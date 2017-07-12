Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/ ×
Tech Giants Rally Today in Support of Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the big-day dept.
From a report: Technology giants like Amazon, Spotify, Reddit, Facebook, Google, Twitter and many others are rallying today in a so-called "day of action" in support of net neutrality, five days ahead of the first deadline for comments on the US Federal Communications Commission's planned rollback of the rules. In a move that's equal parts infuriating and exasperating, Ajit Pai, the FCC's new chairman appointed by President Trump, wants to scrap the open internet protections installed in 2015 under the Obama administration. Those consumer protections mean providers such as AT&T, Charter, Comcast, and Verizon are prevented from blocking or slowing down access to the web. Sites across the web will display alerts on their homepages showing "blocked," "upgrade," and "spinning wheel of death" pop-ups to demonstrate what the internet would look like without net neutrality, according to advocacy group Battle for the Net. But most of the pop-ups The Verge has seen have been simple banners or static text with links offering more information.

  • Irony (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Arbitary5664 ( 1979712 ) on Wednesday July 12, 2017 @10:10AM (#54793223)
    Just want to point out the irony that when 100,000s of people complain about this: nothing happens, and tech savvy people are hired to post fake anti net neutrality posts to the FCC (which is run by an anti net neutrality asshat). When 4-5 big companies bitch about it, something happens. Think long and hard on this -- if it was worth just a little more money, your rights would still be entirely fucked and your personal vote is worth less than that of business in the US.
    • Or, maybe the giants pay the politicians to kill net neutrality, while publicly supporting it (pacs are anonymous after all). They do this knowing normal cows, er, people, like yourself, won't waste the time to click around and voice their support of NN.

      Or, maybe we could actually research who's lobying against NN: https://www.dailydot.com/layer... [dailydot.com]

      Apologies, that site has tons of ads. Someone please search more and find a better link.

      Bottom line, after the reading I've done, I've decided that there are

    • I think it's optimistic to think that something will happen even when 4-5 big companies bitch about it.

      I also suspect this might be part of a new "distract and conquer" scheme, where the right wing* political elites make threats to things that matter in order to get some awful things past us. It's hard to take away social security, net neutrality, education, social safety net programs, sane drug laws, protection from discrimination, health care coverage, environmental protections, AND let the wealthy avo

  • They can afford to pay AT&T whatever fees get extorted. The smaller players won't be able to pay those fees. No individual telco would bother to make Google rivalling products especially if Google and Netflix are paying them enough. If people can't access Google on AT&T they will switch to someone else. That can't be said for podunk rivals.

  • I have to guess that since the FCC policy is a US only policy (although it would likely affect those outside of the US also), this would explain why I don't see anything when accessing any of the sites listed.

    What is being displayed on the various sites?

  • Where is /.'s protest banner? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And I don't mean this story.

  • Imagine if pornhub, xhamster, etc... decided to band together and block all access from Congress (or even all of Washington D.C) for 24 hours from accessing their sites. Bonus points if they add some sort of family-values message to their site ("We at [website] have taken the necessary steps to prevent our elected representatives from accessing the ungodly smut they claim is destroying this great nation. You're welcome").

    Now that might actually trigger some change!

  • There is really no competition in the ISP space. Two providers is not competition. Two is essentially sanctioned price-fixing. The consumer hasn't liked the way TV is distributed for a while now which has resulted in Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and many others. But they still all need to use the infrastructure that's owned by the cable and phone companies. If they can't charge high-bandwidth users more, they're just not going to upgrade it and you can't force them to either.

  • Hoes don't care for sweet words and enticement, they want money. So unless you throw some money at the whores in Washington, they won't listen.

  • Not sure why it's buried, but here's the link:
    https://www.battleforthenet.co... [battleforthenet.com]

  • Net Neutrality is a function of Last Mile Monopolies. Fix the last mile problem, and you won't need Net Neutrality rules foisted on us by Government and all the special interest groups paying to have their interests represented in DC, at the cost of the electorate's interests.

    Seriously, do you think, even for a second, that the Politicos in DC care a shit about Net Neutrality, even when they claim they do? They care about lining their pockets with Special Interest Cash to next years campaign and vacations.

    W

