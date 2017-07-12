Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Google Spared $1.3 Billion Tax Bill With Victory In French Court

New submitter Zorro shares a report from Bloomberg: Google won its fight against a 1.12 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) French tax bill after a court rejected claims the search-engine giant abused loopholes to avoid paying its fair share. Google didn't illegally dodge French taxes by routing sales in the country out of Ireland, the Paris administrative court decided Wednesday. Judges ruled that Google's European headquarters in Ireland can't be taxed as if it also has a permanent base in France, as requested by the nation's administration. "Google Ireland isn't taxable in France over the period 2005-2010," the court said in a statement. Google said in a statement: "The French Administrative Court of Paris has confirmed Google abides by French tax law and international standards. We remain committed to France and the growth of its digital economy."

  • When a person earns money in country X, but has vested interested in country X and Y, there a tax liability decision is made. Normally, a person gets a reprieve for the smaller of the two amounts assessed, IF the larger of the two amounts is paid. The difference between Google (and other large enterprises) and the rest of the plebs, seems to be that Google, et al, can say "not paying in X or Y". If /you/ did that, you'd be in prison for tax evasion -- and rightly so. Google should have to prove it paid tax

      So like a business you can be multiple places at the same time? Also for personal income tax you pay taxes to the country you spent the majority of your time.
      • You don't pay taxes strictly on the majority of your time -- some places, get this, make you pay a percentage based on the time you spent there. Interesting, as it's almost as if companies could do the same based on how much revenue they made in said country. And, amazingly, you don't have to be in two places at once to have tax liabilities in both places -- you just need to have /vested interest/. You know, like a company -- when they do business type shit, like sell things or operate their business in mul

          Some places, but not all places. It depends on the local laws. And that's really the point isn't it? Rule of law. Not "this is how it should work ideally". But "this is how the law, as written and applied, works".

          I agree multi-nationals shouldn't have loopholes like the Dutch Sandwich. I also agree that since they are legal, the companies are doing nothing wrong.

          Fix the laws.

    • When a person earns money in country X, but has vested interested in country X and Y, there a tax liability decision is made. Normally, a person gets a reprieve for the smaller of the two amounts assessed, IF the larger of the two amounts is paid. The difference between Google (and other large enterprises) and the rest of the plebs, seems to be that Google, et al, can say "not paying in X or Y". If /you/ did that, you'd be in prison for tax evasion -- and rightly so. Google should have to prove it paid tax

  • Judges ruled that Google's European headquarters in Ireland can't be taxed as if it also has a permanent base in France, as requested by the nation's administration.

    Why should any company doing business in the EU have to have multiple permanent base, unless the company itself thinks it's to their advantage? If the company actually wants it, that's one thing - but why does the French administration "request" that Google keep a base in France when they already have one in another EU member state?

