"Amazon May Give Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"

According to The Information, Amazon may give developers access to your private Alexa audio recordings. Until now, Amazon has not given third-party developers access to what you say to the voice assistant, while Google has with its Google Home speaker. Engadget reports: So far, Alexa developers can only see non-identifying information, like the number of times you use a specific skill, how many times you talk to your Echo device and your location data. The Information reports that some developers have heard from Amazon representatives about more access to actual transcripts, though how and how much wasn't discovered. If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information.

  So here's a question:

    by PFactor ( 135319 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @08:20PM (#54797407) Journal
    When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?

    Re:So here's a question:

      by sgage ( 109086 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @08:24PM (#54797419)

      It requires people to just give up any notion of being a private person, and just becoming a sheep. It would also require trust - trust of corporations, and trust of government.

      Also, Star Trek is fiction.

    • Didn't they have to say "Computer" first? Or hire Sigourney Weaver to say it.

    Re:

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      "When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?"

      Its an interesting question.
      The capabilities of the star trek technology means that within a few seconds of Picard/Riker or Kirk/Spock/Scotty/etc decided to breach protocol or violate an order and discussing it anywhere on the ship... his superior officer would show up on the view screen and relieve

    • Well, arguably Star Trek did not make "wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable." At least in The Original Series, you usually had to flip a switch to talk to the computer.

      That said, it seems like everything was recorded [youtube.com]...

    • What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?

      We're no longer being ruled by the Ferengi.

    • When people speak in Star Trek, the computer is always listening. What changed in that hypothetical future's past that needs to change in our present to make wholesale gathering of our voice comms acceptable?

      In Star Trek the eavesdropping computers weren't owned by private corporations looking to turn the users into products by selling and/or otherwise monetizing every scrap of data they could collect. The computers were there to serve the greater good, not the shareholders' good.

    Re:

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Your comparing make believe to real life? Uhhhh... what?!!

      • Your comparing make believe to real life? Uhhhh... what?!!

        You're right. Make-believe is generally very much better.

    • Picard has root access to the *Enterprise* computers. That is the difference. Also, The Federation has strong personal liberty protections that generally dont get violated (Section 31 being an exception)
    • You forget that all the occupants of ships on Star Trek were members or guests of a paramilitary organization. They'd have to give up their privacy in that respect when they joined or boarded the ship, in order to make use of such conveniences for Starfleet's purposes. This easily sidesteps today's privacy concerns since Starfleet owns and operates the ships of its own fleet. Rarely do we see civilian homes in the shows, and I can't recall a time when a civilian had a computer system like Starfleet.

    Re:

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      They seem to have rules enforcing privacy in Star Trek. For example, when they ask the computer where someone is, it actually tells them where their comm badge is. If they take the badge off, they computer appears unable to locate them, even though the ship's sensors can apparently detect individuals on a planet full of other living creatures from orbit. There must be some kind of hard lock-out in place as they never even think to try to override it.

      Presumably the computer would be programmed to ignore and

    • When I watched Star Trek back in the early 90's, I guess I assumed that all of the processing of voice input was happening right there locally in the computer. Heck, even in the late 90's and early 2000's, our desktop computers had text-to-speech software that didn't require an internet connection. So why did developers decide that all of that processing had to happen remotely, with voice recordings being transmitted to some server?

      That, and all the damn analytics, is enough to keep me away. I don't mind

  • I don't own any Amazon devices, and that is not going to change.

    • Amen! This is why I don't own any device - Amazon, Google, or whoever - that can listen to what I'm saying. If privacy protection ever evolves into what it should be, I may reconsider, but I'm not holding my breath.

      I will continue to buy stuff from Amazon. Since I buy for myself and a lot of other people, Amazon has never really understood exactly what I'm personally interested in.
  • "If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information."

    Is this supposed to make sense?

    Re:

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      "If developers knew what exactly is being said to their skills, they could make adjustments based on specific information."

      Is this supposed to make sense?

      Alexa wrote the summary

  • it ain't private no more

  I don't see the problem

    by Anonymous Coward
    If you buy one of these devices, you clearly don't give a fuck about privacy.

  Use mycroft.ai

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @08:34PM (#54797461)

    Previously mentioned [slashdot.org] on Slashdot, Mycroft.ai [mycroft.ai] can be built on a Raspberry Pi and perhaps other clones, and voice processing can be done locally. If I wanted something like this I'd probably use that.

  Dont buy

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @08:36PM (#54797477) Journal
    Devices with microphones that cant be turned off.
    Devices with microphones that connect to networks and want recordings.
    IoT from .coms that want recordings.
    • ...devices with microphones and network connectivity.

    Re:Dont buy

      by kamapuaa ( 555446 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @09:03PM (#54797631) Homepage

      I'm typing this on a laptop with a microphone and internet access. I also have a phone by my desk with a microphone and internet access. My TV, with a microphone and internet access, is downstairs. I guess there's also my wife's tablet, with a microphone and internet access, downstairs. Does an XBox One have a mic in it?

      Give over it bub. We're in the 21st century, there's stuff with microphones has internet access. In another decade or two the list will probably be ten times as long. Throwing our electronics in the fire is a futile Luddite approach to the issue of potential police over-surveillance.

      Re:

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        As a consumer a person still have the right to consider who they are buying from and what they are buying.
        Software can be added to show or block mic or cam access.
        That returns total control back to the user who owns the hardware.
        In the 21st century some great software can be installed that can show OS and software access to hardware like a mic or cam in real time.
        An informed user can then select to allow or find out more information on why an app needs the mic on all the time.

      • Give over it bub

        Yeah. Don't have standards and principles. That's not cool in our time and age.

      • Nonsense.

        - The microphones in your laptop and tablets are not always listening. That's different. And on a laptop you can check this using software like Oversight. But most importantly: it's a social norm.
        - Scale matters. As a society there is no need to accept that internet connected devices with always listening microphones become a new norm. We have a say in this.

        The argument that it's all "not really new, so accept it" is used a lot in tech circles. But that relies on a 1.0 understanding of privacy, whe

      • I'm typing this on a laptop with a microphone and internet access. I also have a phone by my desk with a microphone and internet access. My TV, with a microphone and internet access, is downstairs. I guess there's also my wife's tablet, with a microphone and internet access, downstairs. Does an XBox One have a mic in it?

        My laptop runs an OS that gives me control of when the mic is on or off. Ditto my phone. I choose not to have a tv with a microphone, nor does it get internet access. No xbox, and if I did have one, it'd be unplugged when not in use. Your choice of wife is your own.

        Give over it bub

        YOU get over it, bubba, or corporate shill, whichever you are. Your logic is equivalent to saying "We're all going to be taking a dirtnap some day, so just kill yourself now." If you really believe what you're saying, you are a sad example

    • You mean don't buy a laptop or smartphone?

  • This is fullly expected from an always on mic. Just wait and see what developers get from the model with the camera...

    From a technical sense it's pretty understandable as context around what people are saying actually is pretty useful. I personally do not. Ind Amazon distributing other people's data for the greater good.

  • Seriously, this is gesture interfaces all over again. Remember how your kinect was going to turn you into a martial artist? Yeah, no. Alexa doesn't even promise that much. Shut up and save your money.

  • I can't take a fart without the Amazon Dot [amzn.to] chirping in response. Pretty annoying.

  Paying for the Privilege of Being Bugged

    by crunchygranola ( 1954152 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @09:19PM (#54797709)

    I am not letting a corporation install bugging devices in my home, and I am sure as hell not going to pay for the privilege.

    • What are you talking about you already have. Or did you type this post on a graphics calculator?

    Re:

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I'm actually surprised that Amazon doesn't give away their hardware... Maybe they are happy with a slower roll out and some extra profit.

      Eventually I expect they will be free, because they make so much money for Amazon. Not just extra purchases, but they also get to direct your purchases and control who else gets to make sales. If you say "order some AA batteries", they get to decide which brand of battery and how many and who from.

  • "Amazon May Give Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"

    Translation: "Amazon Has Already Given Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"

    • And to every intelligence agency out there.

    • Translation: "Amazon Has Already Given Developers Your Private Alexa Transcripts"

      Considering the huge amount of data, to be humanly processed by people in order to improve programs, I'd be less worried than automatically processed data by Amazon AI itself.

