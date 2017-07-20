Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Authorities Take Down Hansa Dark Web Market, Confirm AlphaBay Takedown (bleepingcomputer.com) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
An anonymous reader writes via Bleeping Computer: Today, in coordinated press releases, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Europol announced the takedown of two Dark Web marketplaces -- AlphaBay and Hansa Market. First to fall was the Hansa Market after Dutch officers seized control over their servers located inside one of the country's hosting providers. Dutch Police seized Hansa servers on June 20, but the site was allowed to operate for one more month as officers gathered more evidence about its clientele. The Hansa honeypot received an influx of new users as the FBI shut down AlphaBay on July 5, a day after it took control over servers on July 4. Europol and the FBI say they collected mountains of evidence such as "usernames and passwords of thousands of buyers and sellers of illicit commodities" and "delivery addresses for a large number of orders." FBI Active Director McCabe said AlphaBay was ten times larger than Silk Road, with over 350,000 listings. In opposition, Silk Road, which authorities seized in November 2013, listed a meager 14,000 listings for illicit goods and services at the time authorities took down the service.

  • Or (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday July 20, 2017 @06:21PM (#54849289)

    Or you could let people have drugs and sex.

    • Re: Or (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And other people's credit cards, bank info, personal info, hacking tools, murder for hire, risky "research chemicals" sold as other drugs, etc.

      I'm fairly libertarian, and have no problem legalizing weed and hookers. But those are a small portion of what gets dealt on these services.

  • Damn (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    NOW where am I going to trade my stolen low-number Slashdot logins?

  • if this is supposed to scare us off darknet markets should probably point out all it really does is encourage devs to make new darknet markets, and new darknets.

  • Take one down and another will certainly pop up in its place. Maybe one of these days, admins will use local crypto to make honeypotting difficult (or impossible) for law enforcement.

  • 'Dark Web' isn't dark enough (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What is going to be done about it? Can it be decentralized? How do we liberate the internet from the tyrant's stranglehold?

  • Monumental OpSec mistakes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    The site also has a different, more interesting article detailing the AlphaBay admin's OpSec mistakes. In short, they were many. https://www.bleepingcomputer.c... [bleepingcomputer.com]

  • Sneakernet your drugs and pick up your whores at the tittie bar like everybody else. Buy your firearms privately, and your stolen creds directly from the supplier.

    Sometimes, the old ways are best.

    Maybe some entrepreneur should just setup a matchmaking site, complete with user reviews and ratings. Community vetting is perfectly legal, and you can charge a small fee per connection. Like a dating site for hustlers, pushers and pimps.....

    hustlerspushersandpimps.com is available.......

    User: 420man
    Interests: Cann

