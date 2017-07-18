China's Censors Can Now Erase Images Mid-Transmission (wsj.com) 30
Eva Dou, reporting for WSJ: China's already formidable internet censors have demonstrated a new strength -- the ability to delete images in one-on-one chats as they are being transmitted, making them disappear before receivers see them. The ability is part of a broader technology push by Beijing's censors to step up surveillance and get ahead of activists and others communicating online in China (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). Displays of this new image-filtering capability kicked into high gear last week as Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo lay dying from liver cancer and politically minded Chinese tried to pay tribute to him, according to activists and a new research report. Wu Yangwei, a friend of the long-jailed Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said he used popular messaging app WeChat to send friends a photo of a haggard Mr. Liu embracing his wife. Mr. Wu believed the transmissions were successful, but he said his friends never saw them. "Sometimes you can get around censors by rotating the photo," said Mr. Wu, a writer better known by his pen name, Ye Du. "But that doesn't always work." There were disruptions on Tuesday to another popular messaging app, Facebook's WhatsApp, with many China-based users saying they were unable to send photos and videos without the use of software that circumvents Chinese internet controls. Text messages appeared to be largely unaffected.
Sufficient alterations such as running images through a "make it look like an oil painting" can probably get around this kind of detection. Although watch out for that "convert to cubism" option.
Take it a step further, and use steganography.
ASCII Art FTW! [glassgiant.com]
What did Winnie the Pooh ever do to the Chinese government?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/17/world/asia/china-winnie-the-pooh-censored.html [nytimes.com]
...guess it won't be long before this comes to the UK.
For the children, don't you know?
in soviet russia we erase you!
Pay-Walled Source? (Score:2)
If the story source is pay-walled (and here's an alturnative source), why refer and list the pay-walled link at all? Why not just use the alturnative source as the primary source?
steganography? (Score:2)
I'm curious if they've tried steganography to get around censorship? Hiding the photo inside another photo or document?
Or maybe they *are* doing that, and the reason we're not hearing about it is because it's working.
So... never mind...