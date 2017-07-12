Amazon May Give Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts (engadget.com) 37
According to The Information, Amazon may give developers access to your private Alexa audio recordings. Until now, Amazon has not given third-party developers access to what you say to the voice assistant, while Google has with its Google Home speaker. Engadget reports: So far, Alexa developers can only see non-identifying information, like the number of times you use a specific skill, how many times you talk to your Echo device and your location data. The Information reports that some developers have heard from Amazon representatives about more access to actual transcripts, though how and how much wasn't discovered. If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information.
It requires people to just give up any notion of being a private person, and just becoming a sheep. It would also require trust - trust of corporations, and trust of government.
Also, Star Trek is fiction.
"When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?"
Its an interesting question.
The capabilities of the star trek technology means that within a few seconds of Picard/Riker or Kirk/Spock/Scotty/etc decided to breach protocol or violate an order and discussing it anywhere on the ship... his superior officer would show up on the view screen and relieve
Well, arguably Star Trek did not make "wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable." At least in The Original Series, you usually had to flip a switch to talk to the computer.
That said, it seems like everything was recorded [youtube.com]...
What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?
We're no longer being ruled by the Ferengi.
When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?
In Star Trek the eavesdropping computers weren't owned by private corporations looking to turn the users into products by selling and/or otherwise monetizing every scrap of data they could collect. The computers were there to serve the greater good, not the shareholders' good.
I don't own any Amazon devices, and that is not going to change.
I will continue to buy stuff from Amazon. Since I buy for myself and a lot of other people, Amazon has never really understood exactly what I'm personally interested in.
Is this supposed to make sense?
"If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information."
Is this supposed to make sense?
Alexa wrote the summary
Use mycroft.ai (Score:3)
Previously mentioned [slashdot.org] on Slashdot, Mycroft.ai [mycroft.ai] can be built on a Raspberry Pi and perhaps other clones, and voice processing can be done locally. If I wanted something like this I'd probably use that.
Dont buy (Score:3)
Devices with microphones that connect to networks and want recordings.
IoT from
I'm typing this on a laptop with a microphone and internet access. I also have a phone by my desk with a microphone and internet access. My TV, with a microphone and internet access, is downstairs. I guess there's also my wife's tablet, with a microphone and internet access, downstairs. Does an XBox One have a mic in it?
Give over it bub. We're in the 21st century, there's stuff with microphones has internet access. In another decade or two the list will probably be ten times as long. Throwing our ele
This is fullly expected from an always on mic. Just wait and see what developers get from the model with the camera...
From a technical sense it's pretty understandable as context around what people are saying actually is pretty useful. I personally do not. Ind Amazon distributing other people's data for the greater good.
I'll never have one of these in my home. It's bad enough I have smart phones which could have the microphone turned on without my knowledge either by a "legitimate" party or by someone with malicious intent. Either way, it's a constant mental struggle between enjoying neat technology and concerns about having it used against you. These days, it seems like every business entity or government agency feels the need to know what you're thinking or doing at every moment of ever yday... and some folks seem to
I can't take a fart without the Amazon Dot [amzn.to] chirping in response. Pretty annoying.