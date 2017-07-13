3 ISPs Have Spent $572 Million To Kill Net Neutrality Since 2008 (dslreports.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from DSLReports: A study by Maplight indicates that for every one comment submitted to the FCC on net neutrality (and there have been roughly 5 million so far), the telecom industry has spent $100 in lobbying to crush the open internet. The group found that Comcast, AT&T, Verizon and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) have spent $572 million on attempts to influence the FCC and other government agencies since 2008. "The FCC's decision, slated to be announced later this summer, will be a clear indicator of the power of corporate cash in a Trump administration," notes the report. "Public sentiment is on the side of keeping the Obama administration's net neutrality policies, which prevented internet companies from blocking, slowing or giving priority to different websites." Congressional lobbying forms indicate that Comcast alone has spent nearly $4 million on lobbying Congress on net neutrality issues from the end of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017.
That a poor analogy.
A more correct one would be "You can't drive on our toll road because you are driving a chevy"
the IS NOT about paying for faster access, This is about them choosing what you can download/watch/stream/play
For me, what I find most interesting is the amount of attention at least two of those entities have paid to trying to convince people that they're not for gutting the rules, yet are waging huge campaigns with their own money to do exactly that.
There's nothing interesting with organizations demonstrating just how fucking stupid and ignorant the average consumer really is.
It's actually rather sad and pathetic.
There's nothing interesting with organizations demonstrating just how fucking stupid and ignorant the average consumer really is.
Heh, this.
Of course this is the root of most of the problem.
Even solving the latter would get us a great deal of the way there....
This says two things to me (Score:4, Insightful)
First is that being a mega ISP is certainly a profitable business.
Second is that we really need better regulations of that business because that is money which should have been more difficult for them to spend. ie, Economically speaking there should have been a place within the business where that money would have had a much higher return on investment. eg Competitive infrastructure upgrades, R&D, etc. Lobbying/bribing is a poor investment in a competitive environment. Therefore, the environment isn't competitive enough.
Lobbying/bribing is a poor investment in a competitive environment. Therefore, the environment isn't competitive enough.
The facts say different. Companies would not put all the money into lobbying or cash contributions to lawmakers if it did not have a pay off. My guess is that it has better ROI than R&D money for large companies.
You haven't said anything that negates the parent's comment. The theory is that if the environment were more competitive, R&D would have a better ROI than lobbying. The current environment of ISPs in the US is a distinct lack of competition, so there's a greater ROI in lobbying than there is in R&D... because in the current state, building out better infrastructure isn't going to get them many more customers, and in many markets there aren't any other options for customers to move to, so they wo
we really need better regulations of that business because that is money which should have been more difficult for them to spend.
This always confuses me. There are hard limits of what I could spend on, say, election ($2,700-$5,500 a year according to wikipedia). How is that they can spend $572 million?
Also, weasel words "FCC and other government agencies" to me means total lobbying, including perhaps parking regulations and zoning laws in their office buildings.
Comcast, AT&T, Verizon and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) have spent $572 million on attempts to influence the FCC and other government agencies since 2008.
Politics as usual. (Score:2)
Why not let the market sort it out. These people where bought fair and square. How much have you paid for it? Nothing? Are you a communist or worse, a socialist?
That said, unless there are SERIOUS changes done on a political level, the only thing that will come of it is that the wording will change.
"We have altered Net Neutrality. Hope we won't alter it any further."
I do understand that this is not the fault of your party, but the other ones. Divide and conquer still works, I see.
Sarcasm: not for everybody.
Why spend money unless you hope to make it back .. (Score:2)
So where do these ISPs hope to get a return on the ''investment'' in lobbying ? Answer: charging their customers more to access certain services; or having some services pay to get fast access to their customers. Either way this will not be to the advantage of those who the ISPs provide a connection to the Internet.
Oh, and they take action against competition [publicintegrity.org].
shithouse headline as usual. (Score:4, Interesting)
I know this is Slashdot but for fucks sake "3 ISPs Have Spent $572 Million To Kill Net Neutrality Since 2008" NO THEY HAVEN'T. They have spent 572 million on lobbying part of which was spent on net neutrality, the amount spent on lobbying is disgusting, but slashdots inability to present basic fakes without twisting them is almost as sickening.
Exactly. they counted every dollar they could possibly call lobby related and assigned it entirely to fighting net neutrality. News for idiots: Cable spends money lobbying other stuff too. I find in interesting you need to get this far down in the comments before you see some healthy skepticism.
How can joe average compete with that? (Score:1)
And those people hire well connected people - people who can speak directly with the politician one on one. Wine and dine them, give a nice gift for their daughter's wedding, and so on.
As for us peons, well we've gotta slog through the horseshit - make it a part-time job. Ever try talking to your US Congressman or Senator? You get some flunky who'll "relay" your message. Probably some college intern who drank the party's Kool-Aid. And with my Republican Congressional delegation, I'm sure my message wil
So in the end it is only about who has the deepest pockets. If only there where a system that would work for the people and was done by the people.
Wasted resources (Score:2)
Not the best headline (Score:3)
These companies are not trying to kill Net Neutrality, They're altering it. They've positioned themselves now to were all outside traffic will come in at the same rate on the same pipe. While their proprietary services are on their intranet and not subject to same rules.
For example: Go90 will not be under the same rules as Netflix, Hulu, or YouTube. Verizon will not have to cap Go90 will not charge data rates for this service. But Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube cannot buy priority access. Over time the external streaming service will degrade and customers will start turning to Go90.
I know its not a popular view but when you make everyone the equal, the services that produce most of the consumed content is punished. So the viewers are also punished.
They should use that money for something productiv (Score:2)
They obviously feel its worth it (Score:2)
The only reason to spend half a billion dollars is if you think you can get more than that in return. Think of it as a way to show much they stand to gain at the public expense if network neutrality is defeated.
I hope you guys are right (Score:1)
Generally, regulations HELP big corporations. I'm also suspect that Google and other big corps are lobbying hard on this front too. I trust neither AT&T, Google, nor the U. S. government. That is why, in general, not regulating things helps small businesses and the individual consumers.
I'm also wondering why the rush on this. The pro net neutrality guy at work says that there was once one such example but, according to slashdot, even that would not have fell within the new rules.
