Intel Accuses Qualcomm of Trying To Kill Mobile Chip Competition (cnet.com) 18
Intel has jumped into the fray surrounding the Apple-Qualcomm patent spat by accusing the world's biggest maker of mobile phone chips of trying to use the courts to snuff out competition. From a report: The chip giant made the allegation late Thursday in a public statement (PDF) to US International Trade Commission. The commission had requested the statement as part of its investigation into Qualcomm's accusation that Apple's iPhones of infringe six of Qualcomm's mobile patents. Specifically, Intel said, the case is about quashing competition from Intel, which described itself as "Qualcomm's only remaining competitor" in the market for chips for cellular phones. "Qualcomm did not initiate this investigation to stop the alleged infringement of its patent rights; rather, its complaint is a transparent effort to stave off lawful competition from Qualcomm's only remaining rival," Intel said in its statement. "This twisted use of the Commission's process is just the latest in a long line of anticompetitive strategies that Qualcomm has used to quash incipient and potential competitors and avoid competition on the merits."
If only Qualcomm had integrity like Intel (Score:5, Insightful)
Errrr... [funnybeing.com]
Do tell, Intel... (Score:2)
Do tell, Intel [arstechnica.com], do tell.
All for robust competition in mobile... so long as it is only in mobile baseband.
This is about cellular modems.
This is about cellular modems which Intel does make.
Pot vs. Kettle (Score:2)
Yes, Qualcomm is trying to establish a monopoly which is a page from the Intel play book when Intel tried to crush and run their competition out of business, like AMD. [wikipedia.org]
It's terrible when someone uses your own tactic against you. I guess it is time to innovate Intel! You missed the mobile boat and tried to lockup the desktop, too bad no one is using desktops anymore at their primary computing device.
Did AMD go in the corner and cry? No, they innovated and now we have Ryzen!
Which Qualcomm product... (Score:2)
...is Qualcomm trying to get Apple or anybody to buy? Apple uses its own CPUs in iPhones & iPads, but uses either Intel's or Qualcomm's cellular modem chips. If they use the latter, they have one advantage: they can use it for Verizon, Sprint or other legacy CDMA carriers whose legacy 2G networks in areas lacking 4G or even 3G are CDMA. If they use Intel's cellular modems, then they can sell it to the rest of the world's GSM markets, whose legacy networks are GSM and where Qualcomm patents are not in