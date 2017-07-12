Google Spared $1.3 Billion Tax Bill With Victory In French Court (bloomberg.com) 14
New submitter Zorro shares a report from Bloomberg: Google won its fight against a 1.12 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) French tax bill after a court rejected claims the search-engine giant abused loopholes to avoid paying its fair share. Google didn't illegally dodge French taxes by routing sales in the country out of Ireland, the Paris administrative court decided Wednesday. Judges ruled that Google's European headquarters in Ireland can't be taxed as if it also has a permanent base in France, as requested by the nation's administration. "Google Ireland isn't taxable in France over the period 2005-2010," the court said in a statement. Google said in a statement: "The French Administrative Court of Paris has confirmed Google abides by French tax law and international standards. We remain committed to France and the growth of its digital economy."
Some places, but not all places. It depends on the local laws. And that's really the point isn't it? Rule of law. Not "this is how it should work ideally". But "this is how the law, as written and applied, works".
I agree multi-nationals shouldn't have loopholes like the Dutch Sandwich. I also agree that since they are legal, the companies are doing nothing wrong.
Fix the laws.
Judges ruled that Google's European headquarters in Ireland can't be taxed as if it also has a permanent base in France, as requested by the nation's administration.
Why should any company doing business in the EU have to have multiple permanent base, unless the company itself thinks it's to their advantage? If the company actually wants it, that's one thing - but why does the French administration "request" that Google keep a base in France when they already have one in another EU member state?
