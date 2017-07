American ISPS Are Now Fighting State Broadband Privacy Proposals

The EFF complains that "the very companies who spent millions of dollars lobbying in D.C. to repeal our federal broadband privacy rights are now fighting state attempts to protect consumers because they supposedly prefer a federal rule." The EFF urges Californians to phone their state senator ahead of a crucial back-to-back committee hearings on Tuesday. An anonymous reader writes:The EFF has also compiled an interesting list of past instances where ISPs have already tried to exploit the personal information of their customers for profit.