Amazon Is Getting Too Big and the Government Is Talking About It (marketwatch.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from MarketWatch: Fresh off its biggest Prime Day yet, the Whole Foods Market bid, and a slew of announcements including Amazon Wardrobe, Amazon.com Inc. was the subject of two investor calls Thursday that raised concerns that it is getting too big. In one case, hedge-fund manager Douglas Kass said government intervention could be imminent. "I am shorting Amazon today because I have learned that there are currently early discussions and due diligence being considered in the legislative chambers in Washington DC with regard to possible antitrust opposition to Amazon's business practices, pricing strategy and expansion announcements already made (as well as being aimed at expansion strategies being considered in the future," wrote Kass, head of Seabreeze Partners Management. "My understanding is that certain Democrats in the Senate have instituted the very recent and preliminary investigation of Amazon's possible adverse impact on competition," he said. "But, in the Trump administration we also have a foe against Jeff Bezos, who not only runs Amazon but happens to own an editorially unfriendly (to President Trump) newspaper, The Washington Post."
Kass said he thinks the government "discussions may have just begun and may never result in any serious effort to limit Amazon's growth plans." But he has been writing a series of columns about whether we've reached "peak Amazon," and said in an earlier column that the Whole Foods deal puts "Amazon's vast power under the microscope." "Is Amazon a productive change agent and force for the good of the consumer by virtue of a reduction in product prices? Or is Amazon's disruption of the general retail business a destroyer of jobs, moving previously productively employed workers into the unemployment line?" he asked.
Can John galt root a kindle fire? (Score:2)
If so I'd like to subscribe to is newsletter.
I just paid $25 each for several kindle fires. That's less than a raspberry pi. What id like is a way to run something like pixel or even just program them like an arduino. Even just turning them into an amazon echo or a picture frame would be worth it. These things have a lot of potential at that price. Are these Loss leaders for amazon. If not why isn't everyone selling these for even cheaper as IOT appliance modules like a raspberry pi but with screens a
The myth of Galt's Gulch is a fallacy based in the Great Man theory [wikipedia.org]. The only thing that happens when inventors sit on their hands and refuse to invent is someone else comes along and produces the same invention anyway. All that are required are circumstance and motivation.
Got a credible cite for that?
Shorting Amazon today (Score:1)
The balls on this guy, oh my. Can't wait to see how that one turns out.
We can only hope he bought many, many puts on margin.
He's going to get killed. Probably only shorted 100 shares.
Amazon is good for America and the other countries they operate in. Amazon is forcing retail to become more efficient. And when things become more efficient everyone wins. The smart move here is to figure out how to compete or partner with Amazon, not to try and hobble it. In the long run I suspect Alibaba is going to be Amazon's top competitor but I'm not ruling Walmart out. The really big competition arena is just getting started -- the build out
This.
You don't strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.
That is, of course, barring government interference. Like border tariffs or import/export restrictions. A true planetary logistics and shipping network would be fantastic. Doubly so if it can be automated.
But the trend seems to be against efficiency in favor of "the good old times". Forgetting all the bad things about the "good old times"...
Disruption (Score:2)
Or is Amazon's disruption of the general retail business a destroyer of jobs, moving previously productively employed workers into the unemployment line?
Yup. Same as xerox copying machines moved previously employed secretaries (see the massive secretarial pools in older movies) to the unemployment lines.
And how cranes and bulldozers put laborers out of business.
And how container ships put dockworkers out of business.
The real concern is not Amazon being more efficient and more fun to use than a mom-and-pop bookstore, music store, etc... but what happens when automation in Amazon's warehouses replace 90% of their employees.
If history is any indicator, there will be a period of time when those displaced workers are unemployed and on welfare. But they will represent a smaller and smaller proportion of the population due to population increase. So their welfare burden will be mitigated. Then they'll die/retire and the new generation that springs up will be more capable and skilled, having gone through better education systems born out of a need to produce employable people. And new categories of jobs will spring up as new servic
Same as xerox copying machines moved previously employed secretaries (see the massive secretarial pools in older movies) to the unemployment lines.
But employed massive amounts of people at Xerox, opened up an entire new market.
How many people does Amazon employ? How many people does Amazon indirectly employ (think Ontrac, UPS, Fedex etc)?
I'm sure that thanks to Google, a lot of Encyclopedia salesmen are out of a job too. Would you like to ban Google?
just like Microsoft (Score:4, Insightful)
MS didn't just "increase campaign contributions", that doesn't accurately describe how things went down.
MS had *zero* lobbyists and made *zero* political contributions. Bill Gates was a naive computer nerd who thought corruption and shakedowns only happened in poor countries. Then when his company started making too much money in the 90's, suddenly it started getting all kinds of government trouble.
Bill, being a quick learner, rectified the situation and now MS has an army of full time lobbyists in Washingt
I thought Amazon donated to both major parties!
Trump thinks Amazon runs WashPo, which has been publishing CIA propaganda against Trump as fact (retractions come three months later).
Such actions against Amazon would be thoroughly unsurprising, even though they're unwarranted. Politicians don't have to compete on the merit of their ideas.
Doug Kass? Really? (Score:1)
Doug Kass is a fearmonger. One of those people who focuses on the one in a hundred times he is right, and ignores all the times he is just trying to cause panic. I'm not saying this couldnt happen, not in the slightest. But Doug Kass is far from a reliable source.
This story smells (Score:1)
If there are some early talks that aren't public knowledge, wouldn't shorting be insider trading.
If there are and it is public, shouldn't we have a corroborating source?
If there aren't talks, and he knows it, isn't that some sort of illegal market manipulation as well?
If there aren't talks, but he thinks there is, then wouldn't anyone following his advice be the picture of foolishness?
Something is off here.
Yes x 4
How the Government Works (Score:4, Interesting)
"Hi there. Oh I'm just your friendly local congressman. I notice you haven't been doing a lot of lobbying lately. You know, campaign funding, that sort of thing. Say, that's a really nice business model you got going on there. Boy it looks really successful. I'm really happy for you. But, I'm worried about this legislation that's knocking around in congress that might affect it..."
There's a This American Life episode where a congresswoman left, pretty much, that message on someone's answering machine. "I notice your in the construction business and I'm on the panel for construction spending so..."
Government is a protection racket? (Score:1)
"That's a nice business you got. Be a shame if anything happened to it."
At least, that's what I'm hearing.
I suspect it's a bit less sinister. The old saying of never attribute to malice what can be explained by stupidity.
The "corporations are bad, up there in their corporate tower being all corporation-y" wing of the American leftists seem to be gaining momentum in much the same way the Tea-baggers did after Obama won in 2008.
Expect a lot of screaming and crying about how people shouldn't make money and stuff...
In the US, maybe (Score:2)
On the other hand Aldi and Trader Joe's bring in about half that world wide. It seems to me that we still need to be concerned about Wal Mart and their domination. Amazon is about the only venture that is going provide any real competition to Wal Mart, with discounted Amazon Prime to low income families, and the promise of affordab
I was wondering why Walmart wasn't targeted while they decimated small companies in the 80s/90s/00s.
There is actually a bit of free market going on here as far as I can tell.
Disclosure: I had two Amazon packages by my front door when I got home today... I can't get replacement side mirror glass for my wife's car from Walmart.
Full Disclosure: I bought a crapton of soda and snacks (for kids' lunches) at Walmart over lunch today.
Take my disclosures as you will...
Government is getting too big... (Score:2, Insightful)
I bet he didn't short (Score:2)
Since people like this seem to always lie I"m guessing he didn't short and just trying to make some quick money.
It would be interesting to see who is really pushing this since politicians never do anything without someone pushing them to.
I suspect that it's Walmart who can't seem to get any real traction and aren't able to counter the shift away from the giant stores filled with crap.
There is no law against large corporations (Score:2)
Dunno About Govt - Except Bailout (Score:2)
I think Bezos et. al. learned a valuable lesson from 2008 and applied it as part of their business strategy.