Congress Seeks To Outlaw Cyber Intel Sharing With Russia (onthewire.io) 18
Trailrunner7 shares a report from On the Wire: A group of House Democrats has introduced a bill that would formalize a policy of the United States not sharing cyber intelligence with Russia. The proposed law is a direct response to comments President Donald Trump made earlier this week after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the meeting, Trump said on Twitter that he and Putin had discussed forming an "impenetrable Cyber Security unit" to prevent future attacks, including election hacking. The idea was roundly criticized by security and foreign policy experts and within a few hours Trump walked it back, saying it was just an idea and couldn't actually happen. But some legislators are not taking the idea of information sharing with Russia as a hypothetical. On Wednesday, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) introduced the No Cyber Cooperation With Russia Act to ensure that the U.S. doesn't hand over any cybersecurity intelligence on attacks or vulnerabilities to Moscow. Recent attacks such as the NotPetya malware outbreak have been linked to Russia, as have the various attacks surrounding the 2016 presidential election. "When the Russians get their hands on cyber intelligence, they exploit it -- as they did last month with the NotPetya malware attack targeting Ukraine and the West. It is a sad state of affairs when Congress needs to prohibit this type of information sharing with an adversary, but since we apparently do, I am proud to introduce the No Cyber Cooperation with Russia Act with my friends Brendan Boyle and Ruben Gallego. I urge my colleagues across the aisle to join us in sending a clear message that Congress will not stand for this proposal to undermine U.S. national security," Lieu said in a statement.
No Cyber Cooperation (Score:4, Interesting)
Equation Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Stuxnet https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Want some more Magic Lantern with vendor cooperation?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Thats why a global understanding of what is trying to enter, stay on and communicate from systems and networks is so vital.
Malware is often very different to normal OS functions and the more nations and skilled people looking for such changes the better.
I see a problem with this? (Score:3)
Does this mean they can prosecute Open Source programmers and security experts for publishing Security vulnerabilities to Bugzilla, or LinuxSecurity.com?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a Junior maintainer for Mageia. I know we have people who happen to be from Russia registered in the Bugzilla system. Americans too. I'm worried this might affect Linux Distributions with an International scope resulting in US Contributors being charged with a Crime because sudo CVE-2017-1000367 gets published in Debian, Mageia Picks it up as MGASA-2017-0207, the US DOJ then says: US Maintainers of Mageia are in violation of this law because by posting the bug to be patched in sudo means the Russians k
Summary is incorrect, (Score:1)
Deliberately incorrect headline (Score:2)
It isn't "Congress" which is trying this, it's a small group of the minority party. In fact, a small group even of the minority party. Basically nothing but gesture politics.
Why is this being covered as if it's real, again?
The only plausible answer is that it's BS click-bait.
Re: (Score:1)
You would have seen my comment before but slashdot has modslapped me twice in 6 months.