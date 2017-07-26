Kaspersky Launches Its Free Antivirus Software Worldwide (engadget.com) 65
Kaspersky has finally launched its free antivirus software after a year-and-a-half of testing it in select regions. From a report: While the software was only available in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China and in Nordic countries during its trial run, Kaspersky is releasing it worldwide. The free antivirus doesn't have VPN, Parental Controls and Online Payment Protection its paid counterpart offers, but it has all the essential features you need to protect your PC. It can scan files and emails, protect your PC while you use the web and quarantine malware that infects your system. The company says the software isn't riddled with advertisements like other free antivirus offerings. Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products. The free antivirus will be available in the US, Canada and most Asia-Pacific countries over the next couple of days, if it isn't yet. After this initial release, the company will roll it out in other regions from September to November.
"Free" (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: "Free" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, but it is FREE cyberespionage!
It's free because you are the product. Or at least that's usually the applied logic of free software.
If you are the product, what kind of product are you to a Russian security firm?
I don't know I want to know the answer... although your FREE Cyber Espionage probably tells the story.
If I use this... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I will then have "links to Kremlin-associated Russian bankers."
Hey man, can I borrow a dime? I gotta make a phone call
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can you make that into a haiku instead?
I'll give it a go. Wouldn't it make more sense for Japan though?
Putin is all good.
The media is evil,
Fake news- bad, Comrade!
Re: (Score:2)
If I use this free product, does it mean I will have "ties to Russia?" I'm sure that if I actually pay for their more advanced product, I will then have "links to Kremlin-associated Russian bankers." I don't want to get in trouble with the New York Times.
As long as you're not committing treason by conspiring with a foreign power to influence an election at home then you're not doing anything wrong. Or if you're not making foreign policy decisions whilst not the elected leader.
How good is it compared to... (Score:4, Interesting)
[ ] Bitdefender Free
[ ] AVAST Free
[ ] AVG Free
[ ] Sophos Home (free)
In other words, is there a reason for me to install Kaspersky instead of Sophos or Bitdefender, which I both used in the past? (If you reply, please do NOT mention anything about US politics or Russia - thank you!)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm currently using BitDefender Free, quite happy with it, lightweight, silent, no ads, no popups, works quite well, and i'm also interested how it compares to this new Kaspersky Free AV
Re: (Score:2)
I'm currently using BitDefender Free, quite happy with it, lightweight, silent, (...)
So I gather you're a Windows prod...erm, user. Why the fuck a Windows user has to do with Slashdot?
Oh, i understand your confusion, i'm just in Slashdot waiting for the "Year of Linux desktop" article to pop up.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, is there a reason for me to install Kaspersky instead of Sophos or Bitdefender, which I both used in the past?
Right there in the summary:
Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products.
Whatever that means . . .
Do they maybe me "computation time", that you contribute . . . ? Turning your AV software into a compute node . . . ? Or maybe "data about other users", that you may contribute . . . ? *Real Espionageware*!
Re: (Score:2)
Does Avast have Vladamir Putin on a horse backing them up?
Yeah, I didn't THINK so!
Re: (Score:1)
Does Avast have Vladamir Putin on a horse backing them up?
Yeah, I didn't THINK so!
I hear Donald Trump loves it, and is going to get it installed on all Whitehouse computers by the end of the week.
Re: (Score:2)
Forticlient is also free and comes with web filtering
Re: (Score:2)
Competes against built-in (Score:4, Interesting)
There is already an antivirus builtin to Windows. Honest question here, why should I install this one instead?
Re:Competes against built-in (Score:4, Interesting)
There is already an antivirus builtin to Windows. Honest question here, why should I install this one instead?
The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU. Who is more likely to break down your door in the middle of the night? Pick the other.
Re: (Score:2)
The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP/FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU.
Re: (Score:2)
The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU. Who is more likely to break down your door in the middle of the night?
Stop! It's an entangled quantum mechanics trick question, like Schrödinger's Secret Squirrel! It's both the NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP *AND* the FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU at the same time!
Einstein: "So, when you open the box, is the left-handed glove or the right-handed glove in the box . . . ?"
Pick the other.
Yes, it is, in fact the third option.
Re: (Score:2)
"pick either"
You probably fail to realize that you've already picked both...
Re: (Score:2)
No antivirus is enough to protect yourself.
Should I trust Kaspersky more than Microsoft? In both cases it's about trust.
Re: (Score:3)
Antivirus built-in to Windows, brought to you by the people that make the highly-infectable Windows!
In all seriousness, the biggest logical fault I have with using Microsoft's antivirus tool is that being both the source of the problem and the solution to the problem doesn't make a lot of sense. Without knowing Microsoft's priorities it's difficult to really say how independent their antivirus team is relative to their mainstream products teams, so for all we know they're subject to the same pressures to p
Re: (Score:2)
There is already an antivirus builtin to Windows. Honest question here, why should I install this one instead?
In my experience, back when we had poor edge protection at work (2-3 years ago) and malware made it into the company, I would upload it to sites like VT, Malwr, and Anubis. Kaspersky was nearly always one of the first AV companies to detect it. We had Symantec and they were always hours behind.
So, I'd say that the reason is because if you're going to traditional AV route, instead of no AV or a next gen AV, Kaspersky is probably one of the best bets.
Didn't their Source code make it to the web? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
your data will be sold to the KBG! (Score:2)
your data will be sold to the KBG!
Re: (Score:1)
I don't mind my data being sold to the Kenya Business Guide, just as long as it doesn't wind up with the Russians.
Re: (Score:2)
your data will be sold to the KBG!
. . . along with the your data sold by Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc . . .
Actually, a foreign intelligence service might want to think about setting up a dummy marketing corporation to buy information from Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc . . .
"Comrade, you must have excellent spies in the USA! Where did you get this information . . . ?"
"Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc . .
."
Comes with bonus anti-moose-and-squirrel tech (Score:2)
Is KGB approved. You trust!
Reviews Are In! (Score:4, Funny)
-Admiral Ackbar
-Ash Williams
Correction: (Score:2)
If you aren't the [paying] customer ... (Score:1)
... you are the product.
"Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products."
Well, at least they are being up-front about it.