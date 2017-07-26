SEC Rules That ICO Tokens Are Securities (vice.com) 17
schwit1 shares a report from Business Insider: On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that "ICOs" (Initial Coin Offerings) can sometimes be considered securities -- and as such are subject to strict laws and regulations. For the uninitiated, ICOs are a fancy new way of fundraising enabled by digital currencies like Ethereum -- participants invest money and receive digital "tokens" in return. Thus far, it has been largely unregulated, with some ICO crowdfunding events raising hundreds of millions of dollars -- leading some observers to argue that it is a massive bubble. But the SEC's warning means that this free-for-all may not last forever.
"Going forward, according to the SEC, companies that are issuing tokens as part of an ICO (if they are considered securities) need to register with the commission," reports Motherboard. "This will force companies to comply with regulations that ask them to reveal their financial position and the identities of their management. The SEC also concluded that online exchanges where tokens are bought and traded may have to register as security exchanges."
schwit1 adds a quote from Benito Mussolini: "All within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state."
Overseas
So launch them overseas. Problem solved.
This is healthy
I have little sympathy for technolibertarians playing word games to dance around sensible regulation. Particularly when they grumble that sensible regulation is fascism.
I have little sympathy for technolibertarians playing word games to dance around sensible regulation. Particularly when they grumble that sensible regulation is fascism.
So you believe that small investors should never be allowed to invest in a company by mutually agreeable terms with the company, without some parental agency dictating the rules and thereby precluding their consensual activities?
Only rich folks should get to do that?
It's hard to tell "smarter than you" from "you're too poor for equal rights"
So we start with Godwin and work our way back?
It looks like people are investing money to obtain an interest in an item with no practical use other than as an investment
I am reminded of https://xkcd.com/1494/ [xkcd.com]
Cows are already out of the barn
I hope they realize that almost a thousand different cryptocurrencies already exist:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_cryptocurrencies
Oh puh-leeze. Mussolini?
I understand that many advocates of digital currencies sing the praises of their libertarian, state-independent qualities.
But conflating the SEC with Mussolini? Come on, the purpose of the SEC is to protect investors from unscrupulous companies. Do you really want the kinds of markets we had before the SEC was around?
". Do you really want the kinds of markets we had before the SEC was around?"
No, but I do want the type of SEC that was in operation before the Clinton(s) were in office. You know the one that required transparent, orderly and fair markets for all buyers and sellers (not just for club members)?
Thanks
schwit1 adds a quote from Benito Mussolini:
Thanks, I wasn't sure if I should be outraged or not: now I know. sharp intake of breath, with fear and outrage.
Avoiding a Godwin Law ruling on a technicality: Good job schwit1.