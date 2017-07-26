Feds Crack Trump Protesters' Phones To Charge Them With Felony Rioting (thedailybeast.com) 56
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Daily Beast: Officials seized Trump protesters' cell phones, cracked their passwords, and are now attempting to use the contents to convict them of conspiracy to riot at the presidential inauguration. Prosecutors have indicted over 200 people on felony riot charges for protests in Washington, D.C. on January 20 that broke windows and damaged vehicles. Some defendants face up to 75 years in prison, despite little evidence against them. But a new court filing reveals that investigators have been able to crack into at least eight defendants' locked cell phones. Now prosecutors want to use the internet history, communications, and pictures they extracted from the phones as evidence against the defendants in court. [A] July 21 court document shows that investigators were successful in opening the locked phones. The July 21 filing moved to enter evidence from eight seized phones, six of which were "encrypted" and two of which were not encrypted. A Department of Justice representative confirmed that "encrypted" meant additional privacy settings beyond a lock screen. For the six encrypted phones, investigators were able to compile "a short data report which identifies the phone number associated with the cell phone and limited other information about the phone itself," the filing says. But investigators appear to have bypassed the lock on the two remaining phones to access the entirety of their contents.
"Prosecutors have indicted over 200 people on felony riot charges for protests in Washington, D.C. on January 20 that broke windows and damaged vehicles."
"protests
... that broke windows and damaged vehicles."
So... a riot. Not a protest, a riot.
Maybe they were protesting against windows.
As a trademark, I'm pretty sure Windows should be capitalized.
So... a riot. Not a protest, a riot.
Some people being assholes doesn't make the rest rioters.
Depriving a single peaceful protester of his constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest is a worse crime than someone else breaking a window.
Or do you mean to say that all 200 broke windows and damaged vehicles?
They all were warned to leave. Those who didn't were charged with rioting, because they were literally rioting... Dipshit.
Next time, try peaceful protests (Score:4, Interesting)
Worked for this guy [wikipedia.org].
Just remember that coups usually end with a lot of people getting hung. And not the good kind of hung either.
No, it didn't.. What got the Man's attention is when he got folks to boycott the buses. He hit them in the pocket book.
Protests - marching in the street do nothing. When King protested, the authorities gave him the permits, let him protest, and the protestors cleared out and life went on - unchanged.
And as far as the Trump protestors are concerned, just what did they think they'd accomplish? Really, what?
The folks who voted for him dug their heels in - and many still have no doubts.
The folks who hate him
yeah, if you ignore that his narrow victory was clearly pushed over the top by the illegal interference in the election by the head of the FBI, who was using as ammunition against the Democrat contender a set of emails related to emails which were originally made public by illegal hacking of Democrat computer systems by agents of a foreign power.
Other than that, he was elected totally legally, and no one had a right to be properly pissed off at a stolen election and subversion of democracy.
But Hillary's lack of being crowned as she demanded and expected was just the latest in a series of events that cost the Democrats nearly a thousand legislative seats, both houses of congress, most of the governorships, and millions of two-time Obama voters who were disgusted by Clinton/DNC overt behavior, never mind reading their obnoxious internal communications. Comey didn't cause Hillary to call millions of the people over whom she wanted to preside irredeemably deplora
Tea party Republicans aren't good at it (Score:2)
What's that old Gore Vidal quote? "I'm not a conspiracy theorist - I'm a conspiracy analyst.".
Are you saying violence is an acceptable form of protest?
Sometimes. It depends on your adversaries and what you are protesting against. MLK was non-violent, but he was successful in large part because others were not, and it was clear that the alternative to dealing with MLK was going to be a lot worse.
But the violence at Donald's inauguration was stupid and counterproductive. Conservatives already view liberals as entitled elitists who refuse to play by the rules. In the eyes of the right, this rioting confirmed all the worst stereotypes of the left. This i
Did you read the whole thing? (Score:3)
Worked for this guy [wikipedia.org].
You do know he got assassinated, right?
Yes, peaceful protesting worked so well for Dr. King. How did that turn out again?
Oh, that's right. The whole "got murdered in broad daylight" thing.
But, less sarcastically, what I find to be so noble and admirable about his tactics is that he knew that would happen and incorporated it into his philosophy.
After the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963, King told his wife Coretta, "This is what is going to happen to me also. I keep telling you, this is a sick society."
consumer-grade encryption is that (Score:2)
consumer-grade encryption is that upon which one cannot rely
No, it's having violent tantrums as lefty social currency and expecting that since it's put up with in places like Berkeley that it'll all be just fine, since one got that rockin' balaclava shipped Prime from Amazon
... upon which one cannot rely.
consumer-grade encryption is that upon which one cannot rely
No, it's having violent tantrums as lefty social currency and expecting that since it's put up with in places like Berkeley that it'll all be just fine, since one got that rockin' balaclava shipped Prime from Amazon
... upon which one cannot rely.
I was with you right up until the Prime Baclava; and though she pales in comparison to the Rib of the same forename, i (just a little i) have been astonished by the reliability of the Bezos iteration of Sears & Roebuck.
upon which one cannot rely
Really? It says they weren't able to get into the encrypted phones. Only the unencrypted ones with a simple lock screen.
Convict these people for breaking windows! (Score:1)
They would get a pass, if only they colluded with the Russians to elect Trump.
Everyone should be terrified by this (Score:1)
When the violence took place (those involved in the violence should be caught and prosecuted) the FBI closed of an entire city block without warning and arrested EVERYONE within the block (this included people going to work, journalists covering the protest, people legitimately protesting and others but not rioting) and charged every single person with rioting whether or not they have any evidence of rioting. They are trying to charge them all as a group and use the evidence against the handful they have ev
Rioters, not protesters. (Score:2)
They crossed the line when they decided to riot.
They crossed the line when they decided to riot.
That almost sounds like something that a protest turned into. No. These clowns planned violence for months - it was their purpose in gathering together. It's a shame that some of their idiotic fellow protesters either were or pretended to be so dumb that they were standing around in the middle of a bunch of them and got caught up. But since the rioters were broadcasting their intentions well in advance, and were dancing around with black masks on smashing stuff
... well, too bad if you hang out with those
If you're dumb enough to wear your tracking device (Score:2)
If you're dumb enough to wear your tracking device to the scene of the crime, then what do you really expect? Cops have been using location, texts and social media posts to pin perps for at least a decade now.
counter productive. (Score:2)
Instead of just charging them with what they did, extraordinary measures are being taken to punish these people. The question is, do you honestly think this will make them more or less likely to become politically radicalized? If history has taught us anything then it's that when you up the ante, opponents will respond in kind.