Microsoft's Default Font Is at the Center Of a Government Corruption Case (thenextweb.com) 82
Calibri, a font that was created in 2004 and made default option on PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and WordPad by Microsoft in 2007, is currently sitting at the center of a corruption investigation involving Pakistan's Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif. From a report: Accused of illegally profiting from his position since the 1990s, Sharif is now under investigation by the Joint Investigative Team -- a collective of Pakistani police, military, and financial regulators -- after a treasure trove of evidence surfaced with 2016's release of The Panama Papers. In a report obtained by Al Jazeera, investigators recommended a case be filed in the National Accountability Court after concluding there were "significant gap[s]" in Sharif's ability to account for his familial assets. [...] Sharif contends that neither he, nor his family, profited from his position of power, a denial that came under scrutiny today after his daughter and political heir apparent, Maryam Nawaz, produced documents from 2006 that prove her father's innocence. Unfortunately for the Nawaz family, type experts today confirmed the documents were written in Calibri, a font that wasn't available until 2007.
And his poor brother San Sharif... (Score:5, Funny)
I could not resist...
Re: (Score:2)
SanSharif would be him if found guilty.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess this is funny. OK. I approve.
Well, that didn't go well (Score:3)
Just ask Dan Rather how that sort of thing plays out.
Worst Font Ever (Score:4, Interesting)
I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it, and it's absolutely horrible for reading. Even comic sans would be better.
Maybe it looks alright when printed out, but who prints anymore? On my screen it's painful. Microsoft is trying to gouge my eyes out. All they care is that people use a font that is only available with their products.
OT: E-mail should not specify font (Score:3)
I despite people/software, which prescribe, what font the remote recipient is supposed to use to view your messages. Stick to the content, not presentation.
Oh, and if your web-site insists on visitor loading and using particular fonts (except, maybe, for the icon-collections), you should kill yourself too.
/rant
Re: (Score:3)
I generally agree with your post. There are very few valid reasons why a mail or a website should dictate how it should look at the receivers end, alas that's what you get when people prefer a nice surface rather than good content. Solution: fix people.
;)
Your signature almost make me retract that agreement given that you obviously don't know what the words racist, dissent or patriotic means. Either that or you having a seriously bad sense of humor.
Re: (Score:2)
Why are you allowing the sender to dictate what font you read e-mails in?
Re: (Score:2)
Apart from this one font, it works fairly well. It's important to specify a fixed-width font for code samples and such, but otherwise a variable-width font is good. If I had a plug-in to convert this one font to Ariel in Thunderbird, I would be quite happy.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you also let it load, parse, and display images?
Does it reach into your attachments and try to parse those also?
Re: (Score:2)
I found Ariel to be a shitty detergent.
The car's fantastic, especially the Nomad, I wish I owned one.
And I don't care about the princess.
Re: (Score:3)
I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it, and it's absolutely horrible for reading. Even comic sans would be better.
Maybe it looks alright when printed out, but who prints anymore?
You lost me at emails using fonts. For some weird reason, all of the emails I receive use the same X terminal font. I agree about printing, though, which is why we should stop aping ink-on-paper look on computers. This includes black text on white background, a choice once dictated by print technology, not so much reading ergonomics.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe on the Kindle.
On a PC monitor it makes your eyes bleed after 5 minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, TT was created by Apple, and later licensed to and adopted by MS.
Re: (Score:3)
Apple's TrueType won the day, even converting Microsoft. Now all OS's use OpenType [wikipedia.org] which is a successor to TrueType. All modern Linux apps can use either TrueType or OpenType fonts.
Re: Worst Font Ever (Score:2)
If you hate it that much, simply uninstall [microsoft.com] it.
Re: (Score:2)
I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it,.
Well, you'll be happy to know that if you ever receive an email or a document from me it will be using Verdana. Just count your lucky stars that you aren't getting documents in Arial (shudder)....
Same issue as the Dan Rather/George W. Bush papers (Score:3, Informative)
I recall this same issue came up with the papers Dan Rather came up with about George W. Bush's military service. Just a note to all you forgers out there - use vintage equipment if you're producing documents after the fact! I presume we'll soon see a similar case where the tiny dots that printers produce will call out a printed document produced on a machine that did not exist at the time of printing.
Re: (Score:2)
TV journalists, and whistle blowers. A similar issue came up last month with government contractor whistle blower Reality Winners, who failed to realize every page from a color laser printer has an id pattern watermark. They're difficult to see without a loop and blue/black light. The printers I've used the pattern was in yellow, lower left corner of the page.
https://www.theatlantic.com/te... [theatlantic.com]
https://www.eff.org/pages/list... [eff.org]
Sharif don't like it (Score:5, Funny)
Rock the bad font
Reminds me of Dan Rather & CBS! (Score:3, Informative)
Dan Rather was adamant that they had genuine documents proving that George W. Bush shirked his duty in the Air National Guard and avoided being drafted to Vietnam.
Unfortunately for Rather, these documents were conclusively shown to have been written with Microsoft Word, and Word wasn't around during the Vietnam era...
Rather was shown to be a biased laughingstock with no credibility, and retired.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:Reminds me of Dan Rather & CBS! (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
They now just say it came from an anonymous source. No different from the Dan Rather blunder. And they wonder WHY not as many people take them seriously anymore. It is one of those things that make you go "hmmmmmm".
Re: (Score:2)
It was the world's most intricate, flawlessly executed plan ever, ever.
Re: (Score:2)
Are there any Killian document believers still lurking around here? Despite the obvious nature of the fraud those people clung to their delusions for a long time; Bush Derangement Syndrome was a powerful thing.
Re: (Score:3)
No but only because their memory are so sort they don't remember the last time the media collectively conspired to discredit the POTUS. They are all to busy now getting worked up over second hand accounts of e-mails provided by anonymous sources.
The birth of "fake news" (Score:1)
Literally.
CBS later claimed the memos were "fake but accurate".
Seriously. They did just that.
Why?
Because they were demonstrably fake, but Texas libel law protects publishers who believe they are telling the truth no matter what.
Re: (Score:1)
It wouldn't have changed the font. Calibri became the default font for new docs but old docs weren't automatically converted to it.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless the old font didn't exist anymore on the computer and then Word will happily replace it. If it were PDF's that would be something different. You can't guarantee that a Word document will look the same in the future, it's why you don't use Word.
Re: (Score:2)
"it's why you don't use Word"
No its why you don't use doc/docx as a storage format. Word is probably the best word processor out there when it comes to document production (provided you don't require strict type setting or page layout, where you would use tools like Tex and Quark depending on the objectives).
What you probably should do is write most of your documents/reports/letters/etc in Word as its probably the fastest easiest way to compose something that looks nice enough.
When you have something that
It's the little details that trips people up (Score:2)
Does it really prove it? (Score:2)
I don't know MsOffice font handling directives saved to the file. Does MsOffice explicitly names the default font in the save document? Or it just leaves it as "default font"? If a document is saved in the default font of 2006, and I open it
Re: (Score:2)
Did you consider that the documents were hard copies?
No, you did not.
Re: (Score:1)
Does MsOffice explicitly names the default font in the save document?
Yes. Why would it possibly do anything else?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know MsOffice font handling directives saved to the file. Does MsOffice explicitly names the default font in the save document?
Word binary format [microsoft.com]. I will let you make that determination. A quick perusal says yes, it saves the specific fonts used inside the document throughout the document. That is why it allows you to mix fonts,size,bold,etc...
Remember WYSIWYG standard?
OT: Power of women (Score:2)
Maybe, the perceived mistreatment of females in the Islam-dominated societies is more nuanced than we usually think...
Re: (Score:2)
There have been women who've come to power in Muslim countries, such as Benazir Bhutto, Hasina Wajed, Khalida Zia & Megawati Sukarnoputri. All of them were daughters or wives of former presidents/prime ministers. Only Muslim country I can think of where a woman came to power on her own merit was Turkey's Tansu Ciller: however, that was when Turkey was still under a Kemalist regime. Otherwise none of the above examples refutes the fact that in Islamic countries, women are little more than doormats
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe, the perceived mistreatment of females in the Islam-dominated societies is more nuanced than we usually think...
In many countries, blood-line trumps all... Even Benazir Bhutto (first women leader of Pakistan) had a blood line...
Heck even in the USA, George Bush and Obama were 11th cousins, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are 19th cousins...
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. Unless the "we" above is due to you having royal ambitions (or like carrying rodents - perhaps gerbils - with(in) you).
Re: (Score:2)
I am not going to pretend to know whats going on in Pakistan politics, or even Pakistan computer system.
Was the font available in 2006? (Score:5, Insightful)
The article seems to confuse two issues: the creation of the font in 2004 and making it the default font in 2007.
If it was available in 2004, but simply not the default, then the documents could have been created with this font in 2006.
Re: (Score:3)
A pretty good case was made here [superuser.com] that it was, in fact, available as early as 2005 and became part of Windows Vista in 2006, in addition to rolling out with Office 2007.
Re: (Score:2)
I think that the pretty good case doesn't look as good when you dig a little deeper.
The page referred to in the forum you linked to doesn't seem to have the date show by google (Dec 7, 2005) anywhere in the actual page. Archive.org doesn't show anything for the site before 2015 and
... the domain name has a creation date of December 2014. It looks like Google is showing a bogus date.
Re: (Score:2)
And if what I posted wasn't enough, the image shown on the page is a PNG image. PNG wasn't in use in 2005.
Re: (Score:1)
your honor, no one knows how to change fonts except nerds. is the defendant claiming to be a nerd?
Re: (Score:1)
It was designed in 2004 but not released until the beginning of 2007.
Font =/= Typeface (Score:1)
I have a font that has essentially the same typeface as old printed documents, and the same typeface as several other fonts which all produce the typeface differently, but documents predating my font aren't invalid.
Not sure whether this is a legit complaint (Score:2)
The typeface was commissioned in 2002, Office 2007 was RTM in November 2006, an early version was already available in 2005 though.
forensics (Score:2)
I though ... (Score:2)
The lawyer that made this observation (Score:2)