EFF Officially Appeals Tim Berners-Lee Decision On DRM In HTML (techdirt.com) 46
Last week, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) decided to officially recommend the use of Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) for protecting copyrighted video on the internet. This will enable web surfers to watch media in a browser that requires Digital Rights Management copy protection without the need for browser-based plugins. "It moves the responsibility for interaction from plugins to the browser," the consortium states at the time. "As such, EME offers a better user experience, bringing greater interoperability, privacy, security, and accessibility to viewing encrypted video on the web." TechDirt shares an update: It's been a foregone conclusion that EME was going to get approved, but there was a smaller fight about whether or not W3C would back a covenant not to sue security and privacy researchers who would be investigating (and sometimes breaking) that encryption. Due to massive pushback from the likes of the MPAA and (unfortunately) Netflix, Tim Berners-Lee rejected this covenant proposal. In response, W3C member EFF has now filed a notice of appeal on the decision. The crux of the appeal is the claimed benefits of EME that Berners-Lee put forth won't actually be benefits without the freedom of security researchers to audit the technology -- and that the wider W3C membership should have been able to vote on the issue. This appeals process has never been used before at the W3C, even though it's officially part of its charter -- so no one's entirely sure what happens next.
it makes open source browsers impossible.
without a eme plugin i suppose.
EME will still exist regardless of what comes of this appeal. It's not as if browser makers are legally obligated to stop shipping EME even if Tim did reverse the decision. They were doing so long before EME was even approved.
EFF may find it offensive the rest of us just want shit to work, when I browse Netflix or whatever other streaming site I choose I don't want a fucking plugin and all the incompatibilities
Right.... Plugins are history. And DRM should Not be grafted into an open standard such as HTML. If Netflix insists on DRM-encoded content, only option should be to use their own custom protocol with an external viewer: Not the web browser, because they are not implementing a "Web site", at that point,
pretty much my thoight on the topic.
while i love the eff i think they and netflix are wrong on this issue.
netflix has a monopoly position because they can spend the money on the tech.
make that tech open and free and everyman and his dog can run their own version of netflix and there is nothing the movie mafia can do to stop it. because they dont get the rights to see if a video is pirate content or not.
With EME, not only you can be forced to install a specific plugin to browse the open web, but it's much more likely that you'll be forced to actually install a specific browser or even a specific operating system - most probably of the kind oriented to "media consumption", with spyware built-in and not fully controllable and observable by its owner.
Isn't the point of EME so you don't have to install a plugin/specfic browser/operating system?
But even if this EME decision is overturned all the existing browser shipping an EME module will continue to ship with one and all the sites that require DRM will continue to do so. It's not as if overturning this decision will have any practical effect on current reality. Browser makers are free to ignore things if EME is overturned.
That's what EME is. The DRM doesn't come with the browser. It's a plug-in scheme for DRM. It will finally murder Flash, but we will still have plugins and DRM, so it is only a minuscule victory. However, we will basically have more and more DRM forever and ever amen unless we fight that battle at another level. If you keep it out of the browser, you'll just wind up having to install apps to watch streaming video. It won't stop DRM. What might? A law that says that if DRM interferes with Fair Use, there are
Hopefully the plugin mechanism used for EME will still allow me to plug in NoScript or it's analog.
It will finally murder Flash, but we will still have plugins and DRM, so it is only a minuscule victory.
And it may not be a net victory at all. For all anyone knows, these plugins will end up being worse than Flash was.
Why do you presume they won't just keep using EME? They were already doing so long before EME was even approved.
Riiight.... (Score:4, Interesting)
"EME offers a better user experience"
Is this like one of those "up is down" or "black is white" postmodern things?
Because as far as I can tell, EME seems more like a scheme to lock DRM into browsers ?
Or am I misunderstanding?
This isn't a question of whether DRM is good or bad - it's a question of, we're already stuck with DRM so can we make it a bit less painful by providing native browser support.
We already have DRM and we already have studios who only license their content to services with DRM. This doesn't solve the DRM problem, it just moves it to where we can better sandbox the DRM without giving it access to the whole machine, what this does is allow better competition in the browser, OS and device markets by freeing the DRM from custom apps, Flash, or Silverlight.
It is not perfect, but it does make things better than they are now
Yes, their experience with the users will be so much better for them.
I Can Has Cheezburger? (Score:1)
I don't get the controversy (Score:2)
W3C has created a standard set of Javascript APIs, and DRM providers provide a similar set of standard APIs that can talk to the JS APIs.
The web isn't suddenly locked down and all browsers must be closed source now. If you don't want to use DRM, then don't go to DRM enabled services like Netflix. You are not entitled to anything Netflix, Hulu, etc has to offer.
I feel there is a lot of FUD here, and in many cases, there is a conflation between allowing Netflix to send you content, and the erosion of net neut
paying customers are entitled. people who get things without subscription but agreeing to endure ads shown before video also are entitled.
Merry Sue (Score:2)
There shall be forbidden areas of research and knowledge!
Whoo hoo! The goals of a free society!
Remember this the next time some politician tries to censor stuff by saying, "It isn't speech. It's behavior we're regulating!"
Stripped in 3, 2, 1... (Score:3)
You want to win the browser war and become the dominant browser? Then better be the browser where this junk can easily be removed so people can watch their content the way they want to.
The vast majority of people want to get what they expect. What do they expect? Well, basically what they're used to. What are they used to? TV and video. So what do they expect? Basically, a VCR experience. Including the option to fast forward, rewind, skip what they don't give a shit about, pause where they want to and watch it as often as they like for buying once.
Offer that and they won't bother to ask their geek friend how to get what they want. I somehow doubt that they'll get all that out of the box,
So what do they expect? Basically, a VCR experience. Including the option to fast forward, rewind, skip what they don't give a shit about, pause where they want to and watch it as often as they like for buying once.
What exactly does pause, fast forward and rewind have to do with EME? You can freely do all those things with EME.
Offer that and they won't bother to ask their geek friend how to get what they want.
The vast majority of people don't do this. They simply just install the Netflix or Amazon Prime video app on the 100s of devices that are supported, log in to their account and the start playing videos. It's so cute that you think people need a "geek" to do this when they don't.
"a better user experience" (Score:3)
Are people the enemy? (Score:2)
Because whit all that is going on, it looks as if Churchill wrote their war speech.
We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender,