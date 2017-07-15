WSJ Op-Ed: The Post Office Is Delivering Amazon's Packages Below Cost (zerohedge.com) 41
schwit1 shares a pay-walled op-ed from the Wall Street Journal (also excerpted at the URL below): The U.S. Postal Service delivers the company's boxes well below its own costs. Like an accelerant added to a fire, this subsidy is speeding up the collapse of traditional retailers in the U.S. and providing an unfair advantage for Amazon... First-class mail effectively subsidizes the national network, and the packages get a free ride. An April analysis from Citigroup estimates that if costs were fairly allocated, on average parcels would cost $1.46 more to deliver...
My analysis of available data suggests that around two-thirds of Amazon's domestic deliveries are made by the Postal Service. It's as if Amazon gets a subsidized space on every mail truck... Congress should demand the enforcement of the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, and the Postal Service needs to stop picking winners and losers in the retail world. The federal government has had its thumb on the competitive scale for far too long.
Doesn't Sound To Different (Score:1)
Doesnt sound to different to net neutrality honestly...
Since when does Amazon use USPS? (Score:1)
Most Amazon packages come through UPS or an Amazon employee. What packages does Amazon even ship using the post office?
Seems more likely that some big money decided to short AMZN when it hit $1000 and now is pushing this bogus anti-trust stories to drive down the price. Either that or Walmart is working hard to smear Amazon instead of innovating.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Since when does Amazon use USPS? (Score:1)
Poor without prime spotted! Sunday deliveries are USPS
Re: (Score:1)
I've gotten numerous Amazon packages via USPS.
Re: (Score:2)
UPS and FedEx uses the USPS as final delivery. SmartPost is FedEx. FedEx hands off the package at a USPS hub. Then the USPS delivers it to my PO. Amazon does not use USPS directly in my area. Secondary sellers use USPS but not Amazon. In my 20 years of ordering from them I have never received anything directly through the USPS.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a Prime member, and I get stuff from Amazon via the Postal Service all the time.
... and it sucks. I suspect that AMZN delivery contracts with off-duty USPS drivers here in the Puget Sound region, because I get the same crappy level of "service" from both.
Case in point. I ordered a phone case from Amazon, who shipped it USPS. It was supposed to come yesterday. It was supposedly out for delivery - then I got an Amazon email (not for the first time) saying "Sorry we missed you. We tried to deliver your pa
UPS Fedex (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How do you get something shipped by USPS?
Check out UPS Mail Innovations. FedEx and DHL have similar offerings. The delivery is made by UPS, etc., to your local Post Office. The local Post Office delivers the package to you.
Re: (Score:2)
and in my experience it cost the same as the USPS but add's 4-5 days to delivery *fuckin mouser
the only thing we get from amazon via the usps is if it fits in a bubbleope, so they can stop their bitching about loosing money on boxes
Re: (Score:2)
With UPS the service is called SurePost and Fedex is SmartPost. Pickup is by UPS/FedEx and delivered to the local USPS where USPS does the final delivery.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They optimize for cost, and since they're still using UPS and FedEx in many cases, that means the USPS costs are higher than these privately run companies.
I think the article is overstating the case, accounting is a somewhat subjective endeavor, and USPS rates make profit on some runs while taking a loss on others - putting the whole Amazon.com postal load on First Class mail is a gross oversimplification.
Total Nonsense (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Data (Score:1)
The important quote from the article:
An April analysis from Citigroup estimates that if costs were fairly allocated, on average parcels would cost $1.46 more to deliver.
So this has nothing to do with Amazon specifically, but with:
Mr. Sandbulte is co-president of Greenhaven Associates, a money-management firm that owns FedEx common stock.
zerohedge and schwit1 are posting this because they don't like Jeff Bezos' Washington Post. EditorDavid posted it most likely because it will bring ad money, and slashdot stopped being news for nerds a decade ago.
Not a problem... (Score:1)
No subsidy in my case (Score:2)
The funny thing is that USPS doesn't deliver to my door. I have to go to the post office to pick up my mail. I got Prime thinking a Amazon would deliver to my door via UPS or FedEx. Since they deliver through USPS now, this makes Prime a bad deal for me, and I think I may cancel it soon.
Re: (Score:2)
I have almost the same problem with Amazon shipments that are sent USPS (which is a fair number of them). My neighborhood has mailbox kiosks that USPS puts mail into. If a package won't fit in the kiosk, sometimes (depending on the USPS carrier) it will end up on my doorstop. There is also a good chance that I'll just get a slip of paper in my mailbox along with a notice that the USPS carrier "attempted delivery," and I have to drive to the post office the next day to pick up my package. I hate having
What? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
> It's almost as if a fedraly funded and fedraly regulated government agancy does a job better
Nope. I hate it when stuff gets sent to me snail mail. I never know when it's going to take a strange unexplained vacation to one of the coasts for a week or two.
Letter delivery also sucks. Half the time stuff doesn't go to the right house. It really makes you wonder about important and sensitive things.
If I could deselect USPS from my shipping options at Amazon, I would do so. I would pay extra to avoid the pot
Marginal or Average cost? (Score:2)
It makes a big difference.
It's normal buisness to price marginal goods based on marginal costs + profit. Average cost includes sunk costs. The truck and postman are already going, not taking the UPS handoffs won't save a penny (which is what's going on, the whole 'Amazon' part is just clickbait).
Subsidy, or Tax.... They are the same coin. (Score:2)
Why does it matter that it's Amazon? Unless EVERY individual transaction is profitable, across all levels, someone will be "taxed" to pay for someone else's "subsidy." This is extremely obviously clear in the case of (relatively zero-sum) governments, but it's also the case in corporate transactions. If I lose money on a business transaction, that loss needs to be covered (subsidized) by the profitability of another transaction (tax.)
Businesses should be free to decide if they want to lose money on transact
First Anti-trust rumblings, now this... (Score:3)