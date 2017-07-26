Travelers' Electronics At US Airports To Get Enhanced Screening, TSA Says (arstechnica.com) 34
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Aviation security officials will begin enhanced screening measures of passengers' electronics at US airports, the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday. Travelers must remove electronics larger than a mobile phone from their carry-on bags and "place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image," the TSA announced amid growing fears that electronic devices can pose as homemade bombs. The TSA was quick to point out that the revised security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in the TSA Precheck program.
"Whether you're flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone," TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia said. "It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats."
Is clock boy trying to fly, or what?
Compared to the standard security controls at most airports in the EU, the TSA is very permissive.
Examples:
LHR (London - Heathow) international terminals.
All electronics containing batteries including phones must be placed separate on a tray. Shoes off, belt off, wrist watch & any bracelets off. Coats off. Any spot shows up on the milimmeter wave machines - you get a pattin'. Soap bars or candles in your carry-on ? Baggage off the belt and onto the swab station.
OTP (Bucharest - Henri Coada).
Any solid object not resembling clothes in the carry-on luggage better be in a separate tray. Else you get all
Because it is not available to most people?
If by "most people" you mean "most people on the planet", you're correct. But it's available to almost everybody who is (legally) living in the US.
The TSA Pre® application program membership is only open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.
If by "most people" you mean "most people on the planet", you're correct. But it's available to almost everybody who is (legally) living in the US.
Yes. And that's why that Pre-Application program won't help me in the slightest. As I said: To most people, it is of absolutely no use.
So you you pay extra money you get special privileges in what use to be a freedom (travel). So much for the US Revolution and the Declaration of Independence
Yeah the US Revolution and the Declaration of Independence really freed those black slaves on the lower tier of society, didn't they?
Sounds to me like you both have a point. White people are getting a taste of what black people have been dealing with, and they don't like it.
I'm in TSA Pre, but if I weren't, I would tie up an entire security line for half an hour under these rules. I typically travel with:
So it's juggling with 5 more plastic bins one handed while the other hand tries to hold pants up because your belt is in one of them.
I'd like to apologize to the people behind me but it's in our both interest that I put belt and shoes on before I start moving again.
I don't care about having to spread out the contents of my luggage or having to strip down, but having to do so in a queue is a terrible idea! NOT EVERYONE CAN TIE THEIR SHOELACES WHILE STANDING ON ONE LEG. Espescially not while pressured to move from the guy behind you. A simple bench to help you put on your shoes again would work wonders. Then a little space to pack or unpack your stuff or little trolleys to move your stack of bins away from the x-ray quickly....
Practically everything the TSA does is security theater anyways, this is just another one of a long list of not really effective things they do to make a big show and make everyone 'feel' safer.
I'd rather they spend that money on things that work, or on almost literally anything else.
