Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Businesses The Almighty Buck

Intel Accuses Qualcomm of Trying To Kill Mobile Chip Competition (cnet.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Intel has jumped into the fray surrounding the Apple-Qualcomm patent spat by accusing the world's biggest maker of mobile phone chips of trying to use the courts to snuff out competition. From a report: The chip giant made the allegation late Thursday in a public statement (PDF) to US International Trade Commission. The commission had requested the statement as part of its investigation into Qualcomm's accusation that Apple's iPhones of infringe six of Qualcomm's mobile patents. Specifically, Intel said, the case is about quashing competition from Intel, which described itself as "Qualcomm's only remaining competitor" in the market for chips for cellular phones. "Qualcomm did not initiate this investigation to stop the alleged infringement of its patent rights; rather, its complaint is a transparent effort to stave off lawful competition from Qualcomm's only remaining rival," Intel said in its statement. "This twisted use of the Commission's process is just the latest in a long line of anticompetitive strategies that Qualcomm has used to quash incipient and potential competitors and avoid competition on the merits."

Intel Accuses Qualcomm of Trying To Kill Mobile Chip Competition More | Reply

Intel Accuses Qualcomm of Trying To Kill Mobile Chip Competition

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Marriage is like a cage; one sees the birds outside desperate to get in, and those inside desperate to get out." -- Montaigne

Close