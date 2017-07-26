Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Kaspersky Launches Its Free Antivirus Software Worldwide

Posted by msmash from the change-of-heart dept.
Kaspersky has finally launched its free antivirus software after a year-and-a-half of testing it in select regions. From a report: While the software was only available in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China and in Nordic countries during its trial run, Kaspersky is releasing it worldwide. The free antivirus doesn't have VPN, Parental Controls and Online Payment Protection its paid counterpart offers, but it has all the essential features you need to protect your PC. It can scan files and emails, protect your PC while you use the web and quarantine malware that infects your system. The company says the software isn't riddled with advertisements like other free antivirus offerings. Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products. The free antivirus will be available in the US, Canada and most Asia-Pacific countries over the next couple of days, if it isn't yet. After this initial release, the company will roll it out in other regions from September to November.

  • "Free" (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Chaymus ( 697182 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @12:03PM (#54882939)
    Who better to write antivirus software than an entity accused of cyberespionage?
    • Sure, but it is FREE cyberespionage!

        It's free because you are the product. Or at least that's usually the applied logic of free software.

        If you are the product, what kind of product are you to a Russian security firm?

        I don't know I want to know the answer... although your FREE Cyber Espionage probably tells the story.

  • If I use this free product, does it mean I will have "ties to Russia?" I'm sure that if I actually pay for their more advanced product, I will then have "links to Kremlin-associated Russian bankers." I don't want to get in trouble with the New York Times.

    • I will then have "links to Kremlin-associated Russian bankers."

      Hey man, can I borrow a dime? I gotta make a phone call

      • Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)

        by ScentCone ( 795499 )
        If I lend you a dime after I'm linked to Russia by interacting with Kaspersky, you TOO will have Russian ties. And you'll be all the more New York Times Flavor Guilty because you've cleverly used an intermediary to establish those back channel connections. Better lawyer up.

        • you TOO will have Russian ties

          Well, as long as they don't clash with my Italian suit...

      As long as you're not committing treason by conspiring with a foreign power to influence an election at home then you're not doing anything wrong. Or if you're not making foreign policy decisions whilst not the elected leader.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      If you use the product you are helping discover the next Stuxnet, Flame, Duqu, Equation Group.
      That new information is then shared with security experts and OS makers around the world.
      To detect changes to normal OS by governments/mil what is normal and what is been altered has to be understood.
      A larger global pool of users helps track in real time what a normal OS looks like and what slight changes could be the first detection of new gov/mil malware activity.

  • How good is it compared to... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ( 4475953 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @12:04PM (#54882951)

    [ ] Bitdefender Free

    [ ] AVAST Free

    [ ] AVG Free

    [ ] Sophos Home (free)

    In other words, is there a reason for me to install Kaspersky instead of Sophos or Bitdefender, which I both used in the past? (If you reply, please do NOT mention anything about US politics or Russia - thank you!)

      I'm currently using BitDefender Free, quite happy with it, lightweight, silent, no ads, no popups, works quite well, and i'm also interested how it compares to this new Kaspersky Free AV

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        I'm currently using BitDefender Free, quite happy with it, lightweight, silent, no ads, no popups, works quite well...

        I'm using Windows Defender and have similar experience.

          I can't remember why i choose BD over WD, i know there's something

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by igny ( 716218 )
        All I can say with this free Kaspersky anti-virus you get what you pay for. I was rather happy with no anti-virus at all for years. Now when I installed Kaspersky antivirus and to my surprise it came with 3 viruses no less. I was not pleased, so I uninstalled this piece of cra%@#%#$%@!NO CARRIER

    • In other words, is there a reason for me to install Kaspersky instead of Sophos or Bitdefender, which I both used in the past?

      Right there in the summary:

      Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products.

      Whatever that means . . .

      Do they maybe me "computation time", that you contribute . . . ? Turning your AV software into a compute node . . . ? Or maybe "data about other users", that you may contribute . . . ? *Real Espionageware*!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      Does Avast have Vladamir Putin on a horse backing them up?

      Yeah, I didn't THINK so!

        I hear Donald Trump loves it, and is going to get it installed on all Whitehouse computers by the end of the week.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Kaspersky demanded money to whitelist our software (generic false positive--thought it was a trojan dropper). Booo.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ( 4475953 )

        Okay, that's interesting info and perhaps reason for me as a software developer to avoid their products. Thanks!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      Forticlient is also free and comes with web filtering

    • My experience, based on encountering and uploading malware to VT and similar sites, is that Kaspersky is one of the first antivirus providers to get definitions for new malware. We used to have Symantec and they were hours behind. That said, I couldn't tell you what the real world difference is now because we switched to a different AV company from Symantec (not Kaspersky) and our edge protection got much better.

    • [ ] Windows Defender (part of Windows)

    • Bitdefender = The best tied with Fortinet

      Fortinet = The best tied with Bitdefender (can download the Forticlient)

      AVAST = It's ok

      AVG = Turned junkware, absolute shit!

      Sophos = Meh, not sure how well it ranks with Trend Micro which otherwise is regarded as "ok".

      McAfree = I'm listing it because it total shit; as in the baseline for what shit could possibly be!!!

  • Competes against built-in (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @12:06PM (#54882961)

    There is already an antivirus builtin to Windows. Honest question here, why should I install this one instead?

    • Re:Competes against built-in (Score:5, Interesting)

      by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @12:14PM (#54883081) Homepage Journal

      The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU. Who is more likely to break down your door in the middle of the night? Pick the other.

      • The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP/FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU.

      • The question is whether you want to open your machine to NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP or to FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU. Who is more likely to break down your door in the middle of the night?

        Stop! It's an entangled quantum mechanics trick question, like Schrödinger's Secret Squirrel! It's both the NSA/CIA/FBI/CBP *AND* the FSB/FSO/SVR/GRU at the same time!

        Einstein: "So, when you open the box, is the left-handed glove or the right-handed glove in the box . . . ?"

        Pick the other.

        Yes, it is, in fact the third option.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by green1 ( 322787 )

        "pick either"
        You probably fail to realize that you've already picked both...

      • Why would the break down the door when they've got a master key to enter at their leisure?

    • Re:Competes against built-in (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TWX ( 665546 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @12:28PM (#54883245)

      Antivirus built-in to Windows, brought to you by the people that make the highly-infectable Windows!

      In all seriousness, the biggest logical fault I have with using Microsoft's antivirus tool is that being both the source of the problem and the solution to the problem doesn't make a lot of sense. Without knowing Microsoft's priorities it's difficult to really say how independent their antivirus team is relative to their mainstream products teams, so for all we know they're subject to the same pressures to produce code regardless of quality that the main products teams face. Even if they are independent to an extent, we don't know how corporate culture impacts them such that their mentality might be similar.

      Using a third-party product as essentially an audit is probably the right approach, if that third-party product can be trusted. Unfortunately over the years we've seen both paid products and free products devolve to where they should lose our trust. You can't permanently rely on a solution and have to always be ready to change if your previous choice becomes unsuitable.

      With that in mind, Kaspersky may have some stuff going for it, but it has some stuff going against it too. Yevgeny Kaspersky seems to be at the top of the game when it comes to security, but since he continues to reside in his home country where there's a history of questionable actions and takeovers by the government that has also been suggested as a state-sponsor of cyberespionage, it's difficult to trust that there won't be government meddling in Kaspersky products or an outright takeover of the the company by the State should the State feel that it's in its best interests to do so. This isn't some random application, this is software that must establish deep integration into the OS to function and also must regularly communicate with company servers to retrieve new information and to update itself. We should be skeptical as to how much we trust any application that requires these kinds of privileges, and the source of the application is important.

    • There is already an antivirus builtin to Windows. Honest question here, why should I install this one instead?

      In my experience, back when we had poor edge protection at work (2-3 years ago) and malware made it into the company, I would upload it to sites like VT, Malwr, and Anubis. Kaspersky was nearly always one of the first AV companies to detect it. We had Symantec and they were always hours behind.

      So, I'd say that the reason is because if you're going to traditional AV route, instead of no AV or a next gen AV, Kaspersky is probably one of the best bets.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      To help find the next Stuxnet, Equation Group, Flame. Some really good work was done around the world and interesting malware discovered.
      Kaspersky Lab, Malware discovery https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
  • In 2009? I don't think a full rewrite has taken place since then. They are a security compromise waiting to happen...

  • your data will be sold to the KBG!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I don't mind my data being sold to the Kenya Business Guide, just as long as it doesn't wind up with the Russians.

    • your data will be sold to the KBG!

      . . . along with the your data sold by Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc . . .

      Actually, a foreign intelligence service might want to think about setting up a dummy marketing corporation to buy information from Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc . . .

      "Comrade, you must have excellent spies in the USA! Where did you get this information . . . ?"

      "Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc . . ."

  • Reviews Are In! (Score:4, Funny)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @12:36PM (#54883333) Journal
    The reviews are already in for this new product from Kaspersky.

    It's a trap!

    -Admiral Ackbar

    It's a trick! Get an axe.

    -Ash Williams

  • After this intermediary release, the company will roll it out in still more regions from September to November.

  • ... you are the product.

    "Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products."

    Well, at least they are being up-front about it.

  • The company says the software isn't riddled with advertisements like other free antivirus offerings. Instead of trying to make ad money off your patronage, Kaspersky will use the data you contribute to improve machine learning across its products.

    Instead of letting other companies spy on you through this software, they're just going to spy on you through this software themselves.

    What a deal!

  • Barclays Bank, one of the biggest in the UK, provides Kaspersky antivirus free to its online banking customers, so it's probably safe. Regardless of the facts, their sales will suffer anyway amongst people uneasy about their closeness to the Kremlin, an inevitable reaction to the Russian state's cyber-pranks.

    Only the paranoid would think that a widely installed piece of free software which is automatically updated, just waiting for the day when the special update is sent, would provide a useful cyber weapo

  • Hey look, a distraction! (Score:3)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @04:33PM (#54885927)

    We've been implicated with working closely with Russian Intelligence. I know! FREE SOFTWARE FOR EVERYONE!

    • meh (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That seems better firing all the transgender people... ;P

      Welcome to the age of distraction

  • I bought KAV 2016 3-license pack and used it on Win 7 desktops. After many odd issues, I did some digging and found it secretly injected Javascript into web pages. Ah, this is what interfered with some of the sites I hit. Its other features raised heck with a couple on-line games on the SO's computer. It prompted me to log in to the Kaspersky site all the time on one computer, complained about licensing on another for a few minutes after booting. All of the tiny issues added up, having me uninstalling the l
  • ...now I wait for the free antivirus from North Korea to appear!

