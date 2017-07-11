Twitter Users Blocked By Trump Sue, Claim @realDonaldTrump Is Public Forum (arstechnica.com) 89
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A handful of Twitter users, backed by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming their constitutional rights are being violated because the president has blocked them from his @realDonaldTrump handle. The suit claims that Trump's Twitter feed is a public forum and an official voice of the president. Excluding people from reading or replying to his tweets -- especially because they tweeted critical comments -- amounts to a First Amendment breach, according to the lawsuit.
"The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public, and members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another," according to the lawsuit (PDF) filed in New York federal court. "Defendants' viewpoint-based blocking of the Individual Plaintiffs from the @realDonaldTrump account infringes the Individual Plaintiffs' First Amendment rights. It imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their participation in a designated public forum," the suit says. "It imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their right to access statements that Defendants are otherwise making available to the public at large. It also imposes an unconstitutional restriction on their right to petition the government for redress of grievances."
@realDonaldTrump IS NOT a public forum. Is the personal Twitter account of Mr. Donald J. Trump.
@POTUS is a public forum, as is the account of the President Of The United States.
The lawsuit soud be about Mr. Donald J. Trump using his PERSONAL twitter Account to conduct matters of state and public interest...
Some in his WH cabinet have claimed it is official.
I'm sorry what? I wasn't listening.
So you're saying that the President of the United States has no First Amendment rights, and cannot speak their personal opinion on matters like all the rest of the citizens? Now I'm not debating whether it is a good idea for him to do so, but you're talking about filing a lawsuit because a person speaks their personal opinion on Twitter like millions of other people. How is that illegal?
this president doesn't honor OUR constitutional rights, nor does his administration, so why the fuck should *he* have any? fuck 'em.
Well, if hillary can run a private email service, then trump can run a personal twitter account, right?
Woosh!
I'm guessing this went WAY over some folks heads...
@realDonaldTrump IS NOT a public forum. Is the personal Twitter account of Mr. Donald J. Trump.
@POTUS is a public forum, as is the account of the President Of The United States.
Since the POTUS insists on using the former and neglecting the latter, @realDonaldTrump becomes a de facto public forum. End of story.
Certainly Trump appears to believe that all of his actions fall under the protection of the office, not just his official duties. So when he is at his golf resorts on most weekends, and leaks classified information, he is not prosecuted as Donald J Trump, businessmen, but protected as POTUS.
Likewise he uses his personal Twitter account to make statements as POTUS, and bragged that it i
Re:Wrong approach (Score:4, Interesting)
@realDonaldTrump IS NOT a public forum. Is the personal Twitter account of Mr. Donald J. Trump.
@POTUS is a public forum, as is the account of the President Of The United States.
The lawsuit soud be about Mr. Donald J. Trump using his PERSONAL twitter Account to conduct matters of state and public interest...
I have a better idea. Let's stop trying to recognize a fucking Twitter account as a form of communication for the President of the United States.
His position entitles him to take over the entire spectrum of public transmission in order to broadcast a message to the masses if necessary. And I'm pretty sure the US Government budget can swing the costs of their own domain name. Perhaps we should stop pretending his ability to communicate to an entire country is somehow reliant on cheesy social media freeware.
His position entitles him to take over the entire spectrum of public transmission in order to broadcast a message to the masses if necessary.
Please dear Lord, do not let that asshole know that.
24x7 wall-to-wall ads for Trump products.
On every broadcaster. Forever.
I think they are also upset by the fact they cannot "reply" to @realDonaldTrump when banned. It's not good enough to see what he says but they want to feel important by replying to his tweets.
"members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another"
Really? Because when I get petty blocked because somebody didn't like what I said, usually implies that THEY are the butthurt ones.
Congratulations! You are the first moron to use the pathetic term "SJW" in this article. Bend over and get ready to receive your prize!
Complete idiocy (Score:1, Troll)
This is the kind of utter nonsense that's likely to get us a second Trump term, making everybody on the ant-Trump side look like complete morons.
(And no, I didn't vote for the SOB.)
Haven't read the news today, I see...
Re: (Score:3)
It is not going to work (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think that's going to work. The White House and most if not all Senators and Congressmen have web pages for many years and have never given up the right to control what goes on them.
Free speech does not mean that the government has to publish whatever you want to say. When the president gives a speech he does not have to give up the microphone to you.
Further, if this actually got to court they could point out that the plaintiffs have multiple other avenues to having their voiced heard. There is no constitutional reason it has to be on the president's twitter feed.
Big Meh
Yeah, it's the last part that's the crux of the matter, you have the right to speak, but I don't have to listen to you.
Re: (Score:3)
They could say, "It's a private account, the President is still able to post through the @POTUS account."
It'd never happen, but man, it'd be funny if it did.
It's about Trump deciding that certain individuals don't qualify to receive his 'tweets'.
That's true. Free speech only means that you can say whatever you want without fear of retaliation. But this kind of political censorship is clearly retaliation for saying something the government didn't want you to say.
I don't think that's going to work. The White House and most if not all Senators and Congressmen have web pages for many years and have never given up the right to control what goes on them.
I don't see how that's relevant (unless you mean things like Facebook).
Free speech does not mean that the government has to publish whatever you want to say. When the president gives a speech he does not have to give up the microphone to you.
No, but if he creates a bulletin board for people to post comments about his speech he can't take down all the ones he disagrees with.
Further, if this actually got to court they could point out that the plaintiffs have multiple other avenues to having their voiced heard. There is no constitutional reason it has to be on the president's twitter feed.
Big Meh
The first amendment doesn't work like that, you can't do viewpoint discrimination just because the person could publish their views somewhere else.
That being said I'm still not convinced Twitter does qualify as a public forum. I find the claims about being barred from reading the Tweets to be unconvincing
Funny (Score:1)
It's a private forum when the left uses to censor people. But it's suddenly a public forum when they are the ones being censored.
Should reputation be displayed on Twitter? (Score:2)
Not funny, but I never get any mod points so I can't give you the "insight" mod you earned. Actually, I was confused by your subject, but now I have probed and see that the Subject: was inherited from one of Putin's paid trolls. (Why are you feeding the troll?) This is a topic with LOTS of room for humor and insight, but I couldn't find any of the first and little of the second, especially in the comments so modded.
Actually I'm interested in "saving" Twitter. Probably impossible, but can you imagine the use
Tweets and Circuses (Score:1, Troll)
Every American deserves the right to gaze upon Donald Trump's tweets. The whole family's tweets, in fact, because they are more entertaining than Duck Dynasty, the Kardashians and Honey Boo Boo put together. May they reign for a thousand years.
presidential government communication actually (Score:1)
maybe the WH should turn the video back on.
we need snaps for the #WinterIsHere snap filter
Trump isn't the problem (Score:4, Interesting)
Trump is the symptom, not the disease. If we succeed in getting rid of Cheeto Benito, the 63 million voters who elected him will just elect somebody even less ethical, less intelligent, and less qualified.
The real question is, how can we disenfranchise 63 million heavily-armed idiots without starting a civil war? If we do nothing, these Bible-thumping assmonkeys will destroy our country as certainly as any civil war would.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
how can we disenfranchise 63 million heavily-armed idiots? Bible-thumping assmonkeys
And this is why this country is the state it's in. Have some respect for your fellow Americans, even if you don't agree with them. You keep calling them militant rednecks, they keep calling you communist tree huggers, and nothing changes for the better. Try understanding and compromising, instead of demonizing and neutralizing.
"They keep calling you Communist tree huggers"
Uh, hello, it wasn't the Democrats who apparently spent 2016 selling the country out to Boris and Natasha.
The party of Reagan and Goldwater is dead. I don't know what you call the bunch that's occupying the White House these days, but they damned sure aren't Republicans.
What about making their vote only count 3/5? That worked a century ago when they tried to do it...
This lawsuit cannot be allowed (Score:1, Offtopic)
The media is so unkind. And so unfair! And people say bad things about the president. And life is unfair!
All past presidents have had bad things said about them. Look back at the things said of Obama. Or Bill Clinton. Or Repub
There's a difference (Score:2)
All past presidents have had bad things said about them.
I think there's a difference between saying bad things, and saying false things.
Do you think there's a difference? Should the MSM be allowed to print just any old thing they make up?
Also, I think there's a difference between saying bad things, and saying things that make someone fear for their life.
Do you think there's a difference? Should celebrities be allowed to say they want to kill someone, blow up their house, or kill them in effigy?
How many times has Trump and crew denied meetings with the Russians?
Those statements were all bad, false and dangerous that could get a lot of people killed. Probably have already gotten people killed.
Re: This lawsuit cannot be allowed (Score:1)
Sad! So sad!
Blending business and pleasure (Score:2)
Aw, yeah.... sure. Go ahead and spoil the rest of the world's fun. Watching Trump be president of the USA reminds me a lot of the old Mister Bean episodes, to be perfectly frank. He's got the mentality and maturity of a twelve-year old, in an adult's body, and watching his antics is hilarious. Maybe he's not the best choice for president, but I cannot remember any time in my life when US pol
I'm glad Twitter took a stand... (Score:1)
Uh, Square or Box? (Score:2)
The @realDonaldTrump account is a kind of digital town hall in which the president and his aides use the tweet function to communicate news and information to the public, and members of the public use the reply function to respond to the president and his aides and exchange views with one another
Shouldn't they be arguing that Twitter is the "digital town hall" and @realDonaldTrump is a corner where Trump stands on his soap box to make their analogy more fitting? Just because I am on Twitter (I'm not) doesn't mean I am listening to Trump.
"Twitter is a kind of digital town hall in which people use the tweet function to communicate news and information to each other and use the reply function to respond to each other and exchange views with one another"
If that is the case they are more arguing that Tw
Dumb and wrong. (Score:2)
The fundamental problem here is that the first amendment let's you say what want without being jailed. What it doesn't do is ensure that anyone has to listen to you. Secondly, you are talking about twitter, a private forum that can make up any rules that it wants or even violate it own rules without cause.
Like it or not, that's the reality.
The First Amendment says that congress can't restrict the freedom of speech, not that you won't go to jail for it. Because Congress passes all the laws, you can extend this concept to say that any federal official cannot restrict the freedom of speech in their legal capacity as an officer.
Clearly, Trump did not use the office of the presidency to mute people on his own twitter account. On the flip side, Democracy needs more than just laws to survive. Having a thin skinned, vengeful tyrant lead a democra
What it will come down to (Score:2)
What? (Score:2)
They don't let the public into press briefings (I'm not sure if they let the press in these days), and they wouldn't put up with them heckling if they did, and when POTUS makes a televised address he isn't forced to take phone calls from viewers afterwards.