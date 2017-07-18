Facial Recognition Could Be Coming To Police Body Cameras (defenseone.com) 14
schwit1 quotes a report from Defense One: Even if the cop who pulls you over doesn't recognize you, the body camera on his chest eventually just might. Device-maker Motorola will work with artificial intelligence software startup Neurala to build "real-time learning for a person of interest search" on products such as the Si500 body camera for police, the firm announced Monday. Italian-born neuroscientist and Neurala founder Massimiliano Versace has created patent-pending image recognition and machine learning technology. It's similar to other machine learning methods but far more scalable, so a device carried by that cop on his shoulder can learn to recognize shapes and -- potentially faces -- as quickly and reliably as a much larger and more powerful computer. It works by mimicking the mammalian brain, rather than the way computers have worked traditionally.
Versace's research was funded, in part, by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA under a program called SyNAPSE. In a 2010 paper for IEEE Spectrum, he describes the breakthrough. Basically, a tiny constellation of processors do the work of different parts of the brain -- which is sometimes called neuromorphic computation -- or "computation that can be divided up between hardware that processes like the body of a neuron and hardware that processes the way dendrites and axons do." Versace's research shows that AIs can learn in that environment using a lot less code.
Versace's research was funded, in part, by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA under a program called SyNAPSE. In a 2010 paper for IEEE Spectrum, he describes the breakthrough. Basically, a tiny constellation of processors do the work of different parts of the brain -- which is sometimes called neuromorphic computation -- or "computation that can be divided up between hardware that processes like the body of a neuron and hardware that processes the way dendrites and axons do." Versace's research shows that AIs can learn in that environment using a lot less code.
No it won't (Score:3)
Because they never have them turned on - it would make them accountable for their deliberate law breaking.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they never have them turned on - it would make them accountable for their deliberate law breaking.
Unless they introduce AI to recognise police brutality and turn the camera off
Re: (Score:2)
That would be the thing...
Cool (Score:3)
I can already picture the scene. We're getting some sort of hybrid human/cam cop. The body cam will give constant instructions.
Cop at side of road: *holds up his hand*
You: *brake, roll down window*
You: "Uh hi officer"
Cop: "Hi, nothing to worry about, but I just wanted to tell you that your left brake lig"
Body cam: "SUSPECT RECOGNIZED"
Cop: *covers body cam* "Sorry, sometimes it malfunctions"
Body cam in muffled voice: "SUSPECT NAME C. R. IMINAL, HIGHLY DANGEROUS SHOOT ON SIGHT, CERTAINTY INTERVAL AT LEAST 83 PERCENT"
Cop: "Sir, please step out of the car" *unholsters*
You: "I'm just on my way to pick up the kid from daycare"
Body cam: "KILL KILL KILL"
Before & after (Score:2)
After facial recognition: - the camera says that's him and he's dangerous, shoot!
That, but turn off when one shoots a blonde Aussie (Score:1)
Crazy, man.
I know, that cop should never have been given a gun. A lot of cops are like that. They don't get fired/banned, they get citations, promoted. Crazy, man.
Type 2 errors (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>So what happens when the camera reports a false positive?
They stop and question you. They check your ID. Depending on who it thinks you are, possibly after putting cuffs on you.
And - after the first innocent person is harassed to the edge of sanity and sues - they eventually stop using the cameras as anything but a small portion of their decision-making process.