Authorities Take Down Hansa Dark Web Market, Confirm AlphaBay Takedown (bleepingcomputer.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes via Bleeping Computer: Today, in coordinated press releases, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Europol announced the takedown of two Dark Web marketplaces -- AlphaBay and Hansa Market. First to fall was the Hansa Market after Dutch officers seized control over their servers located inside one of the country's hosting providers. Dutch Police seized Hansa servers on June 20, but the site was allowed to operate for one more month as officers gathered more evidence about its clientele. The Hansa honeypot received an influx of new users as the FBI shut down AlphaBay on July 5, a day after it took control over servers on July 4. Europol and the FBI say they collected mountains of evidence such as "usernames and passwords of thousands of buyers and sellers of illicit commodities" and "delivery addresses for a large number of orders." FBI Active Director McCabe said AlphaBay was ten times larger than Silk Road, with over 350,000 listings. In opposition, Silk Road, which authorities seized in November 2013, listed a meager 14,000 listings for illicit goods and services at the time authorities took down the service.
Or (Score:4, Insightful)
Or you could let people have drugs and sex.
Re: Or (Score:2, Insightful)
And other people's credit cards, bank info, personal info, hacking tools, murder for hire, risky "research chemicals" sold as other drugs, etc.
I'm fairly libertarian, and have no problem legalizing weed and hookers. But those are a small portion of what gets dealt on these services.
Damn (Score:1)
NOW where am I going to trade my stolen low-number Slashdot logins?
Re: (Score:1)
How low can you go?
feds dont like the competition (Score:1)
if this is supposed to scare us off darknet markets should probably point out all it really does is encourage devs to make new darknet markets, and new darknets.
More bad drug war policy (Score:2)
'Dark Web' isn't dark enough (Score:1)
What is going to be done about it? Can it be decentralized? How do we liberate the internet from the tyrant's stranglehold?
Re: 'Dark Web' isn't dark enough (Score:2)
Important thing to note is that these guys weren't caught because of some TOR weakness, but because of essentially non-existent opsec.
Monumental OpSec mistakes (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you kidding? Those things use BMW parts and require extensive disassembly for most repair jobs. I don't know how non-drug-dealers afford them!
:-P He did also have an Aventador...
But more seriously, I'm wondering how Alexandre Cazes wasn't locked up immediately. All the information needed to tie ownership of AlphaBay to his real name was publicly available from day 1. I would've expected law enforcement to lock him up before lunch on the same day AlphaBay was launched. Law enforcement either dropped the
And what did we learn? (Score:2)
Sneakernet your drugs and pick up your whores at the tittie bar like everybody else. Buy your firearms privately, and your stolen creds directly from the supplier.
Sometimes, the old ways are best.
Maybe some entrepreneur should just setup a matchmaking site, complete with user reviews and ratings. Community vetting is perfectly legal, and you can charge a small fee per connection. Like a dating site for hustlers, pushers and pimps.....
hustlerspushersandpimps.com is available.......
User: 420man
Interests: Cann