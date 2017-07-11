Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
ANNOUNCEMENT: July 12 will be a massive, Internet-wide day of action to save Net Neutrality. RSVP and learn how you can get more involved here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/july12/ ×
Microsoft Crime

Microsoft's Default Font Is at the Center Of a Government Corruption Case (thenextweb.com) 82

Posted by msmash from the great-deduction dept.
Calibri, a font that was created in 2004 and made default option on PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and WordPad by Microsoft in 2007, is currently sitting at the center of a corruption investigation involving Pakistan's Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif. From a report: Accused of illegally profiting from his position since the 1990s, Sharif is now under investigation by the Joint Investigative Team -- a collective of Pakistani police, military, and financial regulators -- after a treasure trove of evidence surfaced with 2016's release of The Panama Papers. In a report obtained by Al Jazeera, investigators recommended a case be filed in the National Accountability Court after concluding there were "significant gap[s]" in Sharif's ability to account for his familial assets. [...] Sharif contends that neither he, nor his family, profited from his position of power, a denial that came under scrutiny today after his daughter and political heir apparent, Maryam Nawaz, produced documents from 2006 that prove her father's innocence. Unfortunately for the Nawaz family, type experts today confirmed the documents were written in Calibri, a font that wasn't available until 2007.

Microsoft's Default Font Is at the Center Of a Government Corruption Case More | Reply

Microsoft's Default Font Is at the Center Of a Government Corruption Case

Comments Filter:

  • And his poor brother San Sharif... (Score:5, Funny)

    by dyfet ( 154716 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:14PM (#54787943) Homepage

    I could not resist...

  • Well, that didn't go well (Score:3)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:14PM (#54787945)

    Just ask Dan Rather how that sort of thing plays out.

  • Worst Font Ever (Score:4, Interesting)

    by crow ( 16139 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:17PM (#54787975) Homepage Journal

    I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it, and it's absolutely horrible for reading. Even comic sans would be better.

    Maybe it looks alright when printed out, but who prints anymore? On my screen it's painful. Microsoft is trying to gouge my eyes out. All they care is that people use a font that is only available with their products.

    • I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it

      I despite people/software, which prescribe, what font the remote recipient is supposed to use to view your messages. Stick to the content, not presentation.

      Oh, and if your web-site insists on visitor loading and using particular fonts (except, maybe, for the icon-collections), you should kill yourself too. /rant

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        I generally agree with your post. There are very few valid reasons why a mail or a website should dictate how it should look at the receivers end, alas that's what you get when people prefer a nice surface rather than good content. Solution: fix people. ;)

        Your signature almost make me retract that agreement given that you obviously don't know what the words racist, dissent or patriotic means. Either that or you having a seriously bad sense of humor.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      Why are you allowing the sender to dictate what font you read e-mails in?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by crow ( 16139 )

        Apart from this one font, it works fairly well. It's important to specify a fixed-width font for code samples and such, but otherwise a variable-width font is good. If I had a plug-in to convert this one font to Ariel in Thunderbird, I would be quite happy.

        • Still doesnt explain why you let the email determine what font is loaded off disk, parsed, and then used.

          Do you also let it load, parse, and display images?

          Does it reach into your attachments and try to parse those also?

        • I found Ariel to be a shitty detergent.
          The car's fantastic, especially the Nomad, I wish I owned one.
          And I don't care about the princess.

    • I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it, and it's absolutely horrible for reading. Even comic sans would be better.

      Maybe it looks alright when printed out, but who prints anymore?

      You lost me at emails using fonts. For some weird reason, all of the emails I receive use the same X terminal font. I agree about printing, though, which is why we should stop aping ink-on-paper look on computers. This includes black text on white background, a choice once dictated by print technology, not so much reading ergonomics.

    • Remember Postscript - as opposed to Microsoft's TrueType? Do things like LibreOffice or Calligra use that font system, or did TrueType win beyond Windows? Don't even know what iOS uses, despite having it. Or Android

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "Microsoft's TrueType"

        Uh, TT was created by Apple, and later licensed to and adopted by MS.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by caseih ( 160668 )

        Apple's TrueType won the day, even converting Microsoft. Now all OS's use OpenType [wikipedia.org] which is a successor to TrueType. All modern Linux apps can use either TrueType or OpenType fonts.

    • If you hate it that much, simply uninstall [microsoft.com] it.

    • I despise Calibri. About half the emails I receive at work use it,.

      Well, you'll be happy to know that if you ever receive an email or a document from me it will be using Verdana. Just count your lucky stars that you aren't getting documents in Arial (shudder)....

  • Same issue as the Dan Rather/George W. Bush papers (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:17PM (#54787977)

    I recall this same issue came up with the papers Dan Rather came up with about George W. Bush's military service. Just a note to all you forgers out there - use vintage equipment if you're producing documents after the fact! I presume we'll soon see a similar case where the tiny dots that printers produce will call out a printed document produced on a machine that did not exist at the time of printing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by deesine ( 722173 )

      TV journalists, and whistle blowers. A similar issue came up last month with government contractor whistle blower Reality Winners, who failed to realize every page from a color laser printer has an id pattern watermark. They're difficult to see without a loop and blue/black light. The printers I've used the pattern was in yellow, lower left corner of the page.

      https://www.theatlantic.com/te... [theatlantic.com]
      https://www.eff.org/pages/list... [eff.org]

  • Sharif don't like it (Score:5, Funny)

    by scourfish ( 573542 ) <scourfish AT yahoo DOT com> on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:19PM (#54787997)
    Rock the bad font
    Rock the bad font

  • Reminds me of Dan Rather & CBS! (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:21PM (#54788009)

    Dan Rather was adamant that they had genuine documents proving that George W. Bush shirked his duty in the Air National Guard and avoided being drafted to Vietnam.

    Unfortunately for Rather, these documents were conclusively shown to have been written with Microsoft Word, and Word wasn't around during the Vietnam era...

    Rather was shown to be a biased laughingstock with no credibility, and retired.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re:Reminds me of Dan Rather & CBS! (Score:5, Funny)

      by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:24PM (#54788039)
      Karl Rove is a genius; supplying fake documents of real facts to discredit the truth. Brilliant!!

      • It was the world's most intricate, flawlessly executed plan ever, ever.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tailhook ( 98486 )

      Are there any Killian document believers still lurking around here? Despite the obvious nature of the fraud those people clung to their delusions for a long time; Bush Derangement Syndrome was a powerful thing.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        No but only because their memory are so sort they don't remember the last time the media collectively conspired to discredit the POTUS. They are all to busy now getting worked up over second hand accounts of e-mails provided by anonymous sources.

    • The birth of "fake news" (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Literally.

      CBS later claimed the memos were "fake but accurate".

      Seriously. They did just that.

      Why?

      Because they were demonstrably fake, but Texas libel law protects publishers who believe they are telling the truth no matter what.

  • Reminds me whenPaul Ceglia sued Mark Zuckerberg saying Zuckerberg signed over 50% of Facebook to him. [digitalspy.com]A detailed analysis of the emails showed that they had been fabricated due to small things like extra spaces in email headers that shouldn't be there and that the timestamps of the emails didn't correspond to Daily Savings time changes.
  • I have an ASCII file that was created back when I was in grad school. I open it in my favorite text editor and issue a print command. The default font chosen by the text editor did not exist back when I was in grad school. Does it mean the text file did not exist then?

    I don't know MsOffice font handling directives saved to the file. Does MsOffice explicitly names the default font in the save document? Or it just leaves it as "default font"? If a document is saved in the default font of 2006, and I open it

    • Did you consider that the documents were hard copies?

      No, you did not.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      Does MsOffice explicitly names the default font in the save document?

      Yes. Why would it possibly do anything else?

    • I don't know MsOffice font handling directives saved to the file. Does MsOffice explicitly names the default font in the save document?

      Word binary format [microsoft.com]. I will let you make that determination. A quick perusal says yes, it saves the specific fonts used inside the document throughout the document. That is why it allows you to mix fonts,size,bold,etc...

      Remember WYSIWYG standard?

  • his daughter and political heir apparent

    Maybe, the perceived mistreatment of females in the Islam-dominated societies is more nuanced than we usually think...

    • There have been women who've come to power in Muslim countries, such as Benazir Bhutto, Hasina Wajed, Khalida Zia & Megawati Sukarnoputri. All of them were daughters or wives of former presidents/prime ministers. Only Muslim country I can think of where a woman came to power on her own merit was Turkey's Tansu Ciller: however, that was when Turkey was still under a Kemalist regime. Otherwise none of the above examples refutes the fact that in Islamic countries, women are little more than doormats

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      his daughter and political heir apparent

      Maybe, the perceived mistreatment of females in the Islam-dominated societies is more nuanced than we usually think...

      In many countries, blood-line trumps all... Even Benazir Bhutto (first women leader of Pakistan) had a blood line...

      Heck even in the USA, George Bush and Obama were 11th cousins, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are 19th cousins...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Not really. Unless the "we" above is due to you having royal ambitions (or like carrying rodents - perhaps gerbils - with(in) you).

  • Was the font available in 2006? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Tuesday July 11, 2017 @02:35PM (#54788167) Journal

    The article seems to confuse two issues: the creation of the font in 2004 and making it the default font in 2007.

    If it was available in 2004, but simply not the default, then the documents could have been created with this font in 2006.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Guyle ( 79593 )

      A pretty good case was made here [superuser.com] that it was, in fact, available as early as 2005 and became part of Windows Vista in 2006, in addition to rolling out with Office 2007.

      • I think that the pretty good case doesn't look as good when you dig a little deeper.

        The page referred to in the forum you linked to doesn't seem to have the date show by google (Dec 7, 2005) anywhere in the actual page. Archive.org doesn't show anything for the site before 2015 and ... the domain name has a creation date of December 2014. It looks like Google is showing a bogus date.

      • And if what I posted wasn't enough, the image shown on the page is a PNG image. PNG wasn't in use in 2005.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      your honor, no one knows how to change fonts except nerds. is the defendant claiming to be a nerd?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      It was designed in 2004 but not released until the beginning of 2007.

  • Font =/= Typeface (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I have a font that has essentially the same typeface as old printed documents, and the same typeface as several other fonts which all produce the typeface differently, but documents predating my font aren't invalid.

  • The typeface was commissioned in 2002, Office 2007 was RTM in November 2006, an early version was already available in 2005 though.

  • When physical documents, hard evidence, etc. go out the window in our all-digital future world, where will forensic proof like this still exist? Sometimes, the data is not just "the data"....

  • ... Pakistanis used that font which looks like a bunch of caterpillars crawling across a page.

Slashdot Top Deals

How many weeks are there in a light year?

Close