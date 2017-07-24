Sweden Accidentally Leaks Personal Details of Nearly All Citizens (thehackernews.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hacker News: Swedish media is reporting of a massive data breach in the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) after the agency mishandled an outsourcing deal with IBM, which led to the leak of the private data about every vehicle in the country, including those used by both police and military. The data breach exposed the names, photos and home addresses of millions of Swedish citizen, including fighter pilots of Swedish air force, members of the military's most secretive units, police suspects, people under the witness relocation program, the weight capacity of all roads and bridges, and much more. The incident is believed to be one of the worst government information security disasters ever.
In 2015, the Swedish Transport Agency hand over IBM an IT maintenance contract to manage its databases and networks. However, the Swedish Transport Agency uploaded IBM's entire database onto cloud servers, which covered details on every vehicle in the country, including police and military registrations, and individuals on witness protection programs. The transport agency then emailed the entire database in messages to marketers that subscribe to it. And what's terrible is that the messages were sent in clear text. When the error was discovered, the transport agency merely thought of sending a new list in another email, asking the subscribers to delete the old list themselves.
Says a dude that is morbidly obese even while supposedly on a low-calorie, low-carb diet.
Um...according to TFA it WAS a corporation (IBM) that coughed up the data.
When the government screws up, you're stuck with it (short of revolution). In fact the way a lot of government union employment contracts are structured, you can't even fire the people responsible for the screwup.
I've never bought into the claim that all government is good and all corporations bad. Nor have I bought into the claim that all corporations a
This story is more fun if, in your head, you read the summary using a Swedish accent.
Swedish Transport Agency uploaded IBM's entire database onto cloud servers
The transport agency then emailed the entire database in messages to marketers that subscribe to it.
were sent in clear text
error was discovered, the transport agency merely thought of sending a new list in another email, asking the subscribers to delete the old list
every conceivable top secret database: fighter pilots, SEAL team operators, police suspects, people under witness relocation.
One of the multiple questions coming to my mind after reading all this is: why are so different types of top-level secret information of a country being stored in the same database?!
Im surprised hospital and psychiatric records arent available.
Russian spies just got accepted their requests for a couple of years of sabbatical, because there's no more work to do.
..the transport agency then emailed the entire database in messages to marketers that subscribe to it.
This sentence makes no sense. What did the marketers subscribe to? The top secret database??!! This must have been quite a large database, I doubt that you can attach and mail it. Who mailed what to whom?
The whole article reads like something Google translate did on a day when the server was drunk or half asleep.