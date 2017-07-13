Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DRM Encryption Privacy Security The Internet

EFF Officially Appeals Tim Berners-Lee Decision On DRM In HTML (techdirt.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the doing-the-right-thing dept.
Last week, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) decided to officially recommend the use of Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) for protecting copyrighted video on the internet. This will enable web surfers to watch media in a browser that requires Digital Rights Management copy protection without the need for browser-based plugins. "It moves the responsibility for interaction from plugins to the browser," the consortium states at the time. "As such, EME offers a better user experience, bringing greater interoperability, privacy, security, and accessibility to viewing encrypted video on the web." TechDirt shares an update: It's been a foregone conclusion that EME was going to get approved, but there was a smaller fight about whether or not W3C would back a covenant not to sue security and privacy researchers who would be investigating (and sometimes breaking) that encryption. Due to massive pushback from the likes of the MPAA and (unfortunately) Netflix, Tim Berners-Lee rejected this covenant proposal. In response, W3C member EFF has now filed a notice of appeal on the decision. The crux of the appeal is the claimed benefits of EME that Berners-Lee put forth won't actually be benefits without the freedom of security researchers to audit the technology -- and that the wider W3C membership should have been able to vote on the issue. This appeals process has never been used before at the W3C, even though it's officially part of its charter -- so no one's entirely sure what happens next.

EFF Officially Appeals Tim Berners-Lee Decision On DRM In HTML More | Reply

EFF Officially Appeals Tim Berners-Lee Decision On DRM In HTML

Comments Filter:
  • Good for the EFF. Donated $50 because of this very issue. https://www.eff.org/issues/drm [eff.org]

    • Seems like drm should be a PLUGIN to me.

      That's what EME is. The DRM doesn't come with the browser. It's a plug-in scheme for DRM. It will finally murder Flash, but we will still have plugins and DRM, so it is only a minuscule victory. However, we will basically have more and more DRM forever and ever amen unless we fight that battle at another level. If you keep it out of the browser, you'll just wind up having to install apps to watch streaming video. It won't stop DRM. What might? A law that says that if DRM interferes with Fair Use, there are

      • Hopefully the plugin mechanism used for EME will still allow me to plug in NoScript or it's analog.

      • It will finally murder Flash, but we will still have plugins and DRM, so it is only a minuscule victory.

        And it may not be a net victory at all. For all anyone knows, these plugins will end up being worse than Flash was.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Desler ( 1608317 )

          Why do you presume they won't just keep using EME? They were already doing so long before EME was even approved.

    • Way to totally miss the point. The point here is whether or not the W3C will allow outside researchers to fully audit (see: break) the EME encryption without punishment from rights holders. Tim Berners-Lee bowed down to the pressure of the MPAA and other entities to not allow that, which is a shitty thing to do considering this is being presented as an Internet standard.

  • Riiight.... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @10:13AM (#54800189) Journal

    "EME offers a better user experience"

    Is this like one of those "up is down" or "black is white" postmodern things?

    Because as far as I can tell, EME seems more like a scheme to lock DRM into browsers ?

    Or am I misunderstanding?

    • It's a better *USER* experience, not a better *PIRATE* experience. Arrr....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mouldy ( 1322581 )
      If the alternative is relying on flash or silverlight or some arbitrary other player to watch video - then yes, EMEA does offer a better user experience.

      This isn't a question of whether DRM is good or bad - it's a question of, we're already stuck with DRM so can we make it a bit less painful by providing native browser support.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gmack ( 197796 )

      We already have DRM and we already have studios who only license their content to services with DRM. This doesn't solve the DRM problem, it just moves it to where we can better sandbox the DRM without giving it access to the whole machine, what this does is allow better competition in the browser, OS and device markets by freeing the DRM from custom apps, Flash, or Silverlight.

      It is not perfect, but it does make things better than they are now

    • Yes, their experience with the users will be so much better for them.

  • I can has video of cat cheezburger in browser still if DRM in browser? Oh Good! Spy Spy! Cheezburger cat! LOL!

  • W3C has created a standard set of Javascript APIs, and DRM providers provide a similar set of standard APIs that can talk to the JS APIs.

    The web isn't suddenly locked down and all browsers must be closed source now. If you don't want to use DRM, then don't go to DRM enabled services like Netflix. You are not entitled to anything Netflix, Hulu, etc has to offer.

    I feel there is a lot of FUD here, and in many cases, there is a conflation between allowing Netflix to send you content, and the erosion of net neut

    • paying customers are entitled. people who get things without subscription but agreeing to endure ads shown before video also are entitled.

  • There shall be forbidden areas of research and knowledge!

    Whoo hoo! The goals of a free society!

    Remember this the next time some politician tries to censor stuff by saying, "It isn't speech. It's behavior we're regulating!"

  • Stripped in 3, 2, 1... (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @10:36AM (#54800347)

    You want to win the browser war and become the dominant browser? Then better be the browser where this junk can easily be removed so people can watch their content the way they want to.

  • "a better user experience" (Score:3)

    by thomn8r ( 635504 ) on Thursday July 13, 2017 @10:41AM (#54800381)
    translation: Bend Over Here It Comes Again

  • Because whit all that is going on, it looks as if Churchill wrote their war speech.

    We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender,

Slashdot Top Deals

"It doesn't much signify whom one marries for one is sure to find out next morning it was someone else." -- Rogers

Close