Kodi Magazine 'Directs Readers To Pirate Content' (bbc.com) 7
An anonymous reader writes: A British magazine is directing readers to copyright-infringing software, the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact) has said. Kodi is a free, legal media player for computers -- but software add-ons can make it possible to download pirated content. The Complete Guide to Kodi magazine instructs readers on how to download such add-ons. Dennis Publishing has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment. The magazine is available at a number of retailers including WH Smith, Waterstones and Amazon. It was spotted on sale by cyber-security researcher Kevin Beaumont. It repeatedly warns readers of the dangers of accessing pirated content online, but one article lists a series of software packages alongside screenshots promoting "free TV", "popular albums" and "world sport". "Check before you stream and use them at your own risk," the guide says, before adding that readers should stay "on the right side of the law."
Leave Kodi alone. It's bad enough Netflix and other legal streaming services won't develop an add-on for the media player, but now you attack a piece of software because add-on developers, (NOT CORE), made something which CAN stream pirated content?
FUD rarely has to be on target to be effective.
The funny thing is, Slashdot now directs Readers to a Magazine that directs Readers to Pirate Content. I had never heard of "The Complete Guide to Kodi" magazine until now.
msmash/manishs, have you no shame?
And why those "security researchers" won't teach users about the dangers of DRM? That pirated content are harmless data-only files, while "legal" crap requires installing backdoor malware.