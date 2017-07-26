Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Travelers' Electronics At US Airports To Get Enhanced Screening, TSA Says (arstechnica.com) 33

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Aviation security officials will begin enhanced screening measures of passengers' electronics at US airports, the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday. Travelers must remove electronics larger than a mobile phone from their carry-on bags and "place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image," the TSA announced amid growing fears that electronic devices can pose as homemade bombs. The TSA was quick to point out that the revised security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in the TSA Precheck program.

"Whether you're flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone," TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia said. "It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats."

  • ... amid growing fears that electronic devices can pose as homemade bombs.

    Is clock boy trying to fly, or what?

  • interrogation
    • No, they're talking about electronics. I imagine that "enhanced screening" means that they take your 14" laptop and return a 17" one to you.
  • Pre-check is totally worth it. I don't know why more people don't use it. Your privacy is already shot going on a commercial flight, anyway.

    • Because it is not available to most people?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        The TSA Pre® application program membership is only open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

        If by "most people" you mean "most people on the planet", you're correct. But it's available to almost everybody who is (legally) living in the US.

        • The TSA Pre® application program membership is only open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

          If by "most people" you mean "most people on the planet", you're correct. But it's available to almost everybody who is (legally) living in the US.

          Yes. And that's why that Pre-Application program won't help me in the slightest. As I said: To most people, it is of absolutely no use.

  • two class society (Score:3)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @05:30PM (#54886523) Homepage

    So you you pay extra money you get special privileges in what use to be a freedom (travel). So much for the US Revolution and the Declaration of Independence

  • Great (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bickerdyke ( 670000 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @05:40PM (#54886651)

    So it's juggling with 5 more plastic bins one handed while the other hand tries to hold pants up because your belt is in one of them.

    I'd like to apologize to the people behind me but it's in our both interest that I put belt and shoes on before I start moving again.

    I don't care about having to spread out the contents of my luggage or having to strip down, but having to do so in a queue is a terrible idea! NOT EVERYONE CAN TIE THEIR SHOELACES WHILE STANDING ON ONE LEG. Espescially not while pressured to move from the guy behind you. A simple bench to help you put on your shoes again would work wonders. Then a little space to pack or unpack your stuff or little trolleys to move your stack of bins away from the x-ray quickly....

  • Practically everything the TSA does is security theater anyways, this is just another one of a long list of not really effective things they do to make a big show and make everyone 'feel' safer.

    I'd rather they spend that money on things that work, or on almost literally anything else.

  • . . . they searched for homemade bombs posing as electronic devices? Instead of electronic devices posing as homemade bombs? (Bob: "Look there's a homemade bomb in this purse!" Dave replies: "Nah! That's just a pocket calculator posing as a homemade bomb")

