"Amazon May Give Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"

According to The Information, Amazon may give developers access to your private Alexa audio recordings. Until now, Amazon has not given third-party developers access to what you say to the voice assistant, while Google has with its Google Home speaker. Engadget reports: So far, Alexa developers can only see non-identifying information, like the number of times you use a specific skill, how many times you talk to your Echo device and your location data. The Information reports that some developers have heard from Amazon representatives about more access to actual transcripts, though how and how much wasn't discovered. If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information.
It requires people to just give up any notion of being a private person, and just becoming a sheep. It would also require trust - trust of corporations, and trust of government.
Also, Star Trek is fiction.
Also, Star Trek is purely socialist. They skipped the whole UBI thing and went straight to having no money.
Being able to replicate anything you want at any time you want makes money irrelevant, which also means that concepts like socialism and communism don't apply either. In Star Trek Voyager where resources were scarce, they had money in the form of replicator rations. If the entire economy was truly automated like that, you'd end up with no need for money and there would never be a need for UBI at any point along the path. UBI is trying to solve a problem that probably won't ever exist, and it certainly can't
Being able to replicate anything you want at any time you want makes money irrelevant
Except that you can't replicate everything. Star Trek never addressed the ownership of real estate in the Federation beyond saying "well, there are lots of planets to colonize and lots of places to live". Picard's brother lived in a vineyard. Why did he live there and not someone else? How do you transact the ownership of real estate outside of war and inheritance in the Star Trek universe? Other Star Trek empires still used money for these problems.
Replicators are a nice idea but they don't solve the who
Power corrupts. Warp power corrupts and...um, warps?
"When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?"
Its an interesting question.
The capabilities of the star trek technology means that within a few seconds of Picard/Riker or Kirk/Spock/Scotty/etc decided to breach protocol or violate an order and discussing it anywhere on the ship... his superior officer would show up on the view screen and relieve
Yes, and that's exactly what happened when McCoy and Scott conspired to mutiny against Janice Lester who was impersonating Kirk at the time.
Yeah. One time. Once. On one episode. That's the flaw of star trek as a work of fiction. It would have been always happening, every episode.
The only way Picard or Kirk get away with disobeying orders is by virtue of being at the top of the chain of command and out of radio range of their superiors.
Really? How many episodes did they conspire against a superior officer on their OWN SHIP? Why didn't the ship rat them out?
And how many episodes did little Wesley or Worf or some red-shirt of the week break the rules and not get snitched on by the computer immediately?
How many times did someone go missing or rebel or whatever, without the first command being... hey comp
Standard procedure when an officer went missing was to ask the computer to locate them, and when it couldn't, dump the officer's personal logs for clues about where they had run off. It did happen all the time, crew were always asking the computer when and how other crewmembers left the ship.
Yes, you remember when it happened. You don't remember when it didn't. it certainly did happen when it furthered the plot. But watch through again, and see how often they *didn't* use the computer's universal monitoring when they could have.
Geordi spent an entire episode listening to the personal logs of an officer who went AWOL. Barclay was constantly getting in trouble for abusing the holodeck and his superiors would pull up the log of every program he had used.
I don't deny it happened when it happened. I'm just saying there were a multitude of times where it DIDN'T happen where it should have. just look at episode 2 of stng season one (that's as far as I had to go to find a crazy good example)... all kinds of places where a co
Well, arguably Star Trek did not make "wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable." At least in The Original Series, you usually had to flip a switch to talk to the computer.
That said, it seems like everything was recorded [youtube.com]...
What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?
We're no longer being ruled by the Ferengi.
When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?
In Star Trek the eavesdropping computers weren't owned by private corporations looking to turn the users into products by selling and/or otherwise monetizing every scrap of data they could collect. The computers were there to serve the greater good, not the shareholders' good.
Your comparing make believe to real life? Uhhhh... what?!!
Your comparing make believe to real life? Uhhhh... what?!!
You're right. Make-believe is generally very much better.
They seem to have rules enforcing privacy in Star Trek. For example, when they ask the computer where someone is, it actually tells them where their comm badge is. If they take the badge off, they computer appears unable to locate them, even though the ship's sensors can apparently detect individuals on a planet full of other living creatures from orbit. There must be some kind of hard lock-out in place as they never even think to try to override it.
Presumably the computer would be programmed to ignore and
That, and all the damn analytics, is enough to keep me away. I don't mind
I don't own any Amazon devices, and that is not going to change.
I will continue to buy stuff from Amazon. Since I buy for myself and a lot of other people, Amazon has never really understood exactly what I'm personally interested in.
Is this supposed to make sense?
"If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information."
Is this supposed to make sense?
Alexa wrote the summary
Hold on, I think there are four norsemen with paperclips at my door
...
Use mycroft.ai (Score:5, Interesting)
Previously mentioned [slashdot.org] on Slashdot, Mycroft.ai [mycroft.ai] can be built on a Raspberry Pi and perhaps other clones, and voice processing can be done locally. If I wanted something like this I'd probably use that.
I wouldn't get much out of any of these things honestly so comparing them is kinda moot, I qualified it by saying "if I wanted something like this"
I had ASR that worked perfectly on a desktop a decade ago. The new Pis have that much power, so they should be able to handle it locally.
That's why you can use a local server [github.com] to host the speech processing parts.
Dont buy (Score:5, Insightful)
Devices with microphones that connect to networks and want recordings.
IoT from
Re:Dont buy (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm typing this on a laptop with a microphone and internet access. I also have a phone by my desk with a microphone and internet access. My TV, with a microphone and internet access, is downstairs. I guess there's also my wife's tablet, with a microphone and internet access, downstairs. Does an XBox One have a mic in it?
Give over it bub. We're in the 21st century, there's stuff with microphones has internet access. In another decade or two the list will probably be ten times as long. Throwing our electronics in the fire is a futile Luddite approach to the issue of potential police over-surveillance.
Software can be added to show or block mic or cam access.
That returns total control back to the user who owns the hardware.
In the 21st century some great software can be installed that can show OS and software access to hardware like a mic or cam in real time.
An informed user can then select to allow or find out more information on why an app needs the mic on all the time.
Give over it bub
Yeah. Don't have standards and principles. That's not cool in our time and age.
Nonsense.
- The microphones in your laptop and tablets are not always listening. That's different. And on a laptop you can check this using software like Oversight. But most importantly: it's a social norm.
- Scale matters. As a society there is no need to accept that internet connected devices with always listening microphones become a new norm. We have a say in this.
The argument that it's all "not really new, so accept it" is used a lot in tech circles. But that relies on a 1.0 understanding of privacy, whe
I'm typing this on a laptop with a microphone and internet access. I also have a phone by my desk with a microphone and internet access. My TV, with a microphone and internet access, is downstairs. I guess there's also my wife's tablet, with a microphone and internet access, downstairs. Does an XBox One have a mic in it?
My laptop runs an OS that gives me control of when the mic is on or off. Ditto my phone. I choose not to have a tv with a microphone, nor does it get internet access. No xbox, and if I did have one, it'd be unplugged when not in use. Your choice of wife is your own.
Give over it bub
YOU get over it, bubba, or corporate shill, whichever you are. Your logic is equivalent to saying "We're all going to be taking a dirtnap some day, so just kill yourself now." If you really believe what you're saying, you are a sad example
You mean don't buy a laptop or smartphone?
This is fullly expected from an always on mic. Just wait and see what developers get from the model with the camera...
From a technical sense it's pretty understandable as context around what people are saying actually is pretty useful. I personally do not. Ind Amazon distributing other people's data for the greater good.
A fool and his privacy are soon pantsed. (Score:1)
My friend has one of these... (Score:2)
I can't take a fart without the Amazon Dot [amzn.to] chirping in response. Pretty annoying.
Maybe if you'd stop gorging yourself multiple times a day at all-you-can-eat buffets you wouldn't be farting so much.
I typically don't go to buffets. Skinny people don't like being skinny shamed when I'm nibbling on my only plate and they're on their third or fourth plate.
That doesn't even make sense. It shows that the skinny person has a better metabolism than you so is still skinny.... YOU should be ashamed!
Who is the glutton: the fat person with a single plate or a skinny person with three or four plates?
creimer's "single plate"
That's digusting!
Skinny persons three plates
That looks good.
And yet you're a tub of lard.
I was when I was teenager. After 20 years of bike riding and 10+ years of the gym, I'm not a butterball anymore.
No one believes you eat only 1500 calories.
My diet isn't dependent on what other people believe.
That is not something to be ashamed of.
You don't think gorging yourself in public isn't something to be shamed of?
creimer's 'single' plate.
That's disgusting!
skinny person's 'gorging' plate.
I eat a bit less than that.
Then why do you eat it then, lardy?
I don't, asshole.
I've seen your lardass gorging on buffets many times, tubby. You have a reputation for closing down restaurants because your gorge so much.
That's kind of hard to do on a 1,500-calorie per day diet.
:P
Paying for the Privilege of Being Bugged (Score:5, Insightful)
I am not letting a corporation install bugging devices in my home, and I am sure as hell not going to pay for the privilege.
What are you talking about you already have. Or did you type this post on a graphics calculator?
I'm actually surprised that Amazon doesn't give away their hardware... Maybe they are happy with a slower roll out and some extra profit.
Eventually I expect they will be free, because they make so much money for Amazon. Not just extra purchases, but they also get to direct your purchases and control who else gets to make sales. If you say "order some AA batteries", they get to decide which brand of battery and how many and who from.
Re: (Score:2)
How it affects the homeowner's rights, however, is another question. I suspect the contract you agree to when you activate the device covers it, though.
Translation (Score:2)
"Amazon May Give Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"
Translation: "Amazon Has Already Given Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"
Translation: "Amazon Has Already Given Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"
Considering the huge amount of data, to be humanly processed by people in order to improve programs, I'd be less worried than automatically processed data by Amazon AI itself.