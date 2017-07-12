Tech Giants Rally Today in Support of Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 52
From a report: Technology giants like Amazon, Spotify, Reddit, Facebook, Google, Twitter and many others are rallying today in a so-called "day of action" in support of net neutrality, five days ahead of the first deadline for comments on the US Federal Communications Commission's planned rollback of the rules. In a move that's equal parts infuriating and exasperating, Ajit Pai, the FCC's new chairman appointed by President Trump, wants to scrap the open internet protections installed in 2015 under the Obama administration. Those consumer protections mean providers such as AT&T, Charter, Comcast, and Verizon are prevented from blocking or slowing down access to the web. Sites across the web will display alerts on their homepages showing "blocked," "upgrade," and "spinning wheel of death" pop-ups to demonstrate what the internet would look like without net neutrality, according to advocacy group Battle for the Net. But most of the pop-ups The Verge has seen have been simple banners or static text with links offering more information.
This looks like a controlled opposition op to me.
"We object! (But not too much, right?)"
20 years ago major ISPs were not directly competing with content providers, so there was no financial incentive to fuck with traffic.
It wasn't until data services started to compete with traditional telecom services that this became a problem. For example, VoIP, which used an internet connection instead of POTS lines, could make long distance calls for basically the same price as local calls (or even less if both parties had VoIP service). This became a direct competitor to the phone companies which, at the time, were also internet service providers. The result? VoIP traffic became snarled, making it less useful, less desirable, than traditional phone services.
Now, all the major ISPs are also content providers; they have their own streaming services, their own search engines, sometimes their own shopping networks. They have every incentive to leverage their control over the access to the internet to hinder their competition.
Network Neutrality is about ensuring fair access. It's about preventing service providers from abusing their position as gatekeeper to stifle competition, whether by traffic tampering or charging fees to make them less competitive.
Im Modding so posting this anon.
In the first 20 years there were literally hundreds or thousands of providers. Changes to the FCC definition of a phone line removed them from the common carrier status as well as the requirements that the phone company provide the service to mom and pop ISP's. So back then if AT&T tried to block something everyone would simply change to another ISP.
I ran ISP's back in the 1990's and you would not believe how many times the conversation about "Common Carrier" came up. At
Irony (Score:4, Insightful)
Or, maybe we could actually research who's lobying against NN: https://www.dailydot.com/layer... [dailydot.com]
Apologies, that site has tons of ads. Someone please search more and find a better link.
Bottom line, after the reading I've done, I've decided that there are
I also suspect this might be part of a new "distract and conquer" scheme, where the right wing* political elites make threats to things that matter in order to get some awful things past us. It's hard to take away social security, net neutrality, education, social safety net programs, sane drug laws, protection from discrimination, health care coverage, environmental protections, AND let the wealthy avo
Regulation helps incumbents (Score:2)
Forced "neutrality" hurts them none. To cause them actual pain, promote competition. Government regulations help incumbents [washingtonexaminer.com] — be they cabbies under threat of Uber, hoteliers hurting from AirBnB, or the etablished ISPs facing off would-be competition [arstechnica.com].
The problem here is that it's incumbent vs incumbent. And in this struggle, I side with the one that actually allows competition to arise.
What you're dealing with is the same we had in Europe in some countries where monopolists that owned the cable networks (that the taxpayer paid for) were privatized. Those countries where they were forced to split the company into one that owns the cable and one that provides ISP services prospered and now have some rather stiff competition between ISPs that the cable-own
Nope, you misunderstood.
Yes, you are lucky to have a choice of competing service-providers. My argument is, government regulation reduces competition, making all people less lucky and some — completely unlucky.
We are repeatedly [seattletimes.com] told [nytimes.com], "net neutrality protects the little guy" — a notion made rather suspect by the concern of the giants like Amazon.
Well Amazon is talking about their customers so the fact that net neutrality benefits them as well as consumers (which are the "little guys") isn't all that suspect.
OMG, how did we live in 2014?..
You are aware that the fight for net neutrality precedes 2014 right? It wasn't until 2014 that the Court of Appeals decided that the FCC could not enforce it under Title I protections but could enforce it under Title II.
Translation: owners of the networking equipment and cables are prevented from doing what they want with their property. War is peace. Regulations are liberty.
No. Translation: All animals are equal. Some are more equal than others. Some owners decided they can charge more for premium a
The write-up this. If you wish to dispute it, you need to offer citations. When did the regulations about to be abolished come into effect?
How is this wrong?
So? Why should it be the concern of the government and the citizenry, what these private companies do?
The write-up this. If you wish to dispute it, you need to offer citations. When did the regulations about to be abolished come into effect?
Er? Please read up on the history [wikipedia.org] before you comment.
How is this wrong?
Okay let's start out that everyone pays for a connection. Netflix pays Level 3. You pay your ISP. You pay for a Netflix subscription. Your ISP should deliver Netflix if you want; however, your ISP wants to charge Netflix to send you data that you and Netflix already paid to send. Is that simple enough?
So? Why should it be the concern of the government and the citizenry, what these private companies do?
Why should it be concern of the government if private companies are wronging the citizenry? Is that the exact question you are asking?
Re:I do not trust giants worrying about "little gu (Score:5, Insightful)
We are repeatedly told , "net neutrality protects the little guy" â" a notion made rather suspect by the concern of the giants like Amazon.
I don't see a conflict here.
Amazon offers an on-demand video streaming service. Verizon offers an on-demand video streaming service. Verizon ALSO controls access to these services for its customers. Without Network Neutrality there is nothing to prevent Verizon from either snarling Amazon's traffic (making their service lower quality), and/or charging Amazon more for the speed/bandwidth everyone else is getting by default (making them less competitive on price).
So of course Amazon and others have a financial stake in this. The "little guy" does, too, since they're the ones who will end up paying more for inferior service at the end of the day.
The other side is new companies (aka the "little guys") that may be able to bring something innovative and new to the market, but would be hindered by anti-competitive practices by ISPs. Imagine, for example, if the major ISPs were all already offering video hosting and streaming services before YouTube was a thing... and decided that the fledgling YouTube would have to pay extra for the speed and bandwidth they needed to operate...
And if you want proof-in-the-pudding that Network Neutrality is a good thing, just look back to the bad old days before POTS providers were classified as common carrier. Once the Telecommunications Act of 1996 kicked in, competition increased and telephone service prices (especially long distance) dropped significantly, because the owners of the copper now had to treat all traffic - including the traffic of their competitors - equally.
Nothing other than my switching to XFinity or someone else available in my area, you mean?
Point is, they are not "little".
The single means of improving quality and lowering prices is competition — nothing else. It is exactly this threat of my switch
Netflix, Apple, and Google should be against net n (Score:2)
They can afford to pay AT&T whatever fees get extorted. The smaller players won't be able to pay those fees. No individual telco would bother to make Google rivalling products especially if Google and Netflix are paying them enough. If people can't access Google on AT&T they will switch to someone else. That can't be said for podunk rivals.
Re:Netflix, Apple, and Google should be against ne (Score:4)
They can afford to pay AT&T whatever fees get extorted.
But they don't want to pay. Also AT&T can charge high extortion rates.
. If people can't access Google on AT&T they will switch to someone else. That can't be said for podunk rivals.
Switch to who? Most ISPs have monopolies in their markets.
To be fair, Google was on that. A bunch of ex-Googlers were in Obama/Clinton's inner circles (http://watchdog.org/265844/google-obama-revolving-door/) and campaign funds have been flowing for years. Now Google's a bit on the outside, but in 2016, their official PAC still kicked about half its cash to each party (https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/pacgot.php?cmte=C00428623&cy
Not showing outside of US (Score:2)
I have to guess that since the FCC policy is a US only policy (although it would likely affect those outside of the US also), this would explain why I don't see anything when accessing any of the sites listed.
What is being displayed on the various sites?
Where is /.'s protest banner? (Score:1)
And I don't mean this story.
Really need XXX Giants to join in (Score:2)
Now that might actually trigger some change!
No incentive (Score:2)
There is really no competition in the ISP space. Two providers is not competition. Two is essentially sanctioned price-fixing. The consumer hasn't liked the way TV is distributed for a while now which has resulted in Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and many others. But they still all need to use the infrastructure that's owned by the cable and phone companies. If they can't charge high-bandwidth users more, they're just not going to upgrade it and you can't force them to either.
Ummm... Google, Amazon et al, please learn this (Score:2)
Hoes don't care for sweet words and enticement, they want money. So unless you throw some money at the whores in Washington, they won't listen.
The link (Score:2)
Not sure why it's buried, but here's the link:
https://www.battleforthenet.co... [battleforthenet.com]
Last Mile (Score:2)
Net Neutrality is a function of Last Mile Monopolies. Fix the last mile problem, and you won't need Net Neutrality rules foisted on us by Government and all the special interest groups paying to have their interests represented in DC, at the cost of the electorate's interests.
Seriously, do you think, even for a second, that the Politicos in DC care a shit about Net Neutrality, even when they claim they do? They care about lining their pockets with Special Interest Cash to next years campaign and vacations.
