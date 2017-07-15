Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


NATO Providing Cybersecurity Equipment To Ukraine (securityweek.com) 8

Posted by EditorDavid from the foreign-aid dept.
wiredmikey "Ukraine is an area of great geopolitical significance -- a sort of buffer zone between NATO and Russia -- that both sides seek to influence," reports SecurityWeek. "Crimea aside, neither side wishes to be too overt with military intervention, and the result is tailor-made for modern cyber warfare... NATO's official policy towards Ukraine is to bolster its independence." As a result, NATO is providing Ukraine with cybersecurity equipment for some government institutions and authorities, which NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg says will enable Ukraine to investigate who is behind certain cyber-attacks, because the response to them is extremely important.

