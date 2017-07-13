3 ISPs Have Spent $572 Million To Kill Net Neutrality Since 2008 (dslreports.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: A study by Maplight indicates that for every one comment submitted to the FCC on net neutrality (and there have been roughly 5 million so far), the telecom industry has spent $100 in lobbying to crush the open internet. The group found that Comcast, AT&T, Verizon and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) have spent $572 million on attempts to influence the FCC and other government agencies since 2008. "The FCC's decision, slated to be announced later this summer, will be a clear indicator of the power of corporate cash in a Trump administration," notes the report. "Public sentiment is on the side of keeping the Obama administration's net neutrality policies, which prevented internet companies from blocking, slowing or giving priority to different websites." Congressional lobbying forms indicate that Comcast alone has spent nearly $4 million on lobbying Congress on net neutrality issues from the end of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017.
The interesting part (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For me, what I find most interesting is the amount of attention at least two of those entities have paid to trying to convince people that they're not for gutting the rules, yet are waging huge campaigns with their own money to do exactly that.
There's nothing interesting with organizations demonstrating just how fucking stupid and ignorant the average consumer really is.
It's actually rather sad and pathetic.
This says two things to me (Score:3)
First is that being a mega ISP is certainly a profitable business.
Second is that we really need better regulations of that business because that is money which should have been more difficult for them to spend. ie, Economically speaking there should have been a place within the business where that money would have had a much higher return on investment. eg Competitive infrastructure upgrades, R&D, etc. Lobbying/bribing is a poor investment in a competitive environment. Therefore, the environment isn't competitive enough.
Politics as usual. (Score:2)
Why not let the market sort it out. These people where bought fair and square. How much have you paid for it? Nothing? Are you a communist or worse, a socialist?
That said, unless there are SERIOUS changes done on a political level, the only thing that will come of it is that the wording will change.
"We have altered Net Neutrality. Hope we won't alter it any further."
I do understand that this is not the fault of your party, but the other ones. Divide and conquer still works, I see.
Why spend money unless you hope to make it back .. (Score:2)
So where do these ISPs hope to get a return on the ''investment'' in lobbying ? Answer: charging their customers more to access certain services; or having some services pay to get fast access to their customers. Either way this will not be to the advantage of those who the ISPs provide a connection to the Internet.
Oh, and they take action against competition [publicintegrity.org].
shithouse headline as usual. (Score:2)
Wasted resources (Score:2)