASPEN, Colorado — Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, said Friday there is no dissent inside U.S. intelligence agencies about the conclusion that Russia used hacking and fake news to interfere in the 2016 presidential election — despite comments by his boss, President Donald Trump, that have seemed to cast some doubt about the unanimity.

            In an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum, Coats said that the reason only four of 17 intelligence ag

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nunes is as partisan as it gets. His goal isn't to uncover some hidden truth. It is to defend Trumps unfounded tweets that Obama had him bugged. Much like everything Trump. Trump makes a proclamation and his lackeys look for a way to make Trump not sound batshit crazy.

      Like how it would be up to the second amendment people to take care of Hillary and the supreme court if she won. Or how he talked to his generals about the Transgender ban and they all agreed to the ban. The problem is neither the pen

    • I have mod points, but your are already at 5. This state of affairs can't go on much longer. I'm an independent who has voted for Republicans in the past, I even gave a campaign contribution to McCain once. But the Republicans have almost become the enemy of the people by their actions over the last 20 years. I suspect this is because the balance between conservative and liberal has been broken by demographic shifts within our population. The Republicans are on the wrong side of that shift. So they ha

  • This is the same Devin Nunes that was accused of bias in the Congressional investigation into the Russian hacking around the Presidential election. As a matter of fact, he is not acting as chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the moment (although he is still the named chairman) as he is currently under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics for disclosing classified information to the public.

    Also, lets look at what happened with unmasking towards the end of the Obama administration: Certain individuals around Donald Trump, especially Michael Flynn and a few others with exceptionally close connections to him, were unmasked after the routine capture of communications between Russian officials and US citizens was discovered, communications which helped oust Flynn as National Security Advisor, as well as being central to the current expansion of official investigations into possible illegal collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to influence the 2016 Presidential election.

    Putting the above two facts together... until I have some outside, non-partisan source that is backing Nunes, then this looks like a blatantly transparent effort to probably paint the unmasking likely discredit whoever found and revealed the above mentioned conversations, in an effort to paint the entire Russia investigation as illegitimate. And, as a matter of fact, reading a number of sources, it becomes clear that is the EXACT intent of this move. They cover it up by claiming there was 'no justification' because the forms were mostly 'boilerplate'... Yeah, well, at LOT of forms are boilerplate, that's why boilerplate exists in the first place. Just because something is boilerplate doesn't mean that there was no justification. It just means that the justification is used enough that drawing up a standard filler for it is worthwhile. So until there's actual evidence of wrongdoing, Nunes is not exactly an unbiased person in this case, and he has proven before that he is willing to use his biases and act unethically against his political opponents in an effort to retain as much power as possible. If some non-partisan source can confirm what he claims, that's when I'll give these allegations any chance of actually being true, and the actions discussed as being illicit.

    • What Russian hacking? There is still zero evidence! Everything points to the DNC leaks coming from the inside. This is all such bullshit. All you fools are doing is ensuring that no outsider will ever run for an election again.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

        What Russian hacking? There is still zero evidence! Everything points to the DNC leaks coming from the inside. This is all such bullshit. All you fools are doing is ensuring that no outsider will ever run for an election again.

        And you have exactly what proof that DNC leaks came internally? None? That's what I thought.

      • You mean an outsider like Trump who knows nothing about government, politics, economics, science, or sociology, is completely incompetent, and has made us the laughing stock of the world? Fine with me.
  • President Obama allowed (and in this case encouraged) a lot of programs and policies that basically violated privacy of it's citizens, violated the constitution (see the data dragnet and court ruling on the programs revealed by Snowden), violated due process (see rendition of Americans) and even violated foreign sovereignty (see Drone programs). Every president has worked to increase the powers of it's position since George Bush Senior. We are losing credibility that we govern under a rule of law as we con

  • Side stepping that "Obama aids" misspelling is beneath any post...

    Isnt this sort of criticism from the same people that suggest that NSA and the like have access to every American's emails, bank accounts, computers, GPS data and so on? -you know because the terrorists win if not and what do they have to hide?

    Of course it is not a great idea for non-security related officials to be able to make hundreds of baseless requests but at the same time some of the involved agencies needs to be more transparent w
  • It's telling that the issue is trying to be framed as one about the intelligence agencies revealing U.S. citizens whose conversations were intercepted as part of legitimate intelligence gathering rather than the fact of collusion between a presidential campaign and a foreign government.

    We know for an absolute fact Russia was trying to, and successfully did, influence our election. The Senate committee, the House committee and the intelligence services [apnews.com] all agree [businessinsider.com] on that unassailable fact.

    Yet inste

