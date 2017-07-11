Twitter Users Blocked By Trump Sue, Claim @realDonaldTrump Is Public Forum (arstechnica.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A handful of Twitter users, backed by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming their constitutional rights are being violated because the president has blocked them from his @realDonaldTrump handle. The suit claims that Trump's Twitter feed is a public forum and an official voice of the president. Excluding people from reading or replying to his tweets -- especially because they tweeted critical comments -- amounts to a First Amendment breach, according to the lawsuit.
"The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public, and members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another," according to the lawsuit (PDF) filed in New York federal court. "Defendants' viewpoint-based blocking of the Individual Plaintiffs from the @realDonaldTrump account infringes the Individual Plaintiffs' First Amendment rights. It imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their participation in a designated public forum," the suit says. "It imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their right to access statements that Defendants are otherwise making available to the public at large. It also imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their right to petition the government for redress of grievances."
Wrong approach (Score:5, Insightful)
@realDonaldTrump IS NOT a public forum. Is the personal Twitter account of Mr. Donald J. Trump.
@POTUS is a public forum, as is the account of the President Of The United States.
The lawsuit soud be about Mr. Donald J. Trump using his PERSONAL twitter Account to conduct matters of state and public interest...
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Some in his WH cabinet have claimed it is official.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm sorry what? I wasn't listening.
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying that the President of the United States has no First Amendment rights, and cannot speak their personal opinion on matters like all the rest of the citizens? Now I'm not debating whether it is a good idea for him to do so, but you're talking about filing a lawsuit because a person speaks their personal opinion on Twitter like millions of other people. How is that illegal?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if hillary can run a private email service, then trump can run a personal twitter account, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think they are also upset by the fact they cannot "reply" to @realDonaldTrump when banned. It's not good enough to see what he says but they want to feel important by replying to his tweets.
"members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another"
Complete idiocy (Score:1, Troll)
This is the kind of utter nonsense that's likely to get us a second Trump term, making everybody on the ant-Trump side look like complete morons.
(And no, I didn't vote for the SOB.)
Re: (Score:3)
Haven't read the news today, I see...
It is not going to work (Score:4, Informative)
I don't think that's going to work. The White House and most if not all Senators and Congressmen have web pages for many years and have never given up the right to control what goes on them.
Free speech does not mean that the government has to publish whatever you want to say. When the president gives a speech he does not have to give up the microphone to you.
Further, if this actually got to court they could point out that the plaintiffs have multiple other avenues to having their voiced heard. There is no constitutional reason it has to be on the president's twitter feed.
Big Meh
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it's the last part that's the crux of the matter, you have the right to speak, but I don't have to listen to you.
Re: (Score:2)
They could say, "It's a private account, the President is still able to post through the @POTUS account."
It'd never happen, but man, it'd be funny if it did.
Funny (Score:1)
It's a private forum when the left uses to censor people. But it's suddenly a public forum when they are the ones being censored.
Re: (Score:2)
Tweets and Circuses (Score:1)
Every American deserves the right to gaze upon Donald Trump's tweets. The whole family's tweets, in fact, because they are more entertaining than Duck Dynasty, the Kardashians and Honey Boo Boo put together. May they reign for a thousand years.
presidential government communication actually (Score:1)
maybe the WH should turn the video back on.
we need snaps for the #WinterIsHere snap filter
Trump isn't the problem (Score:1)
Trump is the symptom, not the disease. If we succeed in getting rid of Cheeto Benito, the 63 million voters who elected him will just elect somebody even less ethical, less intelligent, and less qualified.
The real question is, how can we disenfranchise 63 million heavily-armed idiots without starting a civil war? If we do nothing, these Bible-thumping assmonkeys will destroy our country as certainly as any civil war would.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
This lawsuit cannot be allowed (Score:2, Funny)
The media is so unkind. And so unfair! And people say bad things about the president. And life is unfair!
All past presidents have had bad things said about them. Look back at the things said of Obama. Or Bill Clinton. Or Repub
Blending business and pleasure (Score:2)
I'm glad Twitter took a stand... (Score:1)
Uh, Square or Box? (Score:2)
The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public, and members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another
Shouldn't they be arguing that Twitter is the "digital town hall" and @realDonaldTrump is a corner where Trump stands on his soap box to make their analogy more fitting? Just because I am on Twitter (I'm not) doesn't mean I am listening to Trump.
"Twitter is a kind of digital town hall in which people use the tweet function to communicate news and information to each other and use the reply function to respond to each other and exchange views with one another"
If that is the case they are more arguing that Tw
Dumb and wrong. (Score:2)
The fundamental problem here is that the first amendment let's you say what want without being jailed. What it doesn't do is ensure that anyone has to listen to you. Secondly, you are talking about twitter, a private forum that can make up any rules that it wants or even violate it own rules without cause.
Like it or not, that's the reality.