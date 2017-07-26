Travelers' Electronics At US Airports To Get Enhanced Screening, TSA Says (arstechnica.com) 138
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Aviation security officials will begin enhanced screening measures of passengers' electronics at US airports, the Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday. Travelers must remove electronics larger than a mobile phone from their carry-on bags and "place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image," the TSA announced amid growing fears that electronic devices can pose as homemade bombs. The TSA was quick to point out that the revised security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in the TSA Precheck program.
"Whether you're flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone," TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia said. "It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe. By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats."
Is clock boy trying to fly, or what?
I hope they use a different fist to probe my electronics...
Compared to the standard security controls at most airports in the EU, the TSA is very permissive.
Examples:
LHR (London - Heathow) international terminals.
All electronics containing batteries including phones must be placed separate on a tray. Shoes off, belt off, wrist watch & any bracelets off. Coats off. Any spot shows up on the milimmeter wave machines - you get a pattin'. Soap bars or candles in your carry-on ? Baggage off the belt and onto the swab station.
OTP (Bucharest - Henri Coada).
Any solid object not resembling clothes in the carry-on luggage better be in a separate tray. Else you get all
This is bullshit. I just traveled through several major airports in Europe and had in my backpack 2 tablets, 1 game console, several travel routers, power adapters and other electronic stuff. I never had to remove anything from the backpack.
It depends from day to day and airport to airport. I had to take it out in Brussels, next time I didn't need to and after that I needed to.
I now just put the portable in a bin and have things next to it (like keys and wallet) but not on top of it. No issues since then.
It really depends on the mood of the person who works the line and how busy it is. If very busy, they are a bit easier. If not that busy, they are a bit stricter.
In Spain I had to put the portable in a separate basket each time. Airports where
No-one asked me to remove my belt or shoes either, so I don't know where that came from.
I did have to place my laptop into a tray for the x-ray machine in Melbourne earlier this year however. While I was waiting I heard an American ask one of the security guys if she needed to remove her shoes. He looked at her like she was drunk and said, "No, why would you do that"?
Heath row last week, iPads out, shoes off in my line. They stage the metal detectors and mm wave scanners so you might have to go through both.
Not to mention, in what airport in europe do they literally stick their hand in your underwear and stop just short from feeling your balls en penis?
I was transiting through Frankfurt a few weeks back on my first trip to Europe and had to do exactly this, which caught me by surprise since I had never heard of a policy like it before. I watched this one police officer's facial expression change from curiosity to mild horror to amusement at the absurdity of the situation as I pulled a laptop, two tablets, three handheld gaming systems, and a few other random electronics from my laptop bag alone. I imagine that to him it looked a bit like clowns getting ou
Who is allowed to work in the EU and what they do is set by that nation or the EU.
EU has its privacy laws to consider and the free movement of people within the EU.
When a person finally exits the EU to the USA real security steps up.
Re:enhanced (Score:5, Funny)
Pre-check is worth it (Score:2)
Because it is not available to most people?
If by "most people" you mean "most people on the planet", you're correct. But it's available to almost everybody who is (legally) living in the US.
TSA Pre only is $85 / 5 years.
But wait, that's not all !
For just $15 more you can upgrade to "Global Entry" - which allows you to skip the immigration/passport check line when coming to US and exit the airport through a separate, shorter, customs control line.
Global Entry also includes:
- TSA Pre
- SENTRI (Mexico land border expedited entry)
- NEXUS (Canada land border expedited entry)
https://www.cbp.gov/travel/tru... [cbp.gov]
Worth every penny if you need to fly in and out of the US.
I pay thousands out of each paycheck to keep them from kicking my door down and dragging me off to rape camp. 20 bucks a year to not get probed is good value.
Global entry and nexus are separate programs (unfortunately). Nexus intake stations are just in cities close to the Canadian border as well, so even fewer locations to Global Entry.
Nexus is actually only $50 and gives you Global Entry and PreCheck. The downside is you have to give all your personal info to both the US *and* Canadian governments, and have a quick meeting on the US-Canadian border with an agent of each country, so if you have to make a special trip to get to that meeting, it becomes more expensive than Global Entry.
That said, the special driving lane to/from Canada is worth it. Stated metric of getting you across in 15 minutes (to the point where they actually open mo
The TSA Pre® application program membership is only open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.
If by "most people" you mean "most people on the planet", you're correct. But it's available to almost everybody who is (legally) living in the US.
Yes. And that's why that Pre-Application program won't help me in the slightest. As I said: To most people, it is of absolutely no use.
Unfortunately, I didn't fly much last year and so this year I'm back in the long queues.
"It sucks that in the US that you have to get the government's permission to travel. I've been denied a passport"
The US does not have exit controls. Strictly speaking, you do not need the US governments permission to leave.
Ever tried to board a plane or a cruise ship without a passport? Or drive through the border into Canada or Mexico without a passport or an enhanced ID? You will not be allowed to leave. We do generally need the government's permission to leave. I guess you could take a sailboat to exit the country, but for most people, the US does not allow us to leave. REAL ID passed in 2005 prevents us from leaving, and Obama did nothing in his eight years as President to help us.
I married a girl from China, and her
Obama couldn't stop that since Bush wrote that order in a way he couldn't contravene it It is Bush's fault that we're not allowed to leave the country.
I can't get a passport since my birth certificate misspells my name
So... get one under the misspelled version? Or go to court and have your name legally changed? I can't see any situation in which you can't get a passport but can get a driver's license, Social Security card, or any of the other ID-proving documents you need to get a legit job in the US.
two class society (Score:3)
So you you pay extra money you get special privileges in what use to be a freedom (travel). So much for the US Revolution and the Declaration of Independence
Yeah the US Revolution and the Declaration of Independence really freed those black slaves on the lower tier of society, didn't they?
Sounds to me like you both have a point. White people are getting a taste of what black people have been dealing with, and they don't like it.
c'mon c'mon, why all the cynicism? Those rules and regulations are there, just like the friendly, hardworking TSA agents -- to keep america and her people safe. If you don't like it, perhaps you should write some letters, or run for office yourself.
God forbid people actually lift a finger when it comes to issues they care about -- rather than just bitch about it online.
If you're so destitute you can't
No the PROPER way to pay for the TSA is to have them on select routes that people pay extra for the added security against terrorists.
Those who don't want to pay or can't afford the cost can fly without the benefit of the added security against terrorists. They can go back to the risky flights of the pre-2011 days. As the demand for the latter wanes, we can switch that route to TSA only. In no time, all routes will be TSA secure and well funded!
I'm in TSA Pre, but if I weren't, I would tie up an entire security line for half an hour under these rules. I typically travel with:
D'oh! I knew I forgot something in that list. Two camera bodies.
Great (Score:5, Insightful)
So it's juggling with 5 more plastic bins one handed while the other hand tries to hold pants up because your belt is in one of them.
I'd like to apologize to the people behind me but it's in our both interest that I put belt and shoes on before I start moving again.
I don't care about having to spread out the contents of my luggage or having to strip down, but having to do so in a queue is a terrible idea! NOT EVERYONE CAN TIE THEIR SHOELACES WHILE STANDING ON ONE LEG. Espescially not while pressured to move from the guy behind you. A simple bench to help you put on your shoes again would work wonders. Then a little space to pack or unpack your stuff or little trolleys to move your stack of bins away from the x-ray quickly....
I just take as long as I need, standing there at the luggage belt, putting my clothes back on and putting things back in my bag. I'm not going to push myself to be rushed or filled with anxiety because someone else came up with terrible ideas. If it sucks, it sucks because of someone else's foolishness and I say so loudly when those behind me complain.
It's not being a jerk, it's being a self-respecting human.
As someone who has to fly two times a week, I can only say that belts with plastic buckles are godsend.
As someone who has to fly two times a week, I can only say that belts with plastic buckles are godsend.
I've gone through the metal detector before and been forced to lift my shirt so they could see if I was wearing a belt. They made me walk back through the detector and put my belt onto the x-ray conveyor, then return through the metal detector. The detector did not go off once. I don't think they'd let you wear even a plastic belt through the body scanner.
Unfortunately: No.
As I stated above. Most people aren't able to get TSAPre.
In the X-ray machine?
Security Theater (Score:3)
Practically everything the TSA does is security theater anyways, this is just another one of a long list of not really effective things they do to make a big show and make everyone 'feel' safer.
I'd rather they spend that money on things that work, or on almost literally anything else.
That's not from watching. That's from smelling.
Only larger than a mobile phone (Score:2)
Given the trend in phones, pretty soon there won't be electronic gear bigger than a mobile phone that still fits in the overhead bins. Problem solved. No more need for screening.
Given the trend in phones, pretty soon there won't be electronic gear bigger than a mobile phone that still fits in the overhead bins.
Which measuring dimension are considering ?
Horizontal/Vertical width ? - Yeah pretty soon the huge plasma screen in your living room is going to be the only device bigger than a phone and that clearly can't be fit in your luggage.
Thickness/depth ? - Sorry man, soon even your cigarette rolling paper is going to be over the limit.
The people WE kill aren't targetted, we just don't give a flying fcuk!
>> It's not the security theater so much as the inefficiency that bothers everyone.
I respectfully disagree. It's the theater. I could forgive inefficiency if it were effective, but it's not. We're 15 years post-911, and the hands-in-bag screeners still don't get to see an image of what made the x-ray screener pull the bag.
Nail-clipper treasure hunts make us less safe because it trains agents to look for clippers. IMHO we need a lot more red team exercises, multiple per airport day, and a lot less
That was me.
It wouldn't even take more personal for the checks as efficiency could be ramped up by travelers if they had the tools!
A few benches or chairs and tables to help dressing/undressing/packing/unpacking, Stackable bins and something on wheels to roll your stack of bins to the actual checkpoint would work magic!
Leave the delusional electronics alone! (Score:1)
> amid growing fears that electronic devices can pose as homemade bombs.
Shouldn't TSA care more about homemade bombs that masquerade as electronics. If an electronic gadget wants to play make-believe, shouldn't that be covered by AI rights in future
... TSA trying to get in laws ahead of time?
don't tell trump, he'll block such devices from serving in the military.
Then came the Cuban hijackings
And the SCOTUS said "Well, only a FEW SELECT people need to lose their rights"
Camel's nose?
More like Horse's Asses
labodomy
The irony is delicious.
Every person that has had this happen has been brown. It's just an excuse to be more racist at the airports.
Let's also ignore the fact that monday all of Orlando International skipped the security checks dod not have to take laptop out of the bag, dont remove shoes or coat, just walk through.
Airport security is theater and an attempt to be racist to those that are not white.
If either the TSA or the US gov't were competent, they would have done this long ago (like 1/2 year ago).
Whether it is security theater or not, some international business travelers are already not going to the US and reorganizing event elsewhere in fear of business documents (laptop) being held at border.
They can improve it, but international business travelers already have the fear. The damage has been done. Good luck reversing it.
The damage is mainly in the visa system; the security screening and customs is a minor issue: keep sensitive data on micro-SD cards on your person, hidden within luggage, or in the cloud and downloaded on arrival. All encrypted of course.
The Visa system though makes it very hard to have an international conference in the US now, or in a place where attendees will need to connect on a US flight. It started with the electronic authorization for "visa waiver" countries, but Trump has made it exponentially wor
Camera makers' stocks going to drop (Score:1)