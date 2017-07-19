Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Russia Is Investigating Fidget Spinners After Reports Claim They 'Zombify' Youth (theverge.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the fun-and-exciting dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: In a recent report, Russia-24, a state-owned news channel, suggests that fidget spinners are being used by Russian opposition parties in order to recruit young people. As reported by The New York Times, the reporters in Russia-24's initial story say, "It is a mystery why it has become so popular in Russia right now. Who is promoting this to the masses so actively?" The video segment says the toys were being distributed at a rally for opposition leader Alexei Navalny and in online ads that direct viewers to YouTube channels that promote opposition politicians. The reporters said that while the toy's popularity was declining in the West, fidget spinners are more popular than ever in Russia. "As you can see here there is only writing in English, on the other side there is not a word in Russian," says one of the show's anchors during the report, presenting a new spinner in its packaging to the camera. According to Newsweek, a second report on Russia-24 also aired on July 12th, directly saying fidget spinners were an "object for zombifying" and a form of "hypnosis." The program featured a report from psychologist Svetlana Filatova, claiming that the spinners could help dexterity in children but otherwise "dulls" people's minds. The reports spurred Russia's consumer protection agency, Rospotrebnadzor, into action, saying on Tuesday they would launch an investigation into the toy.

  • Imagine a country where all the media is basically Breitbart

    • Or far worse, one where the supposed leader tried desperately to convince the masses Brietbart is the one honest media source and the rest are "fake news", and has a scary amount of success with the approach.
    • Where's that?

      And is Breitbart worse than CNN?

      Wouldn't a rational person read / watch CNN, NYT, Breitbart, HuffPost, Reason, Zero Hedge, Mother Jones, Infowars, Final Call, etc...

      Scary when Alex Jones says there were mass rapes and gropes on New Years in Germany and the NYTs (which you read daily) doesn't mention anything. You dismiss it as Alex Jones hysteria - and then months later it comes out that Alex Jones was right and the NYTs hid something horrible.

      The moral of the story is read a litt
  • Don't worry, Chief. I'm always on duty!
  • 'Fidget spinners' are basically toys that would captivate someone who is stoned, so what do you expect? It's right up there with things like Candy Crush.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mikael ( 484 )

      I'm sure there are some science fair projects that you could do with them, especially those with the polychromatic rainbow colors:

      1. Why does polychromatic metal have different colours?
      2. Why is there resistance to a spinner changing axis?
      3. Which ones have the greatest angular momentum?
      4. Which are the easiest to accelerate?

  • when you've got unlimited resources and no morals you can do petty crap like this.

  • Wait.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Aren't these the folks that gave us Tetris?

  • a second report on Russia-24 also aired on July 12th, directly saying fidget spinners were an "object for zombifying" and a form of "hypnosis."

    So do you smoke or snort them?

    • You hit yourself round the head with them.

      They're not so heavy, I hear you say.

      You do it before unloading them from the shipping container.

  • ... sleepy ...

    You want to meet the U.S. president's son ...

  • Gyroscopes... How do they work? What the hell are they really up to?

    https://xkcd.com/332/ [xkcd.com]

  • Another evidence for the complete bias of the capitalistic West against Russia.
    They are investigating the Fidget spinners after Reports claim that they gayify youth.
    The legitimate threat of the homofication of a whole generation prompted our dear and belived Czar Putin to act on behelf of this glorious nation.

  • This is the problem that sums up the fake news phenomenon. "Russia is", "Russia says", What is Russia in this instance? It's not all 144 million Russians just as a Breitbart headline doesn't reflect all 320 millions Americas. It is equally ridiculous to quote America is...America says because something Kanye West thinks.
    It is one editors opinion and that is all. Not worthy of wasting energy on, and shame on Slashdot for propagating such trash.

