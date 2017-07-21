Disney Facing VFX Firm's Injunction Bid on Three Blockbuster Films (hollywoodreporter.com) 29
From a report: 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Beauty and the Beast' are now under the microscope for use of facial capture technology. Upping the stakes over a technology called "performance motion capture," Rearden LLC is going after The Walt Disney Company in a lawsuit filed this week. The plaintiff, a firm incubated by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Perlman, is demanding an injunction prohibiting Disney from distributing Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Beauty and the Beast. The new lawsuit comes a year after Rearden scored a startling injunction against two Chinese firms that purchased allegedly stolen technology known as MOVA, which was being licensed by Digital Domain 3.0. At the time, some legal observers were reading the ruling as notice to Hollywood studios that the facial motion capture technology was out of play. According to Rearden's latest lawsuit in California federal court, Disney didn't listen. "Disney used the stolen MOVA Contour systems and methods, made derivative works, and reproduced, distributed, performed, and displayed at least Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Beauty and the Beast, in knowing or willfully blind violation of Rearden Mova LLC's intellectual property rights."
Messed up IP laws (Score:3, Insightful)
But Disney MADE those IP laws so dumb. They should reap the whirlwind.
This. Exactly this. It couldn't have happened to a nicer company.
Who says they are claiming any ownership rights? They are getting an injunction from them using their technologies to create the film, until they are paid for their use of the technologies. this is no different then you creating a processor and me putting putting it in computers and selling those computers.
I am typically critical of IP laws but this seems pretty cut and dry.
To use your analogy:
"The author of a word processor does not get royalties on the book you wrote"
If the word processor application was
No. They are trying to hijack the ownership rights of works created using software. If this passes legal muster, the implications are very ugly. Like "copyrights on APIs" kind of ugly.
There is no such thing as IP law. There are copyright, patents and trademark laws. Which is it? The 3 of these laws have nothing to do with each other.
Re: Messed up IP laws (Score:4, Interesting)
There is also contract law. If the contract between two businesses states that the company should get royalties or attribution for works produced by the software, then it's entirely possible that they are due royalties and an injunction against further distribution/sales would be possible.
This is entirely possible under e.g. Creative Commons. Let's say you license something under Creative Commons with Attribution and Disney uses your work without attribution, you would have the right to ask a judge to pull all media (DVD, BluRay etc) and rework it so they put your name in the credits.
If the contract between two businesses states that the company should get royalties or attribution for works produced by the software, then it's entirely possible that they are due royalties
You can't have a contract with someone and hope to enforce that contract on the 3rd party. Otherwise let's you and me sign a contract right now saying that any money earned by any of your neighbors is mine forever. Rearden LLC had a licensing agreement with one or more Chinese firms. Disney might have "borrowed" software from said Chinese firms. Said Chinese firms might even be liable TO DISNEY for not warning Disney about their arrangement with Rearden LLC. Disney never made any arrangements with Rearden L
All of the above (Score:2)
There is no such thing as IP law.
The liability limitation part of the Communications Decency Act, codified as 47 USC 230 [cornell.edu], states in part: "Nothing in this section shall be construed to limit or expand any law pertaining to intellectual property." Interestingly enough, it defines "Internet" but not "intellectual property", which I assume it leaves up to the federal court system to define.
There are copyright, patents and trademark laws. Which is it?
All of the above. From the featured article: "Now, Rearden is now bringing patent, copyright and trademark claims against Disney."
Isn't this how Hollywood got it's start? (Score:2)
bullshit. You confuse trademarks with copyright.
Karma (Score:4, Interesting)
complicated... (Score:5, Interesting)
The Hollywood Reporter has done a series of good articles on this... worth searching through what's been reported over the last year, it's amazing. There's a mysteriously killed Chinese billionaire, a Silicon Valley inventor giving away his IP because he thinks it's worthless (and it was worthless until the Oscar won by the guys using it), and a ton of extremely shady lawyers.
Both Perlman and LaSalle have been screwed over here, and they both deserve some of the blame for this. Neither one appears to have understood how to commercialize the technology. They were good friends, but they were not able to separate the ups and downs of friendship from their business relationship.
Both Perlman and LaSalle have been screwed over here, and they both deserve some of the blame for this. Neither one appears to have understood how to commercialize the technology. They were good friends, but they were not able to separate the ups and downs of friendship from their business relationship.
Thanks for that info that the Hollywood Reporter has a series on this (I didn't quote that part of your post to save space). Yeah, from reading the article this seemed to me to be more about spillover from the Perlman vs. LaSalle case than "Disney stole my stuff because they are EVIL!" Disney has a really good legal team so my guess is that Perlman gets paid off, but nowhere near close to what he thinks he'll get, and everything is resolved confidentially. Probably won't be in his best interests to figh
No Harm (Score:2)
The request for injunction is completely baseless and fails any legal requirement for even requesting one. This is just a media hound lawyer trying to grab headlines, and doesn't speak well for the merits of the case to begin with.
There is no harm to Rearden from the continued distribution of these movies while the courts figure out how many millions (if any) Disney owes them, ergo no grounds for injunctive relief.