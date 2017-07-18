Ask Slashdot: Is Password Masking On Its Way Out? 19
New submitter thegreatbob writes: Perhaps you've noticed in the last 5 years or so, progressively more entities have been providing the ability to reveal the contents of a password field. While this ability is, in many cases (especially on devices with lousy keyboards), legitimately useful, it does seem to be a reasonable source of concern. Fast forward to today; I was setting up a new router (cheapest dual-band router money can, from Tenda) and I was almost horrified to discover that it does not mask any of its passwords by default. So I ask Slashdot: is password masking really on its way out, and does password masking do anything beyond preventing the casual shoulder-surfer?
Obligatory Spaceballs (Score:2)
what else do you think it does? (Score:2)
"does password masking do anything beyond preventing the casual shoulder-surfer?"
Erm...that is precisely ALL it has ever done?! What else do you think it does?
Frankly, most password boxes should have a 'show' password option because its user friendly -- put the user in charge of whether or not the password is visible -- they can decide the risk of exposure.
Although i do think showing it by default is a bit absurd. On the other hand, with a new router out of the box; the default password is a known quanity
Re: what else do you think it does? (Score:2)
Even for those web sites that don't have the feature it's the top three browsers (Chrome, Firefox, and IE) will all let you see any saved passwords by just inspecting the fields DOM properties...
Sure. (Score:3)
It makes it much more likely to make a typo and have to try again.
No, it's not. (Score:3)
The only interesting thing here is that you discovered a cheapo home device that doesn't mask passwords, fortunately in a situation (i.e. at home) when shoulder surfing is a non-issue anyway.
Come back when you've got more than one data point, eh?
Masquerade (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Which is why you then resort to first typing it in an editor, defeating the purpose of the masking, to subsequently copy it to the password field.
Except of course when the programmer of the password field was such an intolerable and incompetent turd that she disabled pasting into the field; that unfortunately also happens.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming the site/application/whatever supports it, you could go with a longer password and restrict it to the Base32 [wikipedia.org] character set. For me, the best reason to use it is:
The alphabet can be selected to avoid similar-looking pairs of different symbols, so the strings can be accurately transcribed by hand. (For example, the RFC 4648 symbol set omits the digits for one, eight and zero, since they could be confused with the letters 'I', 'B', and 'O'.)
It makes it very nice when dealing storing passwords in such a way that the presentation font makes some of the characters confusing or when having to tell someone the password over the phone.
Kids... (Score:2)
No, it is not going away, because it is more than just shoulder surfers that look at your screen. For example when you need to login while projecting the screen in a conference room, or sharing it during an online meeting. Now, get off my lawn. Please.
Re: (Score:2)
This is why I never connect to a projector with the screen duplicated - always extended.
Praise (Score:1)
Praise the lord for the demise of that insane masking habit. I've been rallying against it since I first encountered it, which was still in the DOS era.
/the better/ choice.
If anything, it should be optional. If no option is given, not masking it is
Are You a Great Typist? (Score:2)
I've only known a few IT guys who were great typist.
There's not a decent-quality password today that can be reliably typed by somebody who is not a great typist. If you are not masking, users will use better passwords. That's all.