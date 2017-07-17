US Appeals Court Upholds Nondisclosure Rules For Surveillance Orders (reuters.com) 22
An anonymous reader shares a report: A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday upheld nondisclosure rules that allow the FBI to secretly issue surveillance orders for customer data to communications firms, a ruling that dealt a blow to privacy advocates. A unanimous three-judge panel on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco sided with a lower court ruling in finding that rules permitting the FBI to send national security letters under gag orders are appropriate and do not violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution's free speech protections. Content distribution firm CloudFlare and phone network operator CREDO Mobile had sued the government in order to notify customers of five national security letters received between 2011 and 2013.
Violation of Canadian and EU rights (Score:1)
Just a note that this is still (as upheld by the Canadian Supreme Court and the EU) a violation of their citizens rights to privacy worldwide.
Besides, everyone knows the US is the sick man of NATO. Can't even afford healthcare for their citizens. Sad.
In other words, Canada and the EU want to force their laws on the rest of the world. If the US did the same thing, Slashdot readers would throw a fit about it. But because it's Canada and the EU forcing their laws on everyone else, Slashdot readers are okay with it.
Someone has to take over global leadership while the US is out of it. Ain't gonna be Russia.
Pax Europa, Pax Canadiana
...we dont take kindly to tyrants
I see a lot of evidence to the contrary.
Remember, Congress has stated that a term mandated by the Constitution has being only for a "limited period" is perfectly acceptable to set at "forever minus a day"; given such abuse of discretion I'm just shocked, shocked I say that the 9th Circuit decided once again the Constitution means the opposite of what it says. Because its a "living document", and living things can change their mind, right?