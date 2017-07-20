Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Security Privacy United States IT

FCC Says It Has No Documentation of Cyberattack That It Claims Happened (thehill.com) 12

Posted by BeauHD from the nothing-to-see-here dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) declined to reveal analysis proving that it was the victim of a cyberattack in May. The agency claimed at the time that its Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) did not actually crash because of a large amount of traffic on the site prompted by John Oliver telling viewers to file comments in favor of net neutrality on his HBO show, Last Week Tonight. Instead, the FCC said that the ECFS went down as a result of a DDoS attack. In its response to Gizmodo's FOIA request, the FCC said that the attack "did not result in written documentation." "Based on a review of the logs, we have already provided a detailed description of what happened. We stand by our career IT staff's analysis of the evidence in our possession," an FCC spokesperson said when asked for comment on the matter.

FCC Says It Has No Documentation of Cyberattack That It Claims Happened More | Reply

FCC Says It Has No Documentation of Cyberattack That It Claims Happened

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

FORTRAN rots the brain. -- John McQuillin

Close