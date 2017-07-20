US House Panel Approves Broad Proposal On Self-Driving Cars (reuters.com) 52
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: A U.S. House panel on Wednesday approved a sweeping proposal by voice vote to allow automakers to deploy up to 100,000 self-driving vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards and bar states from imposing driverless car rules. Representative Robert Latta, a Republican who heads the Energy and Commerce Committee subcommittee overseeing consumer protection, said he would continue to consider changes before the full committee votes on the measure, expected next week. The full U.S. House of Representatives will not take up the bill until it reconvenes in September after the summer recess. The measure, which would be the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would require automakers to submit safety assessment reports to U.S. regulators, but would not require pre-market approval of advanced vehicle technologies. Automakers would have to show self-driving cars "function as intended and contain fail safe features" to get exemptions from safety standards but the Transportation Department could not "condition deployment or testing of highly automated vehicles on review of safety assessment certifications," the draft measure unveiled late Monday said.
Does Raise a Question... (Score:4, Interesting)
Who is responsible for injuries when the fault is clearly with the self driving car?
Who is responsible for injuries when the fault is clearly with the self driving car?
I think that would depend on what caused the injuries. If it was linked to something ridiculous and programming error (like it mistakes black cars for asphalt) then it would be the fault of the manufacturer.
If the incident was due to a tyre bursting whilst driving, a maintenance issue, or something typically referred to as "an act of God" then the owner of the vehicle would be liable for any damages.
Who is responsible for injuries when the fault is clearly with the self driving car?
Why would self driving cars be any different than ordinary cars, surely design flaws and manufacturing defects have caused accidents in the past. I don't see the need to invent any new process or any new law for that, if you want to blame the car for the accident you do it like today. I'm sure a lawyer could fill you in on how it's done today.
So much for states' rights (Score:5, Interesting)
Consumers Union, a public advocacy group, said the bill needs more changes and must "ensure that automakers demonstrate automated vehicles' safety and don't put consumers at greater risk in a crash." The group opposes "restricting states' safety authority without strong federal safety standards in place."
I realize that states' rights is usually used as a truncheon in the war for racist symbology (or worse) but I, for one, find it a bit chilling that anyone is contemplating forcing standards on the states in this case, especially at this time. There is absolutely no need whatsoever to do that, because in this phase (testing) there is no need to drive farther than can be accomplished within a single state. If you're testing a long-haul truck, it can just drive a loop, or if it's in some state that's so crap that they don't even have a suitable loop, it can turn around.
It's not clear that it will ever be necessary to force states to adopt self-driving vehicles, either. If their concerns are actually addressed (this is a "union", right?) then it should be possible to get them on board.
No, this isn't testing; this is for deployment. They're allowing a fleet of up to 100,000.
Think about the economics. If we deploy 100,000 driverless freight and taxi vehicles in America this year, that's up to 100,000 of the 3.8 million career drivers unemployed. It could be less: rather than adding 50,000 to the fleet, we could remove 50,000 jobs with a total 100,000 driverless add. It'll be mostly taxis in the beginning, because passenger cars will come before freight haulers.
That's only 2.6% ca
No, this isn't testing; this is for deployment. They're allowing a fleet of up to 100,000.
When we're talking about the numbers from the major automakers, that basically amounts to the beta test. At some point you have to put vehicles in the hands of customers before you're really sure whether they're actually going to work in the real world, and that's the stage we've reached now.
States rights are an essential check and balance on the concentration of power. The fact that some racists took it up as a rallying point no more indicts states rights than a KKK or Final Call newsletter indicts Freedom of the Press.
Imagine how much further along we would be if we, as a nation, respected states rights. You want weed legal. Good do so in your state. You think universal health care should exist. Good do so. Pass it in your state. That is the only way we, as a co
Recently Sessions is on a tear to prevent states from banning civil asset forfeiture without a conviction by amping up the federal asset forfeiture adoption program. So much for Republican support for "states rights." Which is what GP is getting at: states rights are only a political convenience... when they disagree with federal policy because it doesn't let them keep the brown folks in the ghetto: "STATES RIGHTS!". When they want to beat up on poor people in blue states or do something to earn corporat
You're correct in that this is not simply a left/right or Democrat/Republican thing.
Obama and his administration overstepped their role (without enough state pushback) as far as California medical marijuana laws. Sessions is doing much the same here. In both cases they're wrong.
There are powers reserved to the states and others which belong to the Federal governm
You think universal health care should exist. Good do so. Pass it in your state.
I mostly agree with you, but this one would run into problems if one state provides universal health care and other states' residents still could move there freely if they had a serious issue. Health care seems naturally to make sense as a national issue.
Having broad standards for autos, which inherently are mobile, makes a lot of sense. If I buy a car from the next state over I don't want to have to worry about whether the reverse lights are in the right place or whatever.
Cars and trucks cross state lines. This is just a rule to keep the likes of Governor Moonbeam from stopping them at the California state border for tax revenue.
States rights should not apply to rules for things like car manufacturing, and certainly not to long-haul trucking. The US Constitution specifically grants Congress the power to regulate interstate commerce, and vehicles that are capable of, and expressly designed to, travel from state to st
I can't wait to fuck them! My body is ready!
Good luck... I think most of them are electric so they won't have an exhaust pipe. They also don't have a fuel tank. I'm not sure how you expect to have sex with one. Electric cars are lacking the holes that ICE vehicles had to allow auto-erotic moments.
Who gave them the money? (Score:2)
To have such sweeping regulation come through a republican congress, someone with lots of dough must be "contributing" to get this through.
I'm not sure that "put something on the market, safety be damned" is going to get us there any faster although I do support the sentiment of less regulation.
All the major automakers want to start producing autonomous vehicles ASAP, and I do mean all. It doesn't matter whether you're talking about commuter econoboxes or class eight trucks, there is immense customer demand for AVs. AVs are seen as the solution to reducing (some claim "eliminating") road fatalities, which is making them desirable to government. How plausible eliminating driving fatalities actually is remains to be seen, but it's difficult to imagine accomplishing it without virtually one hundred p
But I hope it doesn't happen in my lifetime, that I can no longer own and drive my own cars/trucks.
You'll never eliminate road fatalities. You might limit them, but never eliminate them.
A tyre bursts at 70mph on the motor-way. Possible death.
Brakes fail. Possible death.
A camera fails, or dirt on the lens makes it pass incorrect information to computer. Possible death.
A human outside the vehicle jumps out in front of traffic and no time for car to stop. Possible death
A deer runs in front of car from a bush that is roadside. Possible death.
Car AI develops sentience and becomes suicidal and drives int
You'll never eliminate road fatalities. You might limit them, but never eliminate them.
A tyre bursts at 70mph on the motor-way. Possible death.
Brakes fail. Possible death.
True, but a self-aware car could handle these types of situations better than a human. Front right tire blows? Only apply the rear brakes and pull over safely. Brakes fail? use the other half of the system, or in the case of an electric car use the regenerative braking instead.
Elimination may never happen, but almost every scenario should be able to be vastly improved.
Transportation is one of those thorns in the side of politicians.
1. It affects everyone. Nearly every citizen in every social class is affected by transportation policies. This normally makes it difficult to propose theoretical partisan policies. Because if it fails, you are to blame for the failure.
2. It isn't exciting. A brand new lane on Rural Route 7, is expensive, and can have a positive impact. However it isn't something that you can call on a big win. Because now those Semi trucks shipping across s
What if you're twice as likely to be injured or killed in a crash equally as severe, but crashes of a given severity are 1/3 as likely?
That's like 67% as much injury and death--a safety win.
We can't predict how frequently these will crash in practice with a great degree of accuracy, or how safe they will be. It's likely they won't ditch all safety systems, but rather will come "close enough" which is not close enough. The combination effect is likely to be better, because a failure to demonstrate will l
To have such sweeping regulation come through a republican congress, someone with lots of dough must be "contributing" to get this through.
It does seem to be a little unusual that cutting edge science and technology is not meeting the usual resistance and evoking the same level of panic it normally gives them.
I would have expected them backing a return to horse and carriage long before they would back driverless cars.
You should see them when it has to do with air travel. Every airline related thing sends the D.C. politicians into a tizzy because they have to personally use the airlines. Also most of the media, especially the business media. They'd preempt live coverage of the statue of liberty catching fire for a story about airlines banning duck boots.
A political Win Win. (Score:3)
The Removal of government regulations that the Republicans like, so they can kill off progressive people who are more apt to ride in these.
The advancement in technology that the Democrats like, so they can make more middle class people useless.
Regulations (Score:1)
WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG.
Cars are really dangerous. You can pretty much guarantee this will mean more injury and loss of life than if it was properly assessed and regulated.
Not necessarily, more casualties may result by delaying, because they're already dangerous right now, withh human drivers. It only need to be safer than humans. Making them safer than they otherwise would have been (with tight regulations), does not mean the less safe alternative was worse than humans.
WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG.
Cars are really dangerous. You can pretty much guarantee this will mean more injury and loss of life than if it was properly assessed and regulated.
Short-term maybe. In the long run automated cars will save lives. A human will never have the reaction speed of a computer, a computer will never drive drunk or get distracted singing Abba songs and dancing in the seat at 5am in the morning after not sleeping all night.
A self driving car (computer) could never be hacked right? I mean, I think all those stories about ransomware are fake news. Imagine a virus that infects those 100K cars and turns them into missiles. Yeah what could possibly go wrong. At least if some dumbass hits me while texting we both get injured. What happens to the guy/girl who hacked all those self driving missiles? They have zero skin in the game.
Whereas that is possible, certainly there could be motive for a terrorist group, I hope security will be tight and the firmware updates aren't left on an unsecured AWS server.
Assuming decent security that passes all best practices- most coordinated and sophisticated computer attacks are by groups trying to make financial gain.
I'm sure at some point a car will get hacked eventually... it's inevitable. I still think, odds are, those cases will be rare and a computer will be safer than a human driving. I thi
I'll put my bet down: This rush to market will result in no measurable difference in automobile fatalities. But it will cause a bunch of traffic jams and consequential economic damage. 5 years from now Uber/Lyft drivers will be making a significant amount of their income getting dropped off at a hosed up autonomous vehicle to get in and manually extract it from a situation it cannot comprehend.
I see it's a return to the time before seat belts (Score:2)
and those other pesky safety features which literally saved the US auto industry from becoming another grave.
and those other pesky safety features which literally saved the US auto industry from becoming another grave.
Where are you getting that information. I don't see anything in the article or this thread that says you don't have to have a seat belt on in an automated car or that other safety devices are being disabled.
This could be classified under improving infrastructure. I am not a Trump supporter. But his promise to fix infrastructure is the few things I actually would like to see. But he just prioritized stupidly, and went with Health Care, and he just can't leave the Russia Probe alone.
This could be classified under improving infrastructure. I am not a Trump supporter. But his promise to fix infrastructure is the few things I actually would like to see. But he just prioritized stupidly, and went with Health Care, and he just can't leave the Russia Probe alone.
Indeed. This is a good thing. This (and improving infrastructure) is an actual step forwards. It's making an investment in the country. Spending money now to get larger returns in the future for the country has to be something both parties can agree is a good thing.
Wait a second... (Score:2)
Current federal motor vehicle safety rules prevent the sale of self-driving vehicles without human controls. Automakers must meet nearly 75 auto safety standards, many of which were written with the assumption that a licensed driver will be in control of the vehicle.
Why not just revise the standards with the possibility of automated control in mind? I feel like this is subverting safety measures that are still relevant.
How about collecting data first to determine what changes are needed. Or we could do it in the dark and get stuck with crap.