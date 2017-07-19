Russia Is Investigating Fidget Spinners After Reports Claim They 'Zombify' Youth (theverge.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: In a recent report, Russia-24, a state-owned news channel, suggests that fidget spinners are being used by Russian opposition parties in order to recruit young people. As reported by The New York Times, the reporters in Russia-24's initial story say, "It is a mystery why it has become so popular in Russia right now. Who is promoting this to the masses so actively?" The video segment says the toys were being distributed at a rally for opposition leader Alexei Navalny and in online ads that direct viewers to YouTube channels that promote opposition politicians. The reporters said that while the toy's popularity was declining in the West, fidget spinners are more popular than ever in Russia. "As you can see here there is only writing in English, on the other side there is not a word in Russian," says one of the show's anchors during the report, presenting a new spinner in its packaging to the camera. According to Newsweek, a second report on Russia-24 also aired on July 12th, directly saying fidget spinners were an "object for zombifying" and a form of "hypnosis." The program featured a report from psychologist Svetlana Filatova, claiming that the spinners could help dexterity in children but otherwise "dulls" people's minds. The reports spurred Russia's consumer protection agency, Rospotrebnadzor, into action, saying on Tuesday they would launch an investigation into the toy.
Imagine a country where all the media is basically Breitbart
And is Breitbart worse than CNN?
Wouldn't a rational person read / watch CNN, NYT, Breitbart, HuffPost, Reason, Zero Hedge, Mother Jones, Infowars, Final Call, etc...
Scary when Alex Jones says there were mass rapes and gropes on New Years in Germany and the NYTs (which you read daily) doesn't mention anything. You dismiss it as Alex Jones hysteria - and then months later it comes out that Alex Jones was right and the NYTs hid something horrible.
All dictators try keeping their people as stupid as possible.
It's a FRY TOY, what do you expect? (Score:2)
I'm sure there are some science fair projects that you could do with them, especially those with the polychromatic rainbow colors:
1. Why does polychromatic metal have different colours?
2. Why is there resistance to a spinner changing axis?
3. Which ones have the greatest angular momentum?
4. Which are the easiest to accelerate?
Aren't these the folks that gave us Tetris?
How do you use them? (Score:2)
a second report on Russia-24 also aired on July 12th, directly saying fidget spinners were an "object for zombifying" and a form of "hypnosis."
So do you smoke or snort them?
You hit yourself round the head with them.
They're not so heavy, I hear you say.
You do it before unloading them from the shipping container.
... sleepy
You want to meet the U.S. president's son
Gyroscopes... How do they work? What the hell are they really up to?
https://xkcd.com/332/ [xkcd.com]
Another evidence for the complete bias of the capitalistic West against Russia.
They are investigating the Fidget spinners after Reports claim that they gayify youth.
The legitimate threat of the homofication of a whole generation prompted our dear and belived Czar Putin to act on behelf of this glorious nation.
It is one editors opinion and that is all. Not worthy of wasting energy on, and shame on Slashdot for propagating such trash.