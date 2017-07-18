US Increases Number of H-2B Visas By 15,000 (arstechnica.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: President Donald Trump has said he's going to set more limits on the H-1B visa program, which allows tens of thousands of technology workers into the U.S. each year. But yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security moved to expand another type of visa, the H-2B, which allows lower-skilled workers in on a seasonal basis. The Department of Homeland Security said yesterday it is going to allow an additional 15,000 workers to come in under the H-2B visa category, which is typically used by U.S. businesses in industries like tourism, construction, and seafood processing. The program normally allows for 66,000 visas, split between the two halves of the year. That means the DHS increase, announced yesterday, represents an increase of more than 40 percent for the second half of 2017. Businesses can begin applying for the additional visas right away, as long as they attest under penalty of perjury that their business will "suffer irreparable harm" if it can't employ additional H-2B workers in 2017. The expansion is a temporary one, and it only applies to the current year.
Re: (Score:3)
This is putting US citizens first.
Sorry, did you mean all of them?
In Case You're Wondering How This Benefits Trump (Score:5, Interesting)
The H-2B visa is used extensively by Trump's own businesses, including his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida. During the presidential campaign, Trump explained his use of H-2B visas by saying that "getting help in Palm Beach during the season is almost impossible."
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The H-2B visa is used extensively by Trump's own businesses, including his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida. During the presidential campaign, Trump explained his use of H-2B visas by saying that "getting help in Palm Beach during the season is almost impossible."
"... at the wage and benefit levels we are offering"
Trump businesses (Score:2)
So this would let in the sort of people that work at hotels, casinos and resorts.
Re: (Score:2)
Rust Belt (Score:2)
If Trump were clever, he would allow unlimited H1B's in Rust Belt areas, with protections for local IT workers (assuming he won't support a free market, which is pretty much a given).
Silicon Valley CEO's don't want to go anywhere but down their mountain to work, but the massive influx of workers into one area is making things miserable for non CxO workers because of the density/demand-driven prices.
Want to see how badly the VC-fueled ventures really want to consume their H1B workers?
Re: (Score:3)
H1Bs puts a deflationary pressure on the market, while the savings go toward the 1% with the H1B holders wiring money back over seas. This does NOTHING to help the lower and middle class Americans on US soil. The H1B program ought to be scrapped in its entirety unless serious reform is made to the program to prevent the exploitation currently going on with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Setting aside the difficulty of giving such preferential treatment to a particular region, it won't really help. The problem isn't actually the contrast between the success of Silicon Valley vs. the implosion of the Rust Belt. The problem is actually more about the success of urban areas vs. the implosion of rural areas. And allowing more H1Bs in rural areas, aside from being difficult to enforce, would be ineffective.
You can have technology startups in any number of cities, but you aren't likely to see
Temporary (Score:1)
Just like the income tax was temporary.
Face it, this is your new floor.
Re: (Score:1)
Since when was the income tax ever said to be only temporary?
it's a shame you never took civics in high school, or even history
Re: (Score:2)
In England it was introduced to pay for the wars against Napoleon.
I worked at an amusement park through college (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
these are actually jobs Americans don't want.
See, while you are correct, those are the jobs most Americans are qualified for