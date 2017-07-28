Intelligence Chairman Accuses Obama Aids of Hundreds of Unmasking Requests (thehill.com) 89
mi writes: When American spies capture our communications with foreigners, the identities of Americans on the other side of the conversation are generally protected -- if not by bona-fide laws, then certainly by rules and regulations. A transcript of the conversation should have their name replaced with labels like "U.S. person 1". The citizen involved can only be "unmasked" with a good reason. In 2011, Obama relaxed these rules, making it much simpler even for officials without any intelligence role to obtain the identities. Predictably, certain top officials of the Obama Administration abused their access to get this information: "The [House Intelligence] committee has learned that one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama administration," [Intelligence Chairman Devin] Nunes wrote. "Of those requests, only one offered a justification that was not boilerplate."
I would like to know a little more. If the administration was investigating possible collusion between (some) members of the incoming administration and Russia, it seems to me that they have to unmask the Americans, to find out who it is.
The Obama administration is simultaneously being accused of not doing enough to act on intelligence that Russia was interfering with the elections, and also here of doing too much.
I think it goes way beyond just trying to "preserve a party". It's not just a single party at risk. It's an entire political ideology we're seeing being rejected by the masses on a global scale.
What we're seeing is a slow, world-wide collapse of leftist ideology in progress. This includes communism, socialism, and neoconservatism (which despite its name has little to do with conservatism).
Leftism's most recent rise started roughly 100 years ago, with the rise of communism and socialism. It gained steam thro
Ummm, Susan Rice was National Security Advisor when this occurred. Considering the unmasking in question had to do with conversations between American citizens and Russian officials, and the unmasking is known to have happened only after those conversations were found to include possible collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, which is a possibly quite serious breach of national security... she was ENTIRELY qualified to make those requests.
Read the article. Who gives a shit about the messenger, if the message is true?
This is potentially massive corruption and a gross violation of the Constitution. It doesn't matter what administration did it or who is bringing it to light... It's fucking criminal.
Who gives a shit about the messenger, if the message is true?
Looking at some recent tweet storms regarding leaks, it seems Trump does.
Looking at some recent tweet storms regarding leaks, it seems Trump does.
So what does that prove -- that idiots do?
Because who the messenger is is usually a critical piece of information in determining if the message is true.
Campaign promises (Score:3)
Pay attention to comrade Nunes (Score:1, Insightful)
This is the story you should follow, Americans. Not any of that other fake news.
the foreign service (Score:3, Insightful)
Unmasking private citizens who have not been accused of a crime should be a crime.
Unmasking a public or political official who is trying to sell out the country should earn you a $3 fine and a gift certificate to Chili's.
By the way, did the members of the Trump administration and his campaign team speak to anyone who wasn't Russian? And why do they seem to have such awful memories when it comes to these meetings when they're filling out (or amending) their security clearance forms? I mean, the Russians I know tend to be pretty memorable people.
Re:the foreign service (Score:5, Interesting)
Unmasking a public or political official who is trying to sell out the country should earn you a $3 fine and a gift certificate to Chili's.
Be very careful what you wish for. The US ability to collect technical intelligence is extraordinarily powerful. It should have very strong restrictions to protect the citizenry it is in place to serve, the violation of which should carry swift and harsh penalties as a deterrent to abuse. The officials in question had no business accessing the identities of any US person caught up in incidental collection, regardless of how bad the appearance of the alleged activity.
Before Obama relaxed the rules the responsibility and authority to deal with collecting intelligence on US persons (whether as part of incidental or targeted collection) was the Attorney General and I am relatively certain that the authority could not be delegated. A proper procedure would be after discovering potential evidence of a serious crime (you don't want to use this sort of thing for minor offenses) the matter should be referred to the intelligence folks at the Department of Justice who have special training and oversight to guard against abuse. They then make the determination on how to proceed and make a recommendation to the AG on whether the individual should be unmasked or not. An exception for something like an imminent terrorist attack or other crime which could result in loss of life should allow for quick action but still require review and adjudication by the Attorney General after the fact.
The kind of "bounty" program you suggest would do nothing more than invite abuse and promote a cavalier attitude among low level intelligence personnel. It is most definitely not in the best interests of the US government, the people in general, and potential victims of that abuse. Does that mean that some people will get away with crimes? Probably. But then our justice system is specifically designed to give the benefit of the doubt to the accused, as it should be.
Political purposes (Score:5, Insightful)
Vague accusations from one of Trump's people (Score:5, Insightful)
It's also worth noting that the "Intelligence Chairman" in question is Devin Nunes. He was part of the Trump campaign, and had to recuse himself from the Russia probe because he was providing more information to the White House about the investigation than he was providing to the investigation.
I'm not saying that these accusations couldn't possibly be true. I'm saying the accuser isn't remotely credible. This is clearly yet another attempted smoke screen to help Trump cover his crimes.
I think it's fair to disregard the accusation until someone credible steps forward with real information.
Re:Vague accusations from one of Trump's people (Score:4, Insightful)
It's not a stretch. Our intelligence services are staffed by life-long civil servants (who are predominantly liberal), and journalists are overwhelmingly liberal, also. After the JournoList revelation, there is no doubt in my mind that the press was an extension of Obama's executive branch.
Lolwhat? Out intelligence services are overwhelmingly staffed by liberals?! I want a piece of what you're smoking man. Our intelligence services have a well known and documented conservative bias, just like our armed forces and policing communities. But that doesn't fit your narrative, so we've got to have some 'alternative facts' I guess.
ASPEN, Colorado — Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, said Friday there is no dissent inside U.S. intelligence agencies about the conclusion that Russia used hacking and fake news to interfere in the 2016 presidential election — despite comments by his boss, President Donald Trump, that have seemed to cast some doubt about the unanimity.
In an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at the Aspen Security Forum, Coats said that the reason only four of 17 intelligence ag
Nunes is angling for a position in the Trump administration. He got his unmasking info from the WH apart from other members of his group and then didn't tell them about it before going public. Further, regarding the unmasking, Nunes replacement, Richard Burr, said "[t]he unmasking thing was all created by Devin Nunes..." Burr did say he needed more information, which is fine, but he really doesn't sound like he's accepting Nunes complaints like you. Nunes complaint about the unmasking seems to be the govern
Not really. I'm not arguing that a logical argument is invalid because of the person making it. I'm claiming that facts are in question because of the credibility of the person claiming them. It's not fallacious reasoning to be dubious of an untrustworthy person's unverified claims.
Yeah, this -
> Obama Administration members used unmasking on political figures
is by definition impossible. There's no reason to unmask if you already know who the colluding scumbag is. So that didn't happen.
So stupid to make up lies that are that logically inconsistent.
Nunes is as partisan as it gets. His goal isn't to uncover some hidden truth. It is to defend Trumps unfounded tweets that Obama had him bugged. Much like everything Trump. Trump makes a proclamation and his lackeys look for a way to make Trump not sound batshit crazy.
Like how it would be up to the second amendment people to take care of Hillary and the supreme court if she won. Or how he talked to his generals about the Transgender ban and they all agreed to the ban. The problem is neither the pen
Here Here (Score:2)
I have mod points, but your are already at 5. This state of affairs can't go on much longer. I'm an independent who has voted for Republicans in the past, I even gave a campaign contribution to McCain once. But the Republicans have almost become the enemy of the people by their actions over the last 20 years. I suspect this is because the balance between conservative and liberal has been broken by demographic shifts within our population. The Republicans are on the wrong side of that shift. So they ha
Sorry, I'm going to want outside confirmation (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the same Devin Nunes that was accused of bias in the Congressional investigation into the Russian hacking around the Presidential election. As a matter of fact, he is not acting as chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence at the moment (although he is still the named chairman) as he is currently under investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics for disclosing classified information to the public.
Also, lets look at what happened with unmasking towards the end of the Obama administration: Certain individuals around Donald Trump, especially Michael Flynn and a few others with exceptionally close connections to him, were unmasked after the routine capture of communications between Russian officials and US citizens was discovered, communications which helped oust Flynn as National Security Advisor, as well as being central to the current expansion of official investigations into possible illegal collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to influence the 2016 Presidential election.
Putting the above two facts together... until I have some outside, non-partisan source that is backing Nunes, then this looks like a blatantly transparent effort to probably paint the unmasking likely discredit whoever found and revealed the above mentioned conversations, in an effort to paint the entire Russia investigation as illegitimate. And, as a matter of fact, reading a number of sources, it becomes clear that is the EXACT intent of this move. They cover it up by claiming there was 'no justification' because the forms were mostly 'boilerplate'... Yeah, well, at LOT of forms are boilerplate, that's why boilerplate exists in the first place. Just because something is boilerplate doesn't mean that there was no justification. It just means that the justification is used enough that drawing up a standard filler for it is worthwhile. So until there's actual evidence of wrongdoing, Nunes is not exactly an unbiased person in this case, and he has proven before that he is willing to use his biases and act unethically against his political opponents in an effort to retain as much power as possible. If some non-partisan source can confirm what he claims, that's when I'll give these allegations any chance of actually being true, and the actions discussed as being illicit.
What Russian hacking? There is still zero evidence! Everything points to the DNC leaks coming from the inside. This is all such bullshit. All you fools are doing is ensuring that no outsider will ever run for an election again.
And you have exactly what proof that DNC leaks came internally? None? That's what I thought.
Nothing like governemnt working against citizenry (Score:2)
Better for Americans (Score:2)
Side stepping that "Obama aids" misspelling is beneath any post...
Isnt this sort of criticism from the same people that suggest that NSA and the like have access to every American's emails, bank accounts, computers, GPS data and so on? -you know because the terrorists win if not and what do they have to hide?
Of course it is not a great idea for non-security related officials to be able to make hundreds of baseless requests but at the same time some of the involved agencies needs to be more transparent w
Keep up the deflection (Score:2)
We know for an absolute fact Russia was trying to, and successfully did, influence our election. The Senate committee, the House committee and the intelligence services [apnews.com] all agree [businessinsider.com] on that unassailable fact.
Yet inste